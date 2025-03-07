March 7, 2025

Hi friends,

The below is from Who Signed Joe Biden’s Name?

This is a surprising — or perhaps not too surprising — twist in the was-Biden-senile game. Research by the Heritage Foundation’s investigative arm, called the Oversight Project, looked at every document they could get their hands on that Joe Biden “signed.”

Turns out that most of them were signed by autopen. We’re not talking about form letters. We’re talking about things like executive orders.

WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY



We gathered every document we could find with Biden's signature over the course of his presidency.



All used the same autopen signature except for the the announcement that the former President was dropping out of the… https://t.co/CC3oJUkNr4 pic.twitter.com/mtNrZsALDu — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) March 6, 2025

If true, this raises several legitimate and very troubling questions.

Did Biden know that he was “signing” these documents?

Who had control of the autopen?

Was it ever used without Biden’s knowledge?

If Biden himself didn’t sign these documents, are they legally binding?

Matt Margolis at PJ Media notes that:

In 2013, Barack Obama became the first president to sign a bill into law using an autopen. He was vacationing in Hawaii at the time. His office relied on a 30-page memo from President George W. Bush’s legal team asserting that the president’s presence was not required as long as said president had authorized the signature.

Biden himself once admitted to House Speaker Mike Johnson that he didn’t remember signing an executive order halting exports of liquid natural gas, which Johnson recounted in an interview with The Free Press, and said he “walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, we’re in serious trouble. Who is running the country?”

This isn’t about retribution. This is about accountability. If people in the Biden administration were secretly running the country and signing official documents while an incapacitated president slept, someone needs to stand trial.

— Written by the I&I Editorial Board

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind.

God bless you, God bless President Trump and team, and God bless America!

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

This message reflects my personal perspective on current events. While I strive for accuracy, please verify details through official sources linked above. If sharing, I encourage readers to include this disclaimer to ensure clarity.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Until next time…

