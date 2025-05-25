Hi friends,

I’m sure some of you are a bit frustrated with the Supreme Court - as I am.

I was looking up this DOGE case, and I asked AI if it could tell if there was a logical way the ruling might go. The answer I got kind of confirms how wishy washy the court has been lately.

"Recent Supreme Court behavior indicates incrementalism, institutional caution, and strategic restraint… The court might:

Grant a partial stay or narrow ruling to kick the can down the road,

Suggest the issue is not ripe or not yet fully developed,

Leave the door open for future litigation under a different pretext."

So, in other words, don’t hold your breath.

I did find the information on the justices’ personalities interesting.

⚖️ What Citizens Expect from the Court(s)

Americans— especially those grounded in constitutional values — generally expect the Supreme Court to:

Uphold the original meaning of the Constitution rather than reinterpret it based on shifting societal trends.

Draw clear boundaries for what government can and cannot do — especially in areas like federal overreach, free speech, and religious freedom.

Decide cases plainly and promptly , without hiding behind procedural loopholes or vague language.

Push back on unelected bureaucracies and restore power to the people’s elected representatives.

Avoid political gamesmanship and appear above the partisan fray.

🔹 In short: Citizens expect courage, clarity, and consistency — not clever avoidance.

🧠 Why SCOTUS Sometimes Appears “Wishy-Washy”

The Court doesn’t always meet public expectations, often because it’s operating under a different logic — one rooted in legal precedent, institutional restraint, and procedural caution.

Their reasons may include:

Protecting the Court’s perceived neutrality: Especially under Chief Justice John Roberts, who tries to avoid 5–4 partisan-looking decisions.

Avoiding broad precedents that could create unintended ripple effects.

Waiting for better test cases: Some justices want a cleaner factual record or clearer statutory conflict before ruling broadly.

Limiting backlash: The Court occasionally rules narrowly to avoid political firestorms or challenges to its legitimacy.

🔹 Criticism: Many Americans — on both sides — now believe that too much caution has eroded trust rather than preserved it. (Do the reasons sound political to you? They do to me.)

🧑‍⚖️ Judicial Personalities and Patterns

⚖️ Chief Justice John Roberts

Cautious institutionalist: More concerned with how the Court is viewed than securing ideological wins.

Known for surprising left-leaning votes (e.g., Obamacare, census, DACA) to “protect” the Court’s image.

⚖️ Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Originalist but methodical: Doesn't always go for sweeping decisions.

Surprised some conservatives by refusing to overturn major precedents quickly, especially in religious liberty and administrative law.

⚖️ Justice Neil Gorsuch

Strong textualist and libertarian streak. Willing to rule broadly if the Constitution demands it.

Frequently aligns with Thomas on limiting federal power.

⚖️ Justice Brett Kavanaugh

Often the centrist of the conservative bloc, concerned with precedent and balance.

May hedge rulings to preserve public or congressional relationships.

⚖️ Justice Clarence Thomas

The most consistent originalist.

Bold in written opinions, often inviting the Court to revisit settled precedents.

⚖️ Justice Samuel Alito

Sharp, direct, and clear constitutional voice.

Particularly strong on religious freedom, First Amendment, and election-related decisions.

⚖️ Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, Jackson

Generally align with liberal interpretations, especially on civil rights, abortion, and regulatory authority.

Kagan tries to build consensus when possible.

Sotomayor writes emotionally charged dissents.

Jackson leans activist, particularly on racial equity and administrative law.

➡️ Real question: Does SCOTUS have the will to clearly define modern executive powers — or will it punt again? (I bet you a chocolate chip cookie that it will punt.)

