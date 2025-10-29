Hi friends,

From ‘headlines’ to reality.

By now we’ve all seen the ups and downs of promises, investigations, trials…

House Oversight Republicans today released a report titled “The Biden Autopen Presidency: Decline, Delusion, and Deception in the White House,” alleging that President Biden relied on staff and an autopen device to issue executive actions and clemency orders without clear proof of his personal authorization. The committee declared such actions “null and void” unless verified, and the committee formally asked the Department of Justice to investigate and review all Biden-era executive actions. While this is a significant political and legal move, it is not a court ruling—Biden’s executive orders remain in effect unless and until DOJ or the courts act.

What this really means:

⚖️ Not binding law: The report is a recommendation, not a judicial decision.

🖊️ Focus on clemency first: Allegations center on pardons and commutations, especially recent ones.

📜 Executive orders still stand: No court has voided Biden’s EOs; agencies continue enforcing them.

🔍 Next step is DOJ: The Justice Department must decide whether to investigate and potentially challenge specific actions.

⏳ Unsettled outcome: Future litigation or DOJ findings will determine if any Biden actions are formally overturned.

As you will probably guess, and my bet is on - if DOJ investigates, IF the Trump administration determines to contest (or whatever the procedure is) any of the EOs, it will be suits, courts, bad judges, then eventually to the Supreme Court.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Disclaimer:

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind. This Substack is provided for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims or statements are based on publicly available sources and are presented as analysis and opinion, not legal conclusions.

No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual, company, or government entity unless such claims are supported by formal public records or verified legal documents. The views expressed here reflect my personal perspective on property rights and land use issues.

While I strive for accuracy and transparency, readers are encouraged to verify all details using the official sources and references provided. Any references to third-party material are included solely for your consideration and do not necessarily reflect my views or imply endorsement.

If you share this content, please include this disclaimer to preserve context and clarity for all readers.

Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I welcome ‘letters to the editor’ type emails and may publish yours. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

Some housekeeping…

Going forward, you may need to check your spam folder. And please mark this address as ‘not spam.’ If the newsletter isn’t in your spam folder either, you should look in the Promotions tab.

You can always see everything on the website, RationalAmerican.org.

Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!