Note: My Property Rights and Freedom Substack has more on these issues.

Hi friends,

We are watching a major national shift in who controls essential resources.

Food, water, land, energy. These issues are so critical today. Addressing them cannot be put off. Every day more food and water resources are ‘taken’ from actual availability to humans. Machines, technology, commercial uses are being prioritized.

Water, land, energy, food, and local control are becoming interconnected pressure points — and citizens must be involved before the decisions are made for them.

This article has several examples, including two for Texas.

I encourage you to be informed and engaged. This is a battle for food and water.

People are more important than Big Tech and Big Business.

The New Water Wars Are About More Than Water

A recent article about a “water war” in Nevada may sound like a distant dispute over a drying lake. But it is much more than that. It is a warning about a larger fight already spreading across the West — and increasingly into Texas.

Water disputes are no longer just about drought or conservation. They are becoming battles over land, farming, housing, energy, food security, industrial growth, and local control. When water becomes scarce, the question is not simply who gets wet and who goes dry. The question becomes who gets to decide the future of a community.

For generations, Americans assumed water would simply be there — for farms, towns, cities, power plants, recreation, and growth. But many systems were over-promised, overbuilt, or planned during times when people believed supply would keep up with demand. Now those assumptions are colliding with reality.

That is why these “water wars” matter. Water determines whether land can be farmed, whether towns can grow, whether homes can be built, whether food can be produced, and whether industry can operate. When water becomes scarce, every decision about water becomes a decision about power.

The basic question is simple:

When essential resources become scarce, who gets to decide who keeps their water, who loses their land, and who pays the price?

Walker Lake, Nevada: A Warning and a Lesson

Walker Lake is one example of what happens when historic water use and modern public-resource concerns collide.

The lake’s decline is real. Long-term reductions in inflow have harmed the fishery, recreation, wildlife habitat, and the surrounding local economy. Mineral County’s concerns are not imaginary. A dying lake affects more than scenery. It affects property values, tourism, local businesses, wildlife, and the identity of a community.

But the solution is not simple.

Upstream users have long-established water rights. Many of those rights were legally adjudicated long ago. If government can retroactively rewrite settled rights whenever public pressure shifts, then property rights become far less secure.

That is why the Nevada Supreme Court’s 2020 decision was important. The court recognized public-trust concerns, but it held that Nevada’s public trust doctrine does not allow the state to simply reallocate already-adjudicated water rights. In other words, the state could not use the public trust doctrine as a shortcut to undo vested rights after the fact.

That matters far beyond Nevada.

A society that values property rights must be careful when it uses phrases like “public benefit,” “environmental necessity,” or “regional need.” Those phrases may describe real concerns. But they can also become broad justifications for taking from one group to benefit another.

The better approach in Walker Lake appears to be the one now being pursued: voluntary acquisition of water rights from willing sellers, restoration work, conservation, and negotiated solutions.

That model is not perfect. It can still raise concerns about pressure, funding sources, market distortion, or long-term land-use consequences. But it is far better than treating property rights as obstacles to be overridden.

The lesson from Walker Lake is not that the lake should be ignored.

The lesson is that restoration must respect rights.

Great Salt Lake: The Same Question at a Larger Scale

Utah’s Great Salt Lake raises a similar issue on a much larger stage, with declining water levels threatening wildlife, public health, recreation, mineral industries, and surrounding communities. Utah has leaned toward conservation programs, water leasing, and voluntary arrangements to help more water reach the lake, which may be a more property-rights-friendly approach than forced reallocation. But citizens should still watch the fine print: who funds the programs, who controls the water, whether participation remains truly voluntary, and what happens to farms and communities when water is permanently redirected.

The Colorado River: When the Paper Promises No Longer Match the Water

The Colorado River is the national example everyone should watch.

Seven states, tribal nations, farms, cities, hydropower systems, recreation economies, and Mexico all depend on a river that has been asked to do too much for too long.

