I'm a defender of the Constitution, a native Texan, a retired paralegal, and an avid volunteer.

God is awesome, America is the best country on Earth, people are inherently good.

I'm genuinely interested, committed, and dedicated. Each newsletter will cover the current topics.

The world is upside-down. I want to address the portion of it that is the Constitutional Republic called the United States of America.

I’m big on sharing info and resources. Also, educating those who are interested in learning more about politics and the power of We the People.

You’ll be able to meet like-minded people in text chat and discuss the news of the day if you want to.

You aren’t crazy and you aren’t alone. I’m really glad to have you here.

How can I be a resource? What do you want to know more about?

Engage for a better America.

I think integrity is the single most important quality in a person.