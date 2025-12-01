Hi friends,

After I gathered all the information below, I realized it's cumbersome. Basically, jobs look good, the economy is on the rise (hope everyone can feel it in early 2026), oil/energy is improving, tariffs seem to be working (waiting for the Supreme Court decision that the president has the power), Georgia election case against Trump - dropped, transgender and abortion wins, wokeness on the wane [Have you seen the new Chevrolet video ad? It rocks family values], property rights in the headlights, Islam front and center, Fort Knox audit, Arabella floundering, and leftists acting desperate (the usual lies and accusations).

Keep praying. “If God is for us, who can be against us?”

-Romans 8:31

1. Forbes – Jobless claims fell to 216,000 (lowest since April)

Initial U.S. jobless-benefit claims dropped to 216,000 for the week ending November 22, 2025, marking the lowest level since mid-April. The figure was lower than economists expected and reflects reduced layoffs.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/11/26/jobless-claims-fell-more-than-expected-to-216000-last-week-lowest-since-april/?cdlcid=608e0eb8fe2c195e91700ed1

2. Baird Maritime – U.S. oil production sets new record high

U.S. crude oil production reached a new record of 13.84 million barrels per day in September 2025, according to updated data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The increase of 44,000 bpd occurred despite earlier concerns about surplus supply.

https://www.bairdmaritime.com/offshore/drilling-production/us-oil-production-sets-new-record-high-in-september-shrugging-off-surplus-fears

3. Axios – Trump tariffs & income taxes discussion

Axios reports that President Trump and GOP lawmakers are considering offsetting tariff-driven revenue increases with corresponding personal income-tax reductions. Discussions are ongoing and no formal proposal has been finalized.

https://www.axios.com/2025/11/28/trump-tariffs-income-taxes

4. Wall Street Journal – Georgia prosecutor dropping 2020 election case

The Georgia prosecutor pursuing the election-interference case against former President Trump plans to withdraw the case, according to individuals familiar with the matter. Timing and formal filings were not detailed in the initial reports.

https://www.wsj.com/us-news/law/georgia-prosecutor-to-drop-election-interference-case-against-trump-2e4b4985

The judge agreed so it’s final.

5. Wall Street Journal – Trump says he will cancel Biden autopen executive orders

President Trump stated that he intends to cancel all executive orders signed by President Biden using an autopen, arguing that such orders circumvent constitutional requirements. Legal and procedural actions were not yet published at the time of the article.

- https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-cancels-biden-orders-signed-autopen/

- https://www.wsj.com/politics/trump-says-he-is-canceling-all-biden-executive-orders-signed-with-autopen-00d59515

- https://www.newsweek.com/trump-says-hes-cancelling-executive-orders-signed-by-biden-autopen-11127540

6. New Zealand bans puberty blockers for minors — LifeSiteNews

New Zealand has become the latest country to prohibit the prescription of puberty blockers to minors, citing concerns about long-term safety and insufficient clinical evidence. The health ministry announced that treatment pathways should prioritize psychological evaluation and non-medical support.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/new-zealand-the-latest-country-to-ban-puberty-blockers-for-minors/

7. Planned Parenthood abortion business closes 45th center in 2025 — LifeNews

According to LifeNews, Planned Parenthood has closed its 45th clinic in 2025 after multiple states reduced or eliminated taxpayer funding. The report credits legislative efforts and financial pressure as key factors.

https://www.lifenews.com/2025/11/25/planned-parenthood-abortion-biz-closes-45th-center-in-2025-thanks-to-defunding/

8. Sen. Mike Lee introduces bill to audit U.S. gold reserves — Breitbart

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) has introduced federal legislation proposing an independent audit of U.S. gold holdings, reportedly the first such audit in decades. Supporters argue that transparency is necessary for public trust, while critics suggest the effort is politically motivated.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/11/19/exclusive-sen-mike-lee-introduces-bill-audit-feds-gold-reserves/

9. Corporate America distancing itself from Southern Poverty Law Center — Daily Signal

A Daily Signal report suggests that U.S. corporations are pulling funding and partnerships from the Southern Poverty Law Center due to concerns over partisan activism and internal credibility issues. Several corporate donors reportedly withdrew support after public controversy regarding SPLC labeling and internal allegations.

https://www.dailysignal.com/2025/11/26/exclusive-is-corporate-america-finally-seeing-light-southern-poverty-law-center/

10. Secret Chinese financial networks moving billions through U.S. banks — Epoch Times

A report from The Epoch Times describes covert Chinese money-transfer pipelines allegedly moving billions of dollars through U.S. financial institutions by evading standard monitoring systems. Authorities have reportedly identified networks facilitating capital flight, organized crime operations, and Chinese Communist Party–aligned financial activity.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/explainer-how-secret-chinese-networks-move-billions-through-us-banks-5908123

11. “Government Land Grabs, from ‘Natural Asset Companies’ to Agenda 2030: Margaret Byfield” — The Epoch Times / EpochTV

The piece features an interview with Margaret Byfield, who argues that some proposals push to classify natural assets (air, water, land) as a new financial “asset class,” to be valued by bureaucrats rather than markets — effectively enabling land grabs under frameworks tied to “Agenda 2030.” The discussion warns that this could allow far-reaching controls over property and natural resources.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/government-land-grabs-from-natural-asset-companies-to-agenda-2030-margaret-byfield-5609656

12. “My San Juan Hill” — Americans Stewards

This article documents experiences and testimonies related to “San Juan Hill,” describing what the author contends is federal—or institutional—pressure on private landowners under environmental or conservation pretexts. It argues that many landowners are being squeezed by regulations that threaten traditional land-use and ownership rights.

