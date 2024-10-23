100 Votes Can Change the Outcome (iVoter Guide)
Know that your vote counts!
Polls are not reality. Signs are not reality. Many fear speaking out (including having a political sign in their yard or wearing a political shirt).
The most important right, the right that supports all the others, is freedom of speech. We are seeing people persecuted, censored, and imprisoned for their Constitutional right of free speech.
People of faith, I recently read that 41 million people of faith don’t vote. We are the backbone of this Judeo-Christian-founded country. And our freedom of religion is at stake.
That’s all for now, friends. I love you, and it’s crucial that we all vote.
God bless you and God bless America.
Here is a nonpartisan chart of each party’s platform from My Faith Votes.
United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.
VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html
Until next time…
Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I welcome ‘letters to the editor’ type emails and may publish yours. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?
I disagree that voting is our only guarantee of our freedom. Are our freedoms God-given, or are they self-initiated, vote-given? “We are endowed by our Creator with certain inalienable rights…is not…”We self-declare to the world that we are willing to die for right that we declare to be superior to any other rights, in any other country!” The USA was not and is not a country founded on humanism (atheism) or satanism (as Kamala Harris has all but declared, when she told a Christian at her rally that they were at the wrong rally). The USA was and is returning to its Christian heritage, so our rights are God-given, making voting ancillary (supportive of, but not mandatory for) our freedoms. The 2nd Amendment is our God-given right to resist tyranny, but is to only be used when the Holy Spirit motivates American Christians to use it, not when Americana bombastically declare they will, etc. This makes our God-given, 2nd Amendment rights the most sacred and important right of the Bill of Rights, because without the 2nd Amendment, there is no First Amendment right to vote! President Trump’s two failed assassination attempts verifies this! GO TRUMP🇺🇸🇺🇸 GO GUN RIGHTS🇺🇸🇺🇸
Thanks for your comment. Voting isn’t a fix-all, and I didn’t intend it to be taken that way. Citizens have many duties to help protect our God-given rights. You might enjoy Bunni Pounds’ book, ‘Jesus and Politics’. Also , ‘Re-Versed’ by James L Garlow covers Biblical instructions to people of faith about politics and ways to protect those God-given freedoms. Thanks again!