Realism from an American Conservative
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Your Private Property is at Risk
What You Need to Know About the SUSTAINS Act and More
Mar 30
•
Ellen Leyrer
1
Share this post
Realism from an American Conservative
Your Private Property is at Risk
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Real DOGE
Byron York, Washington Examiner
Mar 29
•
Ellen Leyrer
8
Share this post
Realism from an American Conservative
The Real DOGE
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Straight from the Horse’s Mouth
The Truth About Tariffs
Mar 27
•
Ellen Leyrer
1
Share this post
Realism from an American Conservative
Straight from the Horse’s Mouth
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The High Cost of Federal Education Dollars
What Your State Sacrifices for 7–10% of Its School Budget
Mar 26
•
Ellen Leyrer
1
Share this post
Realism from an American Conservative
The High Cost of Federal Education Dollars
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Celebrate
Hi friends,
Mar 22
2
Share this post
Realism from an American Conservative
Celebrate
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Because Trump is President
U.S. Investment Commitments
Mar 16
1
Share this post
Realism from an American Conservative
Because Trump is President
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Mission Possible
Return Constitutional powers to the Executive Branch
Mar 14
3
Share this post
Realism from an American Conservative
Mission Possible
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
50 Wins in 50 Days: President Trump Delivers for Americans
Direct From the White House
Mar 11
1
Share this post
Realism from an American Conservative
50 Wins in 50 Days: President Trump Delivers for Americans
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Price of Eggs
It took 4 years to get here.
Mar 10
2
Share this post
Realism from an American Conservative
The Price of Eggs
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Let's Be Real
Mar 9
2
Share this post
Realism from an American Conservative
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
A Different Tool?
May Save $500 Billion
Mar 8
Share this post
Realism from an American Conservative
A Different Tool?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Who Signed Joe Biden’s Name?
Spoiler alert: It Wasn't Joe
Mar 7
2
Share this post
Realism from an American Conservative
Who Signed Joe Biden’s Name?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Ellen A Leyrer
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts