Hi friends,

Are Islam and Western Civilization Compatible?

Something is happening across America—something many people are unaware of or do not see the risk involved.

In cities like Dearborn, Michigan, New York City, and even suburban communities here in North Texas, ordinary Americans are noticing rapid cultural and political shifts shaping the places they call home. Many say quietly what they’re afraid to say out loud: We don’t recognize our communities anymore.

It isn’t about ethnicity, and it isn’t about attacking individuals who simply want a place to live, work, and raise families. Americans are generous and welcoming by nature. We believe in religious freedom, open opportunity, and treating others with respect - the basis of our God-given rights and our Constitution.

But increasingly, people are realizing the danger of allowing a comprehensive governing system to operate alongside our constitutional system — something fundamentally different from freedom of religion, which protects the right to worship, not worship, or choose whom or what to worship, and they are asking harder questions:

What happens when a belief system does not just ask for space to worship, but seeks to reshape the legal, political, and social order around it?

What happens when parallel communities develop their own rules, their own justice systems, and their own civic identity—separate from the shared constitutional foundation that binds us together as Americans?

Across Europe, the answer is already visible: cultural fragmentation, speech restrictions, political intimidation, growing enclaves where national law yields to religious law, and cities transformed beyond recognition—most notably London, once proud of its pluralism, now wrestling with deep division.

And now, the United States stands at the same crossroads.

The question before us is not about religion or private faith. The question is whether two fundamentally different systems of law and governance—one secular and based on individual rights, the other religious and totalitarian—can coexist within the same society.

This is not theory anymore. It is reality happening in our own neighborhoods.

That is why informed, fact-based discussion is urgently needed—not silence, not fear, and not blind acceptance or blind rejection.

The future depends on our willingness to look honestly at what is happening, learn from other nations, and act while the window remains open..

The issue is structural:

True Islam claims authority over every aspect of life. That structure directly conflicts with the foundations of Western constitutional society: individual rights, free speech, secular law, and equality under a single legal framework.

This discussion matters because these tensions are no longer theoretical. They are occurring in American cities now, and the consequences have already been experienced across Europe.

For nearly 250 years, the United States has stood on a foundation unlike any other nation in history—rooted in the radical idea that individual rights come before government power, and that freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and equal justice under one secular law belong to every citizen. These principles have protected generations from tyranny, tribalism, and the dominance of any ideology over the individual. They remain the cornerstone that holds together a diverse, free, and united nation.

History teaches that freedom rarely disappears all at once—it erodes slowly, then vanishes suddenly, when citizens stop paying attention and allow parallel systems of authority to grow unchecked. The moment a society accepts different rules for different groups, equal justice fractures, unity breaks, and the freedoms once assumed permanent begin to slip out of reach.

Islam Across the United States

Examples in Dearborn, Michigan & New York City

Dearborn has the highest Muslim-heritage population in America, with more than half of its 110,000 residents of Arab descent. Source: The Guardian

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/11/unlike-911-were-fighting-back

Metro Detroit is home to 190,000 Arabic speakers, the largest concentration in the United States. Source: Axios Detroit

https://www.axios.com/local/detroit/2023/05/23/metro-detroit-largest-arabic-speaking-population

Dearborn Public Schools now report 46% English-language learners, nearly all Arabic-speaking. Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dearborn_Public_Schools

Political tension is increasingly visible. For example, recent headlines include:

“Dearborn’s Muslim mayor tells Christian he’s ‘not welcome’ during public debate”

https://nypost.com/2025/09/17/us-news/dearborn-michigan-muslim-mayor-abdullah-hammoud-tells-christian-resident-hes-not-welcome-in-city/

Similar patterns are emerging in New York City, where school policies, mosque-centered political mobilization, and growing enclave voting blocs are beginning to shift local governance and policy priorities.

What We Can Learn from the United Kingdom

London and multiple cities across Europe are years ahead of the U.S. in migration levels and Islamic cultural/legal influence. Conflicts around integration, parallel court systems, education, religious exemptions, and speech restrictions are heavily documented.

Muslim Integration Issues in British Society

https://www.europeanproceedings.com/article/10.15405/epsbs.2021.05.212

Reports reveal tension between Islamic group-identity governance and British constitutional norms — particularly relating to free speech, gender, and education.

Case Study: EPIC City / The Meadow Collin County, Texas

A real-time example close to home:

A development originally branded “EPIC City”, created by the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC), proposed an Islamic enclave including mosque-centered governance, schools, residential investment models, and community infrastructure. After controversy and state review, the project rebranded as “The Meadow.”

Texas Scorecard article:

https://texasscorecard.com/local/islamic-focused-epic-city-rebrands-as-the-meadow/

This case illustrates what happens when Islam is implemented not simply as a personal belief system but as a parallel model of governance. Western civilization depends on a single shared legal and civic identity; enclave systems challenge that foundation.

Islam: Religion Only or Total System of Governance?

Islamic textbooks, scholarly and doctrinal sources openly state that Islam is not merely a religion — but an entire way of life governing law, politics, culture, economy, and social structure.

Examples:

The Islamic Way of Life – Abul A’ala Mawdudi

PDF: https://www.islamicbook.ws/english/english-052.pdf

“Islam wants to mould individual life as well as the social order … its domain extends to the entire gamut of life.”

Islam is not a Religion – It is a Way of Life

https://www.irfi.org/articles2/articles_2251_2300/Islam%20is%20not%20a%20religion%20-%20It%20is%20a%20way%20of%20Life.HTM

Ask About Islam:

https://aboutislam.net/counseling/ask-about-islam/islam-complete-way-life/

These doctrinal positions fundamentally differ from Western civilization, where individuals may privately practice faith while public law remains secular and constitutional.

Global Political Response

Example: Geert Wilders, Prime Minister-Elect of the Netherlands

Video: Geert Wilders’ five-step immigration & Islam policy

(youtube.com/watch?v=Su42X9cOISw)

Why This Matters

Western civilization is based on:

Individual rights over group identity

Free speech without religious restriction

Rule of law over religious law

One shared civic identity

Two mutually exclusive systems of law cannot permanently govern the same space. One will eventually dominate the other.

This is not about attacking Muslim individuals. It is about protecting constitutional freedoms and recognizing signs already visible worldwide.

Call to Action

Be informed. Share information. Engage locally.

Share this article with friends and community groups

Contact your local, state and federal representatives

Ask hard questions about: Parallel legal systems Enclave developments Free-speech limitations Religious exemptions replacing equal law

Attend community meetings

Stay informed and engaged

Freedom survives only when citizens defend it.

Silence is surrender. Awareness is armor. Action preserves liberty.

Additional sources:

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Disclaimer:

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind. This Substack is provided for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims or statements are based on publicly available sources and are presented as analysis and opinion, not legal conclusions.

No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual, company, or government entity unless such claims are supported by formal public records or verified legal documents. The views expressed here reflect my personal perspective on property rights and land use issues.

While I strive for accuracy and transparency, readers are encouraged to verify all details using the official sources and references provided. Any references to third-party material are included solely for your consideration and do not necessarily reflect my views or imply endorsement.

If you share this content, please include this disclaimer to preserve context and clarity for all readers.

Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I welcome ‘letters to the editor’ type emails and may publish yours. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

Some housekeeping…

Going forward, you may need to check your spam folder. And please mark this address as ‘not spam.’ If the newsletter isn’t in your spam folder either, you should look in the Promotions tab.

You can always see everything on the website, RationalAmerican.org.

Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!