The current operating rules for Lake Powell and Lake Mead are being reconsidered for the post-2026 period. That process is not just a technical water-management exercise. It is a battle over priorities.

Who cuts first?

Who is protected?

Who has senior rights?

How are tribal water rights handled?

How much water should agriculture retain?

How much should cities conserve?

How low can reservoirs fall before hydropower and water delivery systems are threatened?

What role should the federal government play when states cannot agree?

The Colorado River shows what happens when generations of legal, political, and economic decisions depend on assumptions nature may no longer honor.

When there is enough water, everyone can live with ambiguity. When there is not enough water, ambiguity becomes conflict.

The Rio Grande: Texas Is Already in the Fight

Texans do not have to look to Nevada, Utah, or Colorado to understand the stakes.

The Rio Grande has become a continuing source of conflict among states, farmers, and even nations. Texas has been involved in long-running disputes with New Mexico and Colorado over Rio Grande water. Separately, the United States and Mexico have clashed over treaty obligations involving water deliveries that affect Texas farmers.

This matters because water is not simply an environmental issue. It is a food-security issue. It is a border issue. It is an economic issue. It is a sovereignty issue.

If farmers do not receive the water they were promised, crops fail.

If border-region agriculture collapses, communities suffer.

If treaties are not enforced, states are left carrying the burden.

If cities and industries grow while agriculture is squeezed, the public may not notice until food prices, rural economies, and land values are already affected.

Water policy is not abstract. It shows up at the grocery store, in property taxes, in utility bills, in land values, and in whether families can remain on the land.

Klamath Basin: When Legal Claims Collide

The Klamath Basin in Oregon and California shows how complicated water disputes become when farmers, tribes, endangered species protections, federal agencies, and dam-removal efforts all collide. Each side can point to a real concern: farmers see livelihoods and contracts, tribes see treaty rights and cultural survival, environmental advocates see damaged ecosystems, and agencies see legal duties. The warning is that once courts, federal agencies, and overlapping legal mandates dominate the process, local communities can lose control over decisions that directly affect their land, water, and future.

Texas: Reservoirs, Data Centers, Transmission Lines, and the New Resource Rush

Texas is not immune to any of this.

In fact, Texas may be entering one of the most important water-and-land policy periods in its history.

Population growth is increasing demand.

Industrial development is increasing demand.

Data centers are increasing demand.

Energy infrastructure is increasing demand.

Reservoir proposals are increasing land-use conflict.

Transmission lines are raising new eminent-domain and land-fragmentation concerns.

Battery storage projects are raising safety, zoning, and decommissioning concerns.

CO₂ pipelines, hydrogen projects, and other industrial corridors are adding another layer.

Each issue may appear separate when viewed alone. But they are not separate. They are connected by land, water, energy, and control.

A proposed reservoir is not just about water storage. It is about condemning land, flooding farms, relocating families, changing tax bases, and permanently altering counties.

A data center is not just about technology. It is about water demand, electricity demand, tax abatements, grid strain, land use, noise, wastewater, and long-term community character.

A transmission line is not just about electricity. It is about easements, property values, land fragmentation, routing decisions, and whether rural landowners are being asked to sacrifice for distant users.

A battery storage project is not just about grid support. It is about fire risk, emergency response capacity, toxic plume concerns, land encumbrances, decommissioning obligations.

A CO₂ pipeline is not just about climate policy or corporate infrastructure. It is about eminent domain, rupture risk, emergency evacuation, water use, federal tax credits, and should private companies be allowed to take land for projects that primarily benefit private financial interests.

These are pieces of a larger transformation, not isolated projects.

Who gets to decide the future of our land, our water, and our communities? If we want to have a seat at the table:

The first step is awareness. The second step is showing up. Read the notices. Attend the meetings. Ask the questions. Request the studies. Follow the money. Talk to your county commissioners. Contact your state legislators. Do not wait until the project map is finalized, the permit is approved, or the landman is at the door. Water is life — but control of water is power. And in a free country, power must never be allowed to drift too far from the people.

