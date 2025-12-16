Hi friends,

Below is some encouragement, some positive news.

A lot is in process with hopeful signs too.

However! 2026 is going to be tough. Conservatives must stay engaged and most of all, must go vote.

For mid-term elections, 2026 is possibly the most critical one ever. If Republicans don’t keep the House and the Senate, the Make America Great Again agenda will come to a screeching halt.

We can’t win if people stay home - period. We know we have the numbers, but action is required.

A Lot Is Going Right — Even If You’re Not Hearing About It

If you only followed the daily headlines, you’d think almost nothing is working. That’s not accidental. Bad news travels faster, draws clicks, and keeps people discouraged.

But when you step back—even briefly—a different picture emerges. Quietly, methodically, and often without fanfare, important things are moving in a healthier direction. Courts are enforcing limits again. Policies are being corrected. Structural problems are being addressed—not with slogans, but with mechanics.

This isn’t a victory lap. It’s a reality check. And it’s worth paying attention to.

Courts and the Constitution: A Turning Point Taking Shape

Some of the most consequential developments right now aren’t legislative or rhetorical—they’re judicial.

Over the past several weeks, courts have reinforced basic constitutional boundaries that had been eroding for years. The Supreme Court vacated a ruling that upheld bans on religious exemptions to vaccine mandates, reaffirming that faith protections are not optional footnotes. Federal appeals courts have also upheld the President’s authority to remove members of powerful federal boards, signaling renewed recognition that executive power must remain accountable to the Constitution—not insulated from it.

At the same time, courts have upheld election-integrity wins, including a successful Republican National Committee lawsuit in Michigan related to ballot security. Even media outlets openly acknowledged that the Supreme Court may soon curtail bureaucratic sabotage of elected presidents—something rarely admitted just a few years ago.

Individually, these cases might seem narrow. Taken together, they point to something bigger: constitutional guardrails are being enforced again, not ignored.

Elections and Rule of Law: Quiet Structural Fixes

While much of Congress remains stalled, several important rule-of-law improvements are happening through quieter channels.

The administration has moved forward with modernizing citizenship verification systems—addressing vulnerabilities that have existed for years—while also taking direct action on non-citizen voting where legislative solutions have lagged.

In addition, Congress used the Congressional Review Act to overturn multiple Biden-era Bureau of Land Management plans, including restrictions affecting Wyoming coal leasing, Alaska energy development, and the ANWR coastal plain. These resolutions are now law, preventing agencies from re-issuing substantially similar rules without explicit congressional approval.

None of this makes for dramatic television. But structurally, it matters.

Tariffs, Economy, Trade, and Industrial Reshoring: Direction of Travel

Recent analysis suggests that many economists and market prognosticators got the impact of tariff policy wrong — at least in the short term. A Wall Street Journal article notes that some of the dire predictions didn’t materialize, with the U.S. avoiding recession and inflation not exploding as feared, even as tariffs generated meaningful revenue. That doesn’t settle the long-term debate about tariff success, but it is a positive sign.

Another area where momentum is clear—though often underreported—is industrial and supply-chain policy.

General Motors has directed suppliers to exit China-based supply chains. Major manufacturers are reshoring production across North America. Ford’s BlueOval City in Tennessee is nearing full-scale production. Toyota has begun shipping batteries from North Carolina. Hyundai and Kia will soon be supplied by a new South Korean battery plant outside Savannah. Analysts report that other global automakers, including Volkswagen, are moving sourcing closer to home.

At the same time, the U.S. has secured major rare-earth and critical-minerals agreements—most notably with Brazil—while expanding mineral diplomacy with Japan, Australia, and several Southeast Asian nations. The U.S. Geological Survey has also updated its Critical Minerals List, adding key materials essential to economic and national security.

These shifts don’t transform the economy overnight. But they clearly signal where things are headed: toward resilience, redundancy, and independence.

Energy and Environment: Reality Reasserting Itself

Energy policy, long driven by ideology, is beginning to realign with physical and economic realities.

A renewed focus on nuclear power—once politically sidelined—is gaining traction again as policymakers confront the limits of intermittent energy sources. Courts have ruled that the EPA may cancel climate grant programs that exceed statutory authority. A high-profile climate study with alarming conclusions was formally retracted after methodological scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the EPA and Army Corps proposed a clearer definition of “waters of the United States” (WOTUS), following Supreme Court guidance and restoring predictability for farmers, landowners, and businesses.

This isn’t deregulation for its own sake. It’s regulation being brought back within lawful bounds.

Medical Freedom and Civil Society: The Narrative Is Shifting

One of the quieter but more meaningful changes is happening in public health discourse.

Voices that once insisted debate was “settled” are now acknowledging limitations and uncertainties around mRNA vaccines. The federal vaccine advisory process is under increased scrutiny. Questions previously dismissed outright are now being discussed openly.

At the grassroots level, organizations like Texans for Vaccine Choice marked significant milestones—celebrating legislative wins, national recognition, and growing public engagement around informed consent and medical liberty.

These changes didn’t happen overnight. They happened because people stayed engaged even when it was unpopular.

Faith, Culture, and Civil Liberties: Re-Centering Foundations

Cultural shifts don’t always arrive through legislation. Sometimes they show up in signals.

A Real America’s Voice statement after a meeting of the White House’s National Faith Advisory Board says: “Faith is coming back to the center of American life”—would have been unthinkable not long ago. Combined with recent court rulings reinforcing religious exemptions, it reflects a broader recalibration toward foundational liberties that had been pushed aside.

These developments won’t dominate the news cycle. But they shape the climate in which policy is made.

Foreign Policy: Small Wins, Real Lives

Not every foreign-policy success comes in the form of a peace treaty. The most recent win I’ve seen is:

In a U.S.-brokered deal, Belarus released 123 political prisoners—real people, with real families—after years of detention. It’s a reminder that measured diplomacy can still produce tangible human outcomes, even amid global instability.

Other Wins Worth Noting

Secure Rural Schools funding reauthorized for rural counties and school districts

EPA authority clarified through multiple court rulings

Additional Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolutions signed into law

Continued judicial scrutiny of agency overreach

The Bottom Line

Progress rarely feels dramatic while it’s happening. Institutional correction is s-l-o-w by design—and often invisible by choice.

But taken together, these developments tell a clear story: constitutional limits are being enforced, economic resilience is being rebuilt, and long-suppressed conversations are reopening.

Staying informed matters. Staying engaged matters. Understanding what’s actually happening can be tough; complexities abound.

A lot is going right—even if you’re not hearing about it.

Keep fighting. Keep praying.

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

