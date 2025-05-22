Hi friends,

Do you remember Ripley’s Believe It or Not? Well, today I bring you some, let’s say, not-easy-to-believe items.

Also, Memorial Day is around the corner. Remember and honor those who have served and died for America.

The Department of Defense devised a plan to implement President Trump’s Golden Dome missile defense initiative and has selected a design.

The plan will meld new technologies with existing U.S. missile defense systems. “It should be fully operational before the end of my [President Trump’s] term. So we'll have it done in about three years,” the president said. The Department of Defense plan should cost about $175 billion to complete. Congressional Republicans have put forth a $150 billion supplemental military spending package, with about $25 billion set aside to kickstart the Golden Dome project. The plan is one piece of a larger bill currently in the reconciliation process.

President Reagan cast the vision for a Strategic Defense Initiative in the 1980s. Now we have the technology. And the right president.

The U.S. Senate only works 2.5 days a week.

https://thefederalist.com/2025/05/20/senate-republicans-wont-work-5-days-a-week-to-confirm-trumps-key-nominees/

In 2022, The Biden Administration paid unemployment compensation to 5,773 people earning $1 million or more, with nearly $58 million going to out-of-work millionaires. It is an average of nearly $10,000 per person.

In 2021, a COVID quarantine year with extra dough baked into unemployment, 14,972 people earning $1 million or more received unemployment compensation. The Biden Administration spent nearly $214 million keeping millionaires fed, paying an average of $14,200 each.

However, legislation recently introduced in the Senate, ‘‘Ending Unemployment Payments to Jobless Millionaires Act of 2025,’’ could bar those earning $1M or more from claiming unemployment benefits. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and U.S. Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) co-introduced the bill.

More Winning

(Excerpts)

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Maine lawmaker who was censured for defending women’s sports from male intrusion.

Maine state Rep. Laurel Libby, a Republican, filed a federal lawsuit against Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau for censuring her after she sounded the alarm on a biological male student beating his female competitors at the Maine State Class B Championship in pole vault for girls.

Fecteau asked her to apologize for the post, and after she refused, censured her.

(Excerpts)

The Supreme Court will allow, for now, the Trump administration to proceed with plans to strip temporary legal protected status from thousands of illegal aliens from Venezuela living in the U.S.

The court’s decision allows the Trump administration to move forward with plans to cancel Temporary Protected Status for illegal aliens who entered the U.S. under the Biden administration’s Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans parole program.

(Excerpts)

There are some 300,000 federal crimes (although nobody knows exactly how many there are) that unelected bureaucrats have conjured up when writing regulations.

What’s more, many of these regulatory crimes are “strict liability” offenses, which means that you don’t need to have criminal intent to be charged with a crime.

“This status quo is absurd and unjust,” Trump says in his executive order. “It allows the executive branch to write the law, in addition to executing it. That situation can lend itself to abuse and weaponization by providing government officials tools to target unwitting individuals.”

All true. And deeply disturbing to anyone who cares about civil liberties.

[This costs $1,000 plus transportation, a huge savings from DHS finding and processing them, then still having transportation costs to deport them.]

Today (5/19/2025), DHS conducted the first Project Homecoming charter flight from Houston, TX, to Honduras and Colombia, bringing 64 participants who opted to self-deport back to their home countries. All participants were offered the same benefits as any illegal alien who self-deports using the CBP Home App. They received travel assistance, a $1,000 stipend, and preserved the possibility they could one day return to the United States legally. https://x.com/DHSgov/status/1924568895970804137

- "Operation Guardian Angel"

The new Trump-appointed US Attorney in Los Angeles launched "Operation Guardian Angel" last week, and it's already forcing sanctuary jails to make transfers to ICE. Unlike an administrative ICE warrant or ICE detainer request, these criminal judicial warrants for 8 USC 1326 *CANNOT* be ignored by sanctuary jurisdictions, and California's sanctuary state law cannot shield aliens from these criminal warrants. Instead of releasing the alien inmates and ignoring ICE detainers, jails must hand the aliens over to the Feds, regardless of sanctuary policy.

The heartbeat law itself does not specify how many weeks into pregnancy an abortion is allowed in relation to the heartbeat. It simply reads, “Abortions may not be performed in this state after a fetal heartbeat has been detected,” with certain exceptions.

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind.

References to other sources do not necessarily reflect my opinions, and I make no claim to their veracity or completeness. I provide them for your consideration.

(AI may have been used in this article.)

God bless you, God bless President Trump and team, and God bless America!

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

This message reflects my personal perspective on current events. While I strive for accuracy, please verify details through official sources linked above. If sharing, I encourage readers to include this disclaimer to ensure clarity.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

Some housekeeping…

Going forward, you may need to check your spam folder. And please mark this address as ‘not spam.’ If the newsletter isn’t in your spam folder either, you should look in the Promotions tab.

You can always see everything on the website, RationalAmerican.org.

Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!