The U.S. Supreme Court overturned five rulings from Democrat-appointed district judges, primarily on procedural grounds. And all five cases were ruled on from April 4th to April 10th, a very positive 7-day period.

I’m relieved that the Supreme Court has ruled in these cases - on the basis of law and that it means President Trump’s actions are right and correct. Right in the way that it’s good for America and Americans, and correct in the way he took the action. In spite of many opinions that Democracy is in danger and everything is a Constitutional crisis, our president is taking measured actions in a legal manner.

In a Nut Shell:

Reinstatement of Federal Employees: The Court reversed a lower court's order requiring the administration to reinstate over 16,000 fired federal employees, citing lack of standing by some plaintiff organizations. (April 8, 2025) Removal of Agency Officials: Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily halted orders that would have forced the reinstatement of two agency leaders, allowing President Trump to proceed with their removal. (April 8, 2025) Immigration and Deportation: The Court blocked an order mandating the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an alleged MS-13 member, to the U.S. after his erroneous deportation. (April 10, 2025)

In a 5-4 decision, the Court permitted the administration to enforce the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, allowing the deportation of alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador. (April 7, 2025) Teacher Training Grants: The Court stayed a ruling that required the administration to disburse millions in teacher training grants, which had been halted as part of efforts to cut diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. (April 4, 2025)

The Good News

These decisions reflect the Supreme Court's emphasis on procedural correctness and jurisdictional boundaries. Legal experts suggest that the Court is signaling a move away from broad, nationwide injunctions issued by lower courts, particularly when such courts may lack proper jurisdiction. The administration views these rulings as affirmations of presidential authority and a check on judicial overreach.

Source: Dem-Appointed Federal Judges Are the Big Losers at Supreme Court This Week.

