We taxpayers who work, and save, and strive to be self-sufficient are made out to be the bad guys because we believe in fairness.

I’m not heartless or against ‘helping’ the less fortunate, but the social safety net programs have grown too much. And that includes Social Security. Reforms are needed if the whole social safety net program is to survive at all.

The ‘complainers’ and ‘accusers’ use a distorted lens to make their claims. Consider the following.

Tax Cuts: Percentage vs. Dollar Value – What’s Really Fair?

When people say, “the rich benefit most from tax cuts,” they’re usually talking about dollar amounts, not percentages.

But here’s the truth:

Most federal income tax cuts are done by percentage, meaning everyone’s rate drops proportionally.

Since high earners make more and already pay more taxes, a percentage cut for them naturally results in bigger dollar savings—but it’s still the same cut in principle.

Example:

A 10% cut on $40,000 income saves $4,000.

A 10% cut on $400,000 saves $40,000.

Yes, $40,000 is more dollars—but it’s also the same 10% of what they already earned and paid.

Critics claim this is unfair to those who receive the ‘benefits’—but in reverse, that would mean:

Higher earners would always pay more and more and never receive proportional relief.

Or worse, some expect them to pay more and still get less.

That’s not progressive taxation—that’s punitive redistribution. And, frankly, there’s too much redistribution from the working class to the non-working class.

Or what if fair was making the non-rich people pay the same as the rich?

Whining about work, or volunteer, requirements of 80 hours per month (basically 2 weeks) to get more government freebies seems a little ungrateful. How is that fair to people who work the whole month and get more taxes instead of ‘benefits’?

Social Safety Net Cuts: “Taking From the Poor”? Or Saving the System?

Many are now saying the One Big Beautiful Bill “takes from the poor to give to the rich.” That’s spin—and here’s why:

Social programs don’t “take from the poor”. Reform of social programs reduces how much everyone else is forced to contribute to them. It helps ensure good management and transparency. It fights fraud and corruption.

These are not earned benefits like Social Security (although even that is under strain).

Programs like Medicaid, SNAP, and subsidized housing are funded by taxpayers, mostly, if not completely, without consent - when did you vote for your tax dollars to be donations, and handed out to those who meet ‘requirements’ you have no say in—no repayment whatsoever.

So, when a bill reforms these programs, it’s:

Reducing the forced transfer of wealth from one group to another.

Saving money for all taxpayers—not just the rich.

The truth? Most Americans will never receive major social safety net benefits—but they still pay for them.

And bear in mind that reforms also fight fraud and corruption.

Constitutional Reality Check

Nowhere in the Constitution does it say the federal government must provide: Free healthcare Food stamps Housing Student loans



These are entitlements by statute, not rights by law.

And these programs have grown far beyond what is reasonable, much less fair, expanding from limited 1930s relief under FDR to massive, cancerous federal spending today.

That expansion was not voted on by the people. It was created by Congress and agencies, and the funding is collected by force—through taxes.

Bottom Line

It’s not heartless to question this system.

It’s not selfish to think every American should be smart how we use taxpayer money.

And it’s not wrong to say that entitlement culture—without responsibility—can lead to dependence, resentment, abuse, and fiscal collapse.

Reform isn’t cruel or unfair. It’s common sense—and necessary to protect the system from collapse.

God bless you, God bless President Trump and team, and God bless America!

The battle for our God-given freedoms is always just starting.

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind.

This Substack is provided for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims are based on publicly available sources and are presented as political analysis, not legal conclusions. No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual or organization unless supported by formal public record.

The views expressed reflect my personal perspective on current events. While I strive for accuracy, readers are encouraged to verify details using the official sources linked above. References to third-party material are included for your consideration and do not necessarily reflect my views or imply endorsement.

If you share this content, please include this disclaimer to ensure appropriate context and clarity.

(AI may have been used in this article.)

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

