Hi friends,

Here’s a succinct and sourced summary. I hope it offers clarity about the Iran strike narrative, addresses CNN's missteps, and provides truth instead of narrative.

Despite CNN’s early spin, the truth is coming into sharp focus: Iran’s nuclear program was dealt a serious, years-long setback—and the media knew the early “few-month delay” claim was based on low-confidence, preliminary intel.

Here’s what happened.

What the Intelligence Shows Now

The Biden-era practice of downplaying major defense wins has officially ended. See quotes from the multiple reliable sources who affirm the facts.

Multiple U.S. and Israeli intelligence officials have now publicly stated the damage inflicted was “significant and long-term,” with reconstruction likely taking years, not months.

What CNN Reported – and What They Omitted

CNN was first to run a headline claiming the strike inflicted “minimal” damage based on a leaked Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) memo. But they failed to emphasize that the report itself was explicitly marked “low confidence.”

Critics note this kind of framing fits a pattern: CNN’s lead reporter on the story, Natasha Bertrand, was previously criticized for pushing the now-debunked narrative that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation.”

Former officials and White House spokespeople say CNN’s framing was both misleading and demoralizing, casting doubt on military success for political effect.

Bottom Line:

The early intel leak was not definitive. It was raw, preliminary analysis and not the conclusion of the intelligence community.

CNN’s story has since been quietly revised, and new headlines acknowledge that assessments “are still being evaluated” and that longer-term impacts are now expected.

There is now speculation that disciplinary action may be coming for those who leaked or prematurely publicized the low-confidence report. As of now, no firings have been confirmed.

The Facts:

- Iran’s nuclear progress was set back significantly—likely for years.

- The narrative that the strike “barely worked” was driven by incomplete info, and it promoted irresponsibly. CNN’s continued claim that it reported it as ‘low confidence’ is a provable lie, simply from the recording of their own program.

- Media outlets like CNN must be held to account for premature leaks and agenda-driven framing, especially when it misleads the public on matters of national security.

God bless you, God bless President Trump and team, and God bless America!

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind.

This Substack is provided for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims are based on publicly available sources and are presented as political analysis, not legal conclusions. No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual or organization unless supported by formal public record.

The views expressed reflect my personal perspective on current events. While I strive for accuracy, readers are encouraged to verify details using the official sources linked above. References to third-party material are included for your consideration and do not necessarily reflect my views or imply endorsement.

If you share this content, please include this disclaimer to ensure appropriate context and clarity.

(AI may have been used in this article.)

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

