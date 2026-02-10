Hi friends,

Citizens DO have power. We’ve been discouraged from using it, another part of the ‘can’t fight city hall’ mentally.

Today is definitely the time to start using that power.

How Power Really Works (No Slogans, No Sugarcoating)

Power in modern systems doesn’t usually look dramatic.

It looks procedural.

It lives in:

Meeting schedules

Comment deadlines

Planning assumptions

Technical language

Long timelines

Fragmented responsibility

That’s true whether we’re talking about:

Land and water planning

Infrastructure projects

Regulatory decisions

Nonprofit and NGO influence

Donor-advised funds

Election systems

Speech and information control

Different topics.

Same structure.

And here’s the part people underestimate:

Institutions don’t change because people are angry.

They change when the record changes.

Knowledge does something important: it raises the cost of proceeding quietly.

Why Knowledge Is Not Passive

When people understand:

when decisions are made

who makes them

what documentation matters

how early participation shapes outcomes

the entire cost-benefit calculation shifts.

Suddenly:

Exclusion becomes a liability

Shortcuts attract scrutiny

Assumptions are questioned

Public pressure arrives before momentum is locked in

This is why awareness is not neutral.

It alters behavior upstream.

Participation Is Not Symbolic — It’s Leverage

Showing up doesn’t mean:

Giving a speech

Becoming an activist

Leading a movement

Knowing everything

Often, it means something much simpler:

Being counted

Being documented

Being present early

Being impossible to ignore later

That’s why things like:

Accessible meeting times

Public comment numbers

Written objections

Attendance records matter far more than people realize.

They don’t just show engagement.

They help determine who the courts will even listen to later. (You may know about ‘standing’.)

The Most Dangerous Myth: “I can’t make a difference.”

Many people assume power belongs to:

Politicians

Corporations

Agencies

Donors

Experts

But in systems that still rely on checking the legal boxes (‘procedural legitimacy’), power ultimately depends on:

Participation

Documentation

Transparency

Timing

When those elements disappear, so does accountability.

That’s not cynicism.

That’s the reality of how these systems actually work.

Why This Message Is So Important Now

We’re living in a moment when:

Decisions are more complex

Timelines are longer

Impacts are broader

Accountability is thinner

The easiest way for bad outcomes to advance is not force —

it’s fatigue. When people are worn down, confused, or convinced nothing matters, decisions move quietly and uncontested.

So Let’s Say This Clearly — and Keep Saying It

You have power.

Not abstract power.

Process power.

The kind that:

Changes records

Alters assumptions

Forces transparency

Creates leverage

Shapes outcomes before they’re locked in

But power only works if it’s informed, used early, and documented.

Bottom Line

If you’ve ever felt:

Overwhelmed

Dismissed

Outnumbered

Late to the conversation

That doesn’t mean you’re powerless.

It means the system is counting on you to believe that.

And belief — or the loss of it — is where power actually changes hands.

Participation does not guarantee outcomes.

Systems can still override opposition.

But early, informed engagement materially improves results — legally, politically, and practically.

And that difference compounds over time.

You have power.

And you must use it while it still counts.

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

