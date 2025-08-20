Hi friends,

America stood at a crossroads on January 20, 2025. Today, it’s back on the path—stronger, more secure, and aligned with timeless principles. The shift didn’t start on Inauguration Day—it began the moment Donald Trump won re-election on November 5, 2024. The tone changed, confidence returned, and actions followed.

There’s still a way to go. These gains didn’t come easy, and they won’t last without vigilance. Keeping America free, sovereign, and strong is a constant effort—but the momentum is real. Here’s a look at where we were, how far we’ve come, and why the best is still yet to come...

1. Economic Momentum & Everyday Stability

Q2 Economic Recovery : Real GDP rebounded strongly—posting a 3.0% annualized growth rate, a striking turnaround from a –0.5% contraction in Q1.(Trading Economics)

Jobs & Inflation : Over 671,000 payroll jobs added in the first five months of Trump's second term. Unemployment has hovered around 4.1%, nearly at the sustainable natural rate.(U.S. Department of the Treasury)

Future Outlook: Forecasters expect annual unemployment of 4.2% in 2025, with steady job growth. GDP projections remain solid, and inflation is expected to stay in check.(Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia)

Economic fundamentals are rebounding—jobs are growing, inflation is easing, and growth is sustainable. It’s a real sign of stability returning under steady leadership.

2. Border Security & Immigration Enforcement

Day One Actions : On Inauguration Day, President Trump signed an executive order ending "catch-and-release," requiring detention during immigration proceedings.(The Guardian)

Detention Infrastructure : A new ICE facility, the “Cornhusker Clink,” opened in Nebraska today, expanding detention capacity.(The Guardian)

Aggressive Enforcement Overall : A massive $170 billion bill was approved to bolster immigration enforcement—aiming for up to 1 million deportations annually, new hires, and border tech enhancements.(Politico)

Border Wall Enhancements: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced the plan to paint the border wall black—and add sensors and cameras—to deter illegal crossings.(AP News)

The administration has taken concrete steps to secure the border—expanding infrastructure, funding enforcement, and deploying deterrent measures. It shows resolve in enforcing immigration laws and protecting citizens.

3. Downsizing the Federal Footprint

Agency Reform : Day One saw sweeping reversals of Biden-era executive actions and reorders to reduce bureaucratic overreach.(The Guardian)

Efficiency Push: The Department of Government Efficiency—backed by Elon Musk—has accelerated mass layoffs and evaluated agencies like USAID for downsizing.(Wikipedia)

There’s a clear emphasis on shrinking the federal footprint and returning power to the people—with improved government efficiency and accountability.

4. Peace & Foreign Policy

Peace Over War : President Trump firmly ruled out deploying U.S. troops to Ukraine. Instead, he’s engaged in diplomatic outreach between Zelenskyy and Putin, earning praise from the U.N.(AP News)

For more on peace deals President Trump has brokered, see Deals, Not Wars: The Trump Doctrine of Peace by Diplomacy

Choosing diplomacy and restraint over foreign entanglements reflects America-first leadership—a conservative hallmark valuing peace and sovereignty.

5. Conservative SCOTUS Wins & Judicial Discipline

Conservative Majority in Action : In the 2024–25 term, SCOTUS issued key rulings bolstering presidential immunity, blocking nationwide injunctions, and allowing firings of agency heads.(SCOTUSblog)

Parental Rights & State Authority : Major 6–3 decisions delivered parent opt-outs from LGBTQ+ curriculum and upheld states’ discretion over gender-affirming care for minors.(MultiState)

Free Speech & Age Verification : The court upheld Texas's age-verification law for online pornography to protect minors—finding it constitutional.(Wikipedia)

Judicial Cohesion: Justices Thomas and Alito agreed in 97% of all cases, including 100% of closely divided ones, strengthening ideological consistency.(SCOTUSblog)

The judiciary has handed meaningful victories for traditional values—enhancing state authority, parental rights, executive clarity, and public decency.

6. Other Noteworthy Progress

Rule of Law : Updating USCIS vetting standards has improved scrutiny and public safety in immigration processes.(USCIS)

Human Trafficking : USCIS partnered in investigations dismantling trafficking networks.(USCIS)

International Respect: U.S. acted decisively against terrorism with targeted strikes and restored military leadership—reinforcing global stability.(CWS Global)

The Bottom Line

From Inauguration Day to today, Americans have seen real progress:

Economy : Back on track, with growth, jobs, and stable prices.

Borders : Strong enforcement and infrastructure are operational.

Government : Leaner, more accountable, focused on results.

Foreign Policy : Peace-first stance and strategic restraint.

Courts: Traditional values affirmed and executive clarity established.

Yes, bumps are natural—but the direction is clear. We’re steering America back toward strength, sovereignty, and lasting prosperity.