https://americanstewards.us/my-san-juan-hill/

13. “Cool, Clear Water — For the Future of Texas” — The Cannon Online

This piece critiques proposed water and land-use policies in Texas, arguing that certain water conservation or environmental regulations threaten landowner rights, private wells, and traditional rural water access. The author emphasizes the need for vigilance to protect property and water access from over-reach.

https://thecannononline.com/cool-clear-water-for-the-future-of-texas/

14. “America’s Hidden Industrial Policy” — American Mind (Salvo)

This article argues that the U.S. government has quietly implemented an “industrial policy” — using subsidies, mandates, and regulatory pressures — to steer investment toward preferred sectors (e.g., “green energy,” certain manufacturing). The author warns that such policy distorts free markets, creates winners and losers by political favor, and undermines economic freedom.

https://americanmind.org/salvo/americas-hidden-industrial-policy/

15. “These Wyoming Ranchers Want a Regenerative Revolution” — The Epoch Times

(Note: Many ranchers, not just Wyoming)

The story profiles a group of Wyoming ranchers embracing “regenerative” agriculture and land-management practices. They argue that these methods restore soil health, improve water retention, and offer a sustainable model — positioning themselves as alternatives to both industrial agribusiness and heavy-handed environmental regulation.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/these-wyoming-ranchers-want-a-regenerative-revolution-5932207

16. (EPIC City - rebranded) Double R Municipal Utility District No. 2A of Hunt and Collin Counties — WinsteadSpecialDistricts.com

This listing indicates that Double R Municipal Utility District No. 2A currently does not levy a tax and has not adopted an annual budget. winsteadspecialdistricts.com

https://www.winsteadspecialdistricts.com/hunt-county/double-r-municipal-utility-district-no-2a-of-hunt-and-collin-counties/?embedded_webview=true

17. “The Party Built on Lies (StevieSaidForNow Substack)

How Karl Rove Engineered Today’s GOP

steviesaidfornow.substack.com/p/the-party-built-on-lies-how-karl?r=kdcdm



18. “Ta-Ta THC” — Eagle Forum

Congress Issues the THC Industry a Sobering Prohibition

https://eagleforum.org/publications/chr/ta-ta-thc.html

19. “Long-delayed jobs report shows hiring amid wobbly economy” — ABC News

This article reports that despite earlier delays in data release, November’s U.S. jobs report showed modest hiring growth — but with signs of economic uncertainty, such as weaker wage growth and uneven sectoral performance.

https://abcnews.go.com/Business/long-delayed-jobs-report-show-hiring-amid-wobbly/story?id=127668400

20. “Bessent Says Americans to See ‘Substantial Refunds’ Next Year, No Risk of Recession” — The Epoch Times

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, said on Nov. 23, 2025 that the recent government shutdown will not trigger a recession, and predicted that many American workers will receive “substantial refunds” in early 2026 thanks to recent tax law changes. He said economic growth is likely in 2026, pending stable interest rates and continued favorable trade deals.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/bessent-says-americans-to-see-substantial-refunds-next-year-no-risk-of-recession-5948794

21. “What, Exactly, Just Happened to the Left’s Dark-Money Behemoth Arabella Advisors?” — The Daily Signal

According to this report, Arabella Advisors — a large philanthropy consulting firm tied to progressive nonprofit funding — has effectively ceased operations as of November 17, 2025. Its fiscal-sponsorship function is being transferred to a new entity called Sunflower Services, while the legacy firm is reportedly being rebranded as Vital Impact. The article notes the reorganization comes after major funders (including Bill Gates and large foundations) withdrew support, signaling a substantial shake-up in what critics call the “dark-money network.”

https://www.dailysignal.com/2025/11/23/what-exactly-just-happened-lefts-dark-money-behemoth-arabella-advisors/

22. “Undermining America’s National Security Is Nothing New for Mark Kelly” — The Federalist

This article criticizes Senator Mark Kelly, alleging a pattern of votes and positions that the author argues weaken U.S. national security. The piece claims Kelly has supported legislation and policies seen as adversarial to strong defense. It frames Kelly’s record as emblematic of a broader trend among certain lawmakers viewed as undermining hard-line security postures.

https://thefederalist.com/2025/11/25/undermining-americas-national-security-is-nothing-new-for-mark-kelly/

23. “Insurrection-Chic Democrats: Dangerous New Fad” — The Daily Signal

In this commentary, the author argues that some Democrats are promoting a strategy of “federal nullification,” encouraging state and local actors (or even members of the military) to refuse compliance with federal laws or orders they deem unlawful. The piece frames this trend as a dangerous challenge to constitutional order, comparing it to historical instances of secession and civil breakdown. It warns the approach undermines respect for federal law and could destabilize governance.

https://www.dailysignal.com/2025/11/25/insurrection-chic-democrats-dangerous-new-fad/

24. “Victor Davis Hanson: The French Revolutionary Jacobins Urging the Defying of Trump” — The Daily Signal

This column by Victor Davis Hanson claims a faction of left-leaning politicians is invoking radical revolutionary rhetoric, urging military and federal personnel to disobey orders under current administration directives. The author argues that this represents a modern echo of historical Jacobin-style insurrectionism, posing a serious threat to the rule of law and national stability. The article calls such rhetoric dangerous, predicting possible future confrontations between federal authorities and state or local governments or militias.

https://www.dailysignal.com/2025/11/25/victor-davis-hanson-the-french-revolutionary-jacobins-urging-the-defying-of-trump/

God bless you, God bless President Trump and team, and God bless America!

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America's Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