The Pattern: Public Benefit, Private Cost

In nearly every one of these disputes, the public is told the project serves a larger good: future water supply, grid reliability, economic growth, environmental restoration, or regional planning. Sometimes those claims may be true. But “public benefit” should never end the conversation. It should begin the scrutiny.

The real question is who receives the benefit, who carries the burden, and whether the people most affected had any meaningful say before the decision was made.

That matters because property rights are not just about owning land on paper. They are about independence — the ability to farm, build, drill a well, operate a business, pass land to children, or say no when a powerful entity wants what a family has worked for.

When water rights are weakened, land rights are weakened. When land is condemned, easements carve up property, or regulations restrict productive use, ownership can become hollow. And when agencies or regional planners make decisions far from the affected community, local self-government is weakened too.

Local citizens may not have every technical answer, but they know their roads, wells, farms, flood patterns, emergency-response limits, and community needs. Their knowledge deserves respect.

Water policy is also food policy. If agricultural water is reduced, farmland is retired, or rural land is converted to industrial or conservation use, food production can be affected. A country that cannot protect its farmers eventually becomes dependent on others.

This does not mean every project is bad or every conservation effort is wrong. It means we should be very careful before treating local land, water, and food production as acceptable collateral damage for someone else’s idea of progress.

A Better Path

There is a better way to handle these conflicts.

Essential uses should be clearly prioritized. Drinking water, food production, public safety, and basic community needs should come before speculative or optional uses.

Major water and land-use decisions should be transparent from the beginning — not after agencies, developers, or regional planners have already narrowed the options.

Local citizens should receive notice early enough to matter. A public meeting after the preferred route, site, or project has already been chosen is not meaningful participation.

Private property should not be treated as an inconvenience. If land or water is taken, restricted, or impaired, compensation should be full, fair, and timely.

Voluntary solutions should be prioritized whenever possible. Water leasing, willing-seller transactions, conservation incentives, infrastructure repair, reuse, desalination where appropriate, and better planning should all be considered before forced takings or heavy-handed restrictions.

Industrial water demands should be audited before approval.

Counties and local governments should have enough authority to pause and study major impacts before projects are approved.

Finally, “public benefit” should be defined narrowly and honestly. It should not become a magic phrase that turns private losses into acceptable collateral damage.

This Is About the Future

America needs water, energy, food, housing, technology, and infrastructure. But those needs should not become blank checks for government agencies, corporations, utilities, or regional planners to bypass the people most affected.

Progress should not mean local communities are ignored. Restoration should not mean property rights are erased. Economic development should not mean rural landowners quietly absorb the cost while others receive the benefit.

The new water wars are about more than water. They are about whether America can solve hard problems while still respecting property rights, local control, food security, constitutional limits, and the dignity of ordinary citizens.

Walker Lake is a warning. Great Salt Lake is a warning. The Colorado River is a warning. The Rio Grande is a warning. Klamath is a warning. Texas is already giving us warnings of its own.

The question is whether we will pay attention before the decisions are made — or only after the land is taken, the water is redirected, and the people most affected are told it is too late.

Find more details and needed answers below the Sources.

Sources:

Walker Basin Conservancy — Walker Lake restoration and water acquisitions

https://www.walkerbasin.org/water

https://www.walkerbasin.org/restoration

Nevada Supreme Court / Mineral County public trust decision

https://law.justia.com/cases/nevada/supreme-court/2020/75917.html

Nevada Independent coverage of Walker Lake public trust ruling

https://thenevadaindependent.com/article/nevada-supreme-court-says-state-cannot-change-water-rights-for-public-trust-a-loss-for-environmentalists-county-seeking-to-bring-more-water-to-walker-lake

