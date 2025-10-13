Here are some sources for you, information to help you know whether to vote Yes or No on the proposed 17 Texas Constitutional amendments:

The November 4th election will have 17 proposed Constitutional amendments.

The Secretary of State provides these documents on its website:

Other opportunities to learn more details:

This first PDF combines and compares three of the below sets of recommendations:

17 Constitutional Amendments 10132025 259KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.texaspolicyresearch.com/texas-2025-constitutional-amendments-explained-ballot-guide-vote-recommendations/

https://ballotpedia.org/Texas_2025_ballot_measures

https://truetexasproject.com/elections/

Texas Scorecard

17 Constitutional Amendments Cos 09142025 3.73MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

100 Votes Can Change the Outcome ( iVoter Guide )

Know that your vote counts!

Polls are not reality. Signs are not reality. Many fear speaking out (including having a political sign in their yard or wearing a political shirt).

The most important right, the right that supports all the others, is freedom of speech. We are seeing people persecuted, censored, and imprisoned for their Constitutional right of free speech.

People of faith, I recently read that 41 million people of faith don’t vote. We are the backbone of this Judeo-Christian-founded country. And our freedom of religion is at stake.

God bless you and God bless America.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

