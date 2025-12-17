Hi friends,

Here is a great economy update from Heidi Engelhart, Voice of the Plains

The latest jobs report shattered expectations once again, adding 119,000 new jobs in September as wages grow and more Americans enter the workforce.

President Trump is working tirelessly to reverse the Biden’s inflation crisis that sent prices skyrocketing.

September’s job report more than doubled economists’ expectations and was the strongest since April.

The job growth was driven almost entirely by private sector job gains (+97,000). With 43,000 new jobs in the healthcare sector and 19,000 new jobs in the construction sector.

Americans’ wages are up 3.8% over the year. Since President Trump took office, workers’ real wages are up $700 and are on track for a $1,200 increase after his first year Americans are on track to make up one-third of the $3,000 in wages lost under Biden.

Under President Trump, America’s economy is getting back on track, and prices and inflation are down. President Donald J. Trump promised to crush inflation and lower prices — and he’s delivering this Thanksgiving, with the classic holiday feast about 3% cheaper than last year, according to a brand new report. Gas prices reached their lowest average price in more than four years. The price of eggs is down 66% since President Trump took office. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 6.17% at the end of October — 12% lower than when President Trump took office.

President Trump’s deregulatory efforts are saving Americans a collective $180 billion — or $2,100 per family of four.

President Trump and Republicans in Congress have worked to lower costs and slash taxes by passing the Working Families Tax Cuts (One Big Beautiful Bill), which delivered: The largest tax cut in American history. Increased take-home pay by as much as $13,300. An end to taxpayer-funded benefits for at least 1.4 million illegal immigrants.

Under President Trump, all job gains have gone to native-born workers. 2.5 million native-born Americans gained employment. 670,000 foreign-born workers lost employment. 3.4 million native-born Americans joined the labor force. 708,000 foreign-born workers left the labor force.

The Atlanta Fed is now projecting a blockbuster 4.2% economic growth in the third quarter. That means more jobs and higher incomes for Americans.

Source: voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com/p/president-trump-is-working-to-put

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