Utah Great Salt Lake legislative actions

https://greatsaltlake.utah.gov/legislative-actions

Utah HB 410, Great Salt Lake water leasing

https://le.utah.gov/~2026/bills/static/HB0410.html

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation — Colorado River Post-2026 Operations

https://www.usbr.gov/ColoradoRiverBasin/post2026/index.html

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation — Post-2026 Draft EIS news release

https://www.usbr.gov/newsroom/news-release/5263

Oregon Department of Agriculture — Klamath Basin water update

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORODA/bulletins/3f88a05

Native American Rights Fund — Klamath Tribes water rights

https://narf.org/cases/klamath-tribes-water-rights/

Reuters — U.S.–Mexico Rio Grande water dispute

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/us-mexico-meet-tuesday-over-water-dispute-2025-12-09/

Politico — Mexico/Rio Grande water deliveries and Texas farmers

https://www.politico.com/news/2025/12/08/trump-tariffs-mexico-rio-grande-water-00682220

Politico — Mojave Desert groundwater / Cadiz project

https://www.politico.com/news/2025/06/18/facing-colorado-river-crunch-trump-admin-eyes-socal-groundwater-00414098

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1504646098057732

Questions Citizens Deserve Answers To

Citizens do not have to be water-law experts, engineers, or policy insiders to ask basic questions. In fact, these are exactly the questions that should be answered before major decisions are made — not after permits are approved, routes are selected, funding is committed, or landowners are told the project is already moving forward.

Who benefits from this project?

Who pays for it?

Who loses land, water, access, income, or future use of their property?

Who carries the safety risk?

Is the stated need proven, or merely projected?

What alternatives were studied?

Was conservation considered first?

Was infrastructure repair considered first?

Was a smaller or less harmful option considered?

How much water will the project use, and where will that water come from?

What happens during drought?

Will the project compete with households, farmers, ranchers, or existing local businesses?

Were local citizens notified early enough to influence the outcome?

Were county officials, emergency responders, landowners, and affected communities consulted before decisions were made?

Are private property rights protected?

Is compensation full, fair, and timely?

Who will own or control the land, water, easement, pipeline, transmission corridor, reservoir, facility, or infrastructure in the future?

What happens if the project fails, changes ownership, becomes obsolete, or creates long-term damage?

Those questions are not anti-growth. They are pro-accountability.

Condensed/Summaries

Walker Lake, Nevada: lake restoration vs. settled agricultural water rights.

Great Salt Lake, Utah: environmental/public health crisis vs. agricultural and municipal water use.

Colorado River: seven states, tribes, Mexico, cities, farms, and hydropower fighting over a shrinking system.

Rio Grande: Texas farmers harmed by water shortfalls tied to interstate and international obligations.

Klamath Basin: farmers, tribes, endangered species, and federal agencies colliding over water priority.

Mojave/Cadiz groundwater: private water markets, desert groundwater, and transfers to thirsty regions.

This Is Not Just About Drought

Drought is part of the story, but it is not the whole story.

The deeper problem is that many water systems across the American West were over-promised, overbuilt, overallocated, or over-relied upon. Rivers were divided on paper. Reservoirs were planned. Irrigation systems expanded. Cities grew. Industry moved in. Environmental obligations increased. Tribal claims and treaty rights gained renewed legal force. And population growth continued as if water would always be there.

Now the math is changing.

In some places, the water was legally promised to more users than the system can reliably support. In other places, cities and industrial developers are competing with agriculture. In still others, federal agencies, courts, conservation groups, utilities, and regional planning boards are asserting more influence over decisions that directly affect local landowners.

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Disclaimer:

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind. This Substack is provided for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims or statements are based on publicly available sources and are presented as analysis and opinion, not legal conclusions.

No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual, company, or government entity unless such claims are supported by formal public records or verified legal documents. The views expressed here reflect my personal perspective on property rights and land use issues.

While I strive for accuracy and transparency, readers are encouraged to verify all details using the official sources and references provided. Any references to third-party material are included solely for your consideration and do not necessarily reflect my views or imply endorsement.

If you share this content, please include this disclaimer to preserve context and clarity for all readers.

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