Realism from an American Conservative

Jack Sotallaro
4m

I'm repeating a comment made to a like article. I guess I'm getting lazy...

I don't wish to sound callous, however if states desire to fund health care, food assistance and other programs at the current, federal level of disposition of taxpayer funds uneconomically to these items, then their taxpayers will have to step up to the plate. I'm amazed at how a program, run inefficiently and uneconomically by the feds is great according to the states, however when it becomes their baby they complain.

State governments need to issue themselves big-boy and big-girl pants and get on with the business of governing. Maybe state legislatures can shed the petty BS attitude they've had for years now that they can't blame the federals for their decisions.

It's not all gravy for the federal government, however. With all the requirements for funding and enforcement going to the states, the feds should have a pretty significant list of those who will be the subjects of Reductions in Force (RIF'ed). That's an additional saving for the taxpayer.

Insofar as the OBBBA is concerned, universities and colleges should "pay their fair share!" I'm not against that. Higher education is supposed to prepare students for productive careers, not create radical activists. Being woke with a BS degree is being broke. Business do not hire on your pronouns, they hire on your capability. I don't know anyone who's hiring underwater basket weavers or specialists in the sex lives of the Wombat.

So taxing universities and colleges should have nothing to do with their syllabus, just on their ability to shelter wealth (and they complain about millionaires and billionaires?). What will be more impactful to those temples of higher learning is the removal of federal subsidies for anti-American activities like racism against anyone.

On a side note, it seems that the OBBBA not only makes the US more financially responsible (or at least more responsive), it dry up the progressive money laundering supply. It's amazing how the DNC is bankrupt right after USAID was defunded. Is that just a coincidence? I think not.

Oh, and Murder Incorporated aka Planned Parenthood is defunded for a year. Should be forever, but it's a start.

Jerome Powell deserves to be unemployed for spending billions on a renovation of the HQ of a semi-public corporation. Bye bye seems to good for him.

