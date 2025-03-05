Hi friends,

If you’ve ever heard the phrase “government shutdown” on the news, it might sound scary, like the whole country grinds to a halt, leaving people stranded or services disappearing. But it’s not as dramatic as it seems, and most of the fears people have about it aren’t really concerns at all.

People often panic about “the government shutting down” thinking it means no roads, no schools, or no help in emergencies. That’s not true.

Here it is in plain English, so you can see what a ‘shutdown’ actually means.

A ‘government shutdown’ happens when Congress fails to pass a budget or spending bills by the start of the fiscal year (October 1) or during the year, and the federal government runs out of money to pay for certain operations. Without funding, some government activities pause until Congress agrees on a budget or temporary funding (called a continuing resolution (CR)). But here’s the bottom line: no critical services stop. Things like Social Security checks, Medicare, emergency services, and national defense keep chugging along, so your day-to-day life is barely affected, if at all.

Over 150 CRs since 1976, averaging 3-4 yearly, keep government running during budget delays-mostly due to political deadlock, election pressures, and complex appropriations. Expect delays in non-critical services, but critical ones (Social Security, defense) continue. CRs are common, predictable, and manageable, though they signal inefficiency. In 2025, they’ll likely persist, but DOGE’s influence is uncertain.

So, what *does* a shutdown do? It mainly affects non-essential government workers and services - think federal employees who aren’t immediately needed for safety or core functions. These workers, called “non-essential” or “furloughed,” might have to stay home without pay until the shutdown ends, but they usually get back pay later. For example, during the 2018–2019 shutdown (the longest, lasting only 35 days), about 800,000 federal workers were furloughed, but they returned to work with their salaries intact once funding resumed, a paid vacation (with our tax dollars). Agencies like national parks, the IRS (during tax season), or the Environmental Protection Agency might close offices or delay projects, but even then, parks often stay open with state help, and taxes still get filed eventually.

What doesn’t a shutdown affect? A lot of the things people worry about - things that matter most in daily life - keep going without a hitch. Your Social Security or disability checks? Safe. Medicare or Medicaid payments for healthcare? Still there. The military? On duty, protecting the country. Police, firefighters, and emergency responders? Working as usual, because they’re funded through other means or deemed “essential.” Even the mail gets delivered - because the U.S. Postal Service operates independently. If you’re worried about your paycheck, food stamps, or hospital visits, don’t be - those critical programs have separate funding or emergency measures to keep running.

People often think “the government shutting down” means no roads, no schools, or no help in emergencies. That’s not true. State and local governments, which handle most roads, schools, and local emergency services, aren’t affected - they have their own budgets. Federal highways might see delays in repairs, but you can still drive. Schools stay open, paid for by state taxes. And if there’s a natural disaster, FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) stays operational, even during a shutdown.

Another common worry is that the economy will collapse. It won’t - not during a short shutdown, anyway. A brief pause (a few days) is more of an annoyance than a disaster. Even a longer one, like in 2018–2019, had a temporary hit - lowering GDP growth by 0.1–0.2% per week, per estimates from Goldman Sachs and the Congressional Budget Office - but the economy bounced back once funding resumed. Most businesses, jobs, and markets keep humming because they’re not tied to federal spending directly. (Approximately 80–90% of U.S. businesses, jobs, and markets are not directly tied to federal spending. This figure reflects the dominance of private-sector activity, state/local funding, and consumer-driven markets, with only a small portion reliant on federal funding of any kind.)

So, why does a shutdown even happen? It’s usually political - Congress can’t agree on spending priorities, often over big issues like healthcare, defense, or border security. But it’s not a sign of total failure; it’s more like a temporary traffic jam in Washington, D.C., that doesn’t block the rest of the country. And historically, shutdowns are rare and short - since 1976, there have been 21, most lasting days, not weeks (web result, Wikipedia). The longest, in 2018–2019, still didn’t derail critical services, and life went on.

In short, a government shutdown may sound alarming (on purpose), but it’s not at all in reality. [Side note: Congress uses fear mongering on this too. The minority party tends to hold the budget hostage for something it wants, just a bargaining chip to use against the majority party.] It pauses some government offices and non-critical workers. Everything necessary - safety, health, income, and basic services - keeps going. The worries people tend to have, like losing essential help or the economy crashing, aren’t really concerns. Now you have the facts about a shutdown.

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind. (AI was used in this article.)

God bless you, God bless President Trump and team, and God bless America!

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

This message reflects my personal perspective on current events. While I strive for accuracy, please verify details through official sources linked above. If sharing, I encourage readers to include this disclaimer to ensure clarity.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

Some housekeeping…

Going forward, you may need to check your spam folder. And please mark this address as ‘not spam.’ If the newsletter isn’t in your spam folder either, you should look in the Promotions tab.

You can always see everything on the website, RationalAmerican.org.

Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!