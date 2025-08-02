Hi friends,

I bet you know something about CBDC, but I want to reiterate how bad it is and encourage you to get engaged/be informed.

Digitized currency, like the dollars used through credit cards or bank transfers, is physical money represented electronically—YOUR actual money.

Cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin are natively digital but decentralized, meaning it operates on a blockchain network without government or central bank control.

In contrast, CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) are also digital but entirely centralized and programmable—issued, tracked, and controlled by governments, adversely affecting privacy, surveillance, and financial autonomy.

To sum it up, CBDC is control of money. Period. Control of your money equals control of your life.

China uses it (under their social credit score system) by rating people’s purchases; a bad score takes away rights.

The same results would be achieved with a CBDC in America:

Digital accounts can be locked, shut down, etc.

Purchases can be denied (gas, guns, liquor, books, everything)

Even so far as to have a negative interest rate to discourage saving

From Heritage Action.

Urge your senators to include a ban on CBDCs in the NDAA

State of Control, a documentary

"State of Control", the control society is increasingly becoming a reality.

What is the price of convenience?

The CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) and the digital passport can make our lives easier and more efficient. But new international legislation shows that the purpose of these possibilities has far-reaching, and negative, implications for our privacy.

In this documentary international experts such as Edward Snowden, Arno Wellens, Catherine Austin Fitts express their serious concerns and criticisms. It compiles the range of facts and opinions, creating a shocking picture about the future of mankind. A crystal-clear narrative that can't be ignored.

Interestingly, I found one investor article online that is almost neutral.

What Are CBDC's?

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind.

