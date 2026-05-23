Hi friends,

I cannot stress this enough. Conservatives know that America is at a critical inflection point. Liberals act it. Conservatives are outvoted, and that is our own responsibility.

If we don’t vote our values, we are handing our government, our very freedoms over to the people whose values are, frankly, not American.

Please share and help others wake up to the VALUE of voting.

The Value of Your Vote

We all understand that money has value. But money can still be wasted.

You can leave it unused when it is needed. You can throw it away. You can spend it on junk and feel good for a few minutes, only to regret it later. Or you can use it wisely, invest it carefully, and let it help build something better.

Your vote works much the same way.

Your vote has value — but that value can be wasted. It can be wasted by staying home. It can be wasted by voting blindly. It can be wasted by letting slogans, ads, fear, guilt, or empty promises do your thinking for you.

That is why voting matters. But informed voting matters even more.

A campaign promise is a little like the picture on the front of a food package. It is designed to get your attention. It may look appealing. It may even be partly true. But responsible people do not buy only from the picture on the front. They look at the label. They ask what is actually inside.

Voters should do the same.

What has this candidate actually done? What does this proposal actually cost? Who pays? Who gains power? Who loses freedom? Does this policy strengthen families, communities, property rights, and personal responsibility — or does it create more dependency on government?

Those questions matter because choosing a candidate is not just choosing a name. It is choosing a method of governing.

“Free” is one of the most expensive words in politics. Free programs, free benefits, and free promises may sound compassionate, but government does not create resources out of thin air. Someone pays. Often we pay through higher taxes. Sometimes through less independence.

A wise voter looks past the word “free” and asks, “What is the real cost? Who pays?”

We also need to stop believing the lie that one vote does not matter. Many state and local races are decided by margins so small they could fit inside a neighborhood, a church group, a civic club, or a few families who simply reminded each other to show up. The smaller the election, the larger your vote becomes.

That is why staying home is not neutral. When you do not vote, you do not stop government from acting. You allow other people to decide what government will do.

Someone will decide your taxes.

Someone will decide who governs your schools.

Someone will decide who sits in judgment.

Someone will decide local ordinances, public safety priorities, bond debt, land use, water policy, infrastructure, and election procedures.

The only question is whether your values will be represented in those decisions — or whether you will live under decisions made by people who showed up when you stayed home.

Because votes have value, election systems must also protect that value. Eligible voters should be properly identified. Ballots should be handled securely. Choices should be presented honestly. Votes should be counted carefully and transparently. A lawful vote should not be diluted by fraud, carelessness, coercion, or deception.

But even a secure election system cannot save a country from careless citizenship. If voters are uninformed, manipulated, intimidated, or shamed into voting against their own judgment, the mechanics may work while the wisdom fails.

So yes — get off the sofa and vote.

But do not vote casually. Do not vote because an ad made you angry, a slogan made you feel virtuous, or someone told you that asking questions was hateful.

Study the choices. Think through the consequences. Talk with people you trust. Make your list. Then go vote.

Encourage others to vote too — not by pressuring them, but by helping them understand what is at stake. Share good resources to help them make good decisions.

Many Americans before us paid a far higher price for freedom than most of us are being asked to pay today. The least we can do is learn, think, vote, and help others do the same.

Your vote has value.

Do not throw it away by staying home.

Do not waste it by using it carelessly.

Use it wisely — because freedom is protected only by citizens who are informed and who show up.

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Disclaimer:

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind. This Substack is provided for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims or statements are based on publicly available sources and are presented as analysis and opinion, not legal conclusions.

No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual, company, or government entity unless such claims are supported by formal public records or verified legal documents. The views expressed here reflect my personal perspective on property rights and land use issues.

While I strive for accuracy and transparency, readers are encouraged to verify all details using the official sources and references provided. Any references to third-party material are included solely for your consideration and do not necessarily reflect my views or imply endorsement.

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Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I welcome ‘letters to the editor’ type emails and may publish yours. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

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Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!