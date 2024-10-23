100 Votes Can Change the Outcome ( iVoter Guide )

Know that your vote counts!

Polls are not reality. Signs are not reality. Many fear speaking out (including having a political sign in their yard or wearing a political shirt).

The most important right, the right that supports all the others, is freedom of speech. We are seeing people persecuted, censored, and imprisoned for their Constitutional right of free speech.

People of faith, I recently read that 41 million people of faith don’t vote. We are the backbone of this Judeo-Christian-founded country. And our freedom of religion is at stake.

That’s all for now, friends. I love you, and it’s crucial that we all vote.

God bless you and God bless America.

Here is a nonpartisan chart of each party’s platform from My Faith Votes.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let's have a problem-solving conversation. I welcome 'letters to the editor' type emails and may publish yours.

