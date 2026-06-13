Realism from an American Conservative

Realism from an American Conservative

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
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It seems to me that the best way to address citizen concern over data center utility use is to make them independent of the local utilities.

Closed loop environmental controls do a lot to reduce water usage, and the load on the local water company can be reduced to zero by requiring the use of reconditioned waste water.

As for energy, local generation seems like a possibility, however the residents near Musk's Memphis facility have complained about noise, so the standards for noise pollution should probably be tightened for any data center generation facility.

The most effective tool to control how new data centers affect your neighborhood is to attend city council and county government meetings, make your views known, and insure your views are factual.

Ask the questions - what is your power and water use forecast? How much noise will be generated by the facility, and how far must a residence be to not be negatively effected by the noise? How many construction jobs will the project create? How many full-time jobs ongoing after completion? Where will the labor and employees be recruited from? What are the tax implications? Will the city/county collect taxes or will the data center be incentivised by tax breaks to locate near you?

These are all things we must, as informed citizens, know in order to make a decision on whether we want a facility built or not. We've had data centers as neighbors for many years, and most are good for the community, providing jobs and tax revenue for communities that need both. Find out what's being proposed before deciding approval will end civilization as you know it.

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