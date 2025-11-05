Hi friends,

Property, specifically land and water rights, is a critical key to freedom. Granted, Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Religion are just as critical, but if “You own nothing”, you are a serf and have no freedom of any kind. We will not “be happy”.

Every acre saved is a piece of American freedom preserved.

When Land Stops Being Ours

What American Stewards of Liberty is showing us about the fight to keep America free, one acre at a time.

There’s a devious struggle happening across this country.

Not in headlines. Not on debate stages.

It’s happening on backroads, kitchen tables, feed store counters, and county courthouse benches — in the conversations landowners are having about something simple but sacred:

“Will my children still be able to call this land home?”

For ranchers in Florida, farmers in Kansas, families in Texas, and communities from the Appalachians to the Rockies, the question is no longer theoretical.

Land is being taken, regulated, restricted, or reclassified — often without a gun, without a bulldozer, and without even calling it what it is.

It’s being done with paperwork.

With climate language.

With “conservation easements.”

With billionaire-backed “nature finance.”

With federal agencies and big business, especially Bid Tech, who don’t know your county, your land, your life — but want the land and to have authority over it anyway.

And the group watching these battles most closely — and winning some of them — is American Stewards of Liberty (ASL).

They aren’t loud.

They aren’t flashy.

They are knowledgeable.

They are passionate about American land.

They just keep fighting.

If you want to understand what’s happening to private property in America, their work is a clear window into the big picture.

Five Stories That Tell the Truth

1. Florida: The Land Grab Hidden Under “Conservation”

Florida is quietly turning huge swaths of private ranchland into government-owned “protected” zones.

The language sounds harmless — resilience, wildlife corridors, preserving habitat.

But talk to the families whose land is being targeted, and you hear a different story:

“They’re taking the land that feeds us, calling it a gift, and expecting us to thank them.”

🔗 https://americanstewards.us/florida-continues-its-massive-take-over-of-private-land/

2. Carbon Pipelines Aren’t About Carbon — They’re About Control

Carbon capture pipelines cut across states, farms, and county roads — and they need permanent control of the land they cross.

To get it, they use eminent domain - the forced taking of property.

This isn’t “green policy.”

It’s transferring land rights from families to corporations — forever.

🔗 https://americanstewards.us/carbon-capture-legislation-filed-in-congress/

3. National Monuments: A President Can Lock Your Land From D.C.

With one signature, a president can designate millions of acres of land as a national monument — no local vote, no county hearing, no input from the people who live there.

Some in Congress are finally saying, “Enough.”

🔗 https://americanstewards.us/gosar-introduces-bills-nullifying-two-national-monuments/

4. BlackRock Wants to Turn Nature Into a Financial Product (Guess who benefits.)

BlackRock and other global investment firms now openly talk about monetizing nature — putting dollar values on grasslands, rivers, soil, pollination, and “ecosystem services.”

It’s sold as conservation.

But once nature is “monetized,” it can, and will, be traded.

Controlled.

Leased.

Removed from local hands — permanently.

This is not environmentalism.

This is Wall Street moving into your pasture or back yard.

🔗 https://americanstewards.us/blackrock-continues-its-march-to-monetize-nature/

5. A Supreme Court Win That Should Give Us Hope

When environmental groups tried to stop an 88-mile railway by arguing it might have indirect environmental effects —

the Supreme Court said:

“No. Judges don’t get to block infrastructure based on speculation.”

That ruling doesn’t just protect one railroad —

It reins in decades of legal overreach that made land-use decisions harder, slower, and more expensive.

It’s a sign that the tide can turn.

Here’s the Real Point

This isn’t just about laws, bills, maps, and agency memos.

We are not talking about nostalgia.

We are talking about the foundation of freedom itself.

Yes, it’s about ownership, your future, security, and prosperity.

It’s about home.

The bond between people and the land that raised them.

If the land goes, that bond goes.

If that bond goes, the culture goes.

And if the culture goes, the country goes. We see it every day, the decline of culture as freedom and humanity....

And the lesson in all of this?

We can fight back. We must fight back.

We are winning battles.

But it happens only when citizens pay attention and get involved.

Every acre kept in American hands is a victory.

Every landowner who holds their ground strengthens the whole country.

Every county that resists becomes harder to roll over next time.

This is not a losing fight.

It is a necessary one.

Additional resource: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

Quick Signals You Should Have On Your Radar

Another 30x30 land expansion just got stopped — momentum is shifting.

https://americanstewards.us/rollback-continues-another-30x30-victory/

NASA quietly removed its National Climate Assessment — the narrative is cracking.

https://americanstewards.us/nasa-removes-the-national-climate-assessment/

Online real estate platforms are influencing property values in ways that benefit outsiders, not owners.

https://americanstewards.us/online-real-estate-sites-attack-land-values-and-ownership/

Conservation easements “in perpetuity” aren’t protecting land — they’re freezing families out of its future.

https://americanstewards.us/perpetuity-is-not-working/

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

