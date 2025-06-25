Hi friends,

It’s come to my attention that reporting on Trump’s efforts to bring peace to various conflicts is downplayed, non-existent, or outright negative.

While much of the media remains focused on courtroom drama and campaign soundbites, a quietly consistent theme of President Trump’s leadership has resurfaced this week: the use of unconventional diplomacy to prevent or end wars.

With the recent Iran–Israel ceasefire—a deal reportedly brokered directly by President Trump and U.S. allies in the Gulf—maybe Americans are asking: How many peace deals has Trump actually brokered? Is this part of a broader pattern?

Turns out, the answer is yes—and the record is far more substantial than is often acknowledged.

After all, ‘The Art of the Deal’ is his book.

What Counts as a “Peace Deal”?

A peace deal can mean many things—formal treaties, ceasefires, economic normalization, or de-escalation through diplomacy. Under the Trump doctrine, it's less about process and more about results: avoiding war, enabling direct talks, and incentivizing cooperation.

Here’s a straightforward, factual review of the most significant peace and normalization efforts either brokered or facilitated by Trump during his first term as president and his current term since January 20, 2025:

The Abraham Accords (2020)

Signed by:

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Bahrain

Sudan

Morocco

What it did:

Established full diplomatic relations with Israel

Opened trade, air travel, and security cooperation

Marked the first Arab-Israeli peace deals in decades

Why it matters:

Broke the longstanding “Palestinian-first” requirement for Arab-Israeli peace

Created a coalition of moderate Arab states against Iran’s regional influence

Recognized by many as a major diplomatic breakthrough

Status (2025): Still active and expanding.

Kosovo–Serbia Economic Agreement (2020)

Signed at: The White House, September 4, 2020

Trump’s Role: Direct mediation between two Balkan leaders

What it did:

Normalized economic relations

Included recognition of Israel by Kosovo

Marked one of the most productive peace summits in U.S.–Balkans history

Status: Implementation uneven, but the framework is intact.

Iran–Israel Ceasefire (June 2025-ongoing)

Triggered by: A 12-day exchange of missile fire and airstrikes

Trump’s Role: Quiet diplomacy involving Qatar, backchannel coordination with Israeli leadership

What it achieved:

Immediate ceasefire between two archrivals

Prevented further regional escalation

Reported destruction of some Iranian nuclear infrastructure

Why it matters:

To avert a major Middle East war (and some claim WWIII)

To stabilize global oil markets and diplomatic relations

To showcase Trump’s desire for peace and his ongoing relevance as a negotiator on the world stage

Armenia–Azerbaijan Ceasefire (Nagorno-Karabakh)

Conflict: Long-running war since the 1980s over ethnic territory

Trump’s Role: Brokered an enforceable ceasefire with support from Russia and Turkey

Result: Armenia accepted new borders in exchange for international peacekeeping and security guarantees

Impact: First stable peace in the region in decades; U.S. influence expands

Democratic Republic of Congo–Rwanda Peace Deal (June 2025)

Conflict: Years of violence and proxy fighting in mineral-rich eastern Congo

Trump’s Role: Quiet diplomacy culminating in a formal peace announcement in June 2025

Result: The treaty includes disarmament efforts, cross-border agreements, and promises of international monitoring

Impact: Potentially ends one of Africa’s most persistent conflict zones

U.S.–Taliban Withdrawal Agreement (2020)

Signed in: Doha, Qatar

Trump’s Role: Set the terms for U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan

Key points:

Taliban agreed to end attacks on U.S. troops

U.S. would withdraw in stages

Meant to pave the way for intra-Afghan talks

Complications:

‘Implementation’ under Biden administration was ‘chaotic’

However, the agreement itself was negotiated and finalized under Trump

Trump–Kim Jong Un Diplomacy (2018–2019)

What happened:

First-ever summit between a U.S. president and North Korean leader

Trump crossed into North Korea (first for any sitting U.S. president)

De-escalated threats of nuclear conflict

Outcome:

No formal treaty

Temporary halts to North Korean missile tests

Marked a significant diplomatic opening

What Ties These Together?

While critics argued Trump’s diplomacy was “theater,” the results tell a different story. In each of these cases, the Trump administration secured dialogue over destruction, treaties over troop deployments, and influence through economics and strategy rather than conventional war planning.

And in an age where U.S. foreign policy is often entangled in long-term military engagements and proxy wars, this approach stands out as a reset in solutions for peace.

A Running Tally of Peace or Normalization Initiatives

Why It Matters Now

With 2024’s return to the presidency, Trump is again facing a world at odds: Iranian militancy, Chinese assertiveness, NATO strain, and regional flare-ups. His backchannel style—whether you admire or mistrust it—has already resurfaced in 2025.

That alone is significant. And if peace by leverage is a doctrine, Trump appears committed to it—whether or not traditional diplomatic circles approve.

We often hear the phrase “peace through strength.” But strength, in Trump’s case, has also meant willingness to sit down with enemies, challenge outdated foreign policy norms, and use economic pressure instead of bombs.

In a divided political climate, these wins deserve review—not just from the perspective of politics, but as a case study in what diplomacy can look like when the playbook is rewritten.

Sources:

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind.

