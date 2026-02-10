YOU HAVE POWER
How Power Really Works
Citizens DO have power. We’ve been discouraged from using it, another part of the ‘can’t fight city hall’ mentally.
Today is definitely the time to start using that power.
How Power Really Works (No Slogans, No Sugarcoating)
Power in modern systems doesn’t usually look dramatic.
It looks procedural.
It lives in:
Meeting schedules
Comment deadlines
Planning assumptions
Technical language
Long timelines
Fragmented responsibility
That’s true whether we’re talking about:
Land and water planning
Infrastructure projects
Regulatory decisions
Nonprofit and NGO influence
Donor-advised funds
Election systems
Speech and information control
Different topics.
Same structure.
And here’s the part people underestimate:
Institutions don’t change because people are angry.
They change when the record changes.
Knowledge does something important: it raises the cost of proceeding quietly.
Why Knowledge Is Not Passive
When people understand:
when decisions are made
who makes them
what documentation matters
how early participation shapes outcomes
the entire cost-benefit calculation shifts.
Suddenly:
Exclusion becomes a liability
Shortcuts attract scrutiny
Assumptions are questioned
Public pressure arrives before momentum is locked in
This is why awareness is not neutral.
It alters behavior upstream.
Participation Is Not Symbolic — It’s Leverage
Showing up doesn’t mean:
Giving a speech
Becoming an activist
Leading a movement
Knowing everything
Often, it means something much simpler:
Being counted
Being documented
Being present early
Being impossible to ignore later
That’s why things like:
Accessible meeting times
Public comment numbers
Written objections
Attendance records matter far more than people realize.
They don’t just show engagement.
They help determine who the courts will even listen to later. (You may know about ‘standing’.)
The Most Dangerous Myth: “I can’t make a difference.”
Many people assume power belongs to:
Politicians
Corporations
Agencies
Donors
Experts
But in systems that still rely on checking the legal boxes (‘procedural legitimacy’), power ultimately depends on:
Participation
Documentation
Transparency
Timing
When those elements disappear, so does accountability.
That’s not cynicism.
That’s the reality of how these systems actually work.
Why This Message Is So Important Now
We’re living in a moment when:
Decisions are more complex
Timelines are longer
Impacts are broader
Accountability is thinner
The easiest way for bad outcomes to advance is not force —
it’s fatigue.
When people are worn down, confused, or convinced nothing matters, decisions move quietly and uncontested.
So Let’s Say This Clearly — and Keep Saying It
You have power.
Not abstract power.
Process power.
The kind that:
Changes records
Alters assumptions
Forces transparency
Creates leverage
Shapes outcomes before they’re locked in
But power only works if it’s informed, used early, and documented.
Bottom Line
If you’ve ever felt:
Overwhelmed
Dismissed
Outnumbered
Late to the conversation
That doesn’t mean you’re powerless.
It means the system is counting on you to believe that.
And belief — or the loss of it — is where power actually changes hands.
Participation does not guarantee outcomes.
Systems can still override opposition.
But early, informed engagement materially improves results — legally, politically, and practically.
And that difference compounds over time.
You have power.
And you must use it while it still counts.
As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.
White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land
United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.
VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html
