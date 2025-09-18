Hi friends,

Though it has been a hard week for America, we can take stock of where we are as a nation and look forward with hope. We are reminded of the fragility of life but also of the power each of us holds. While national leaders set policy, it is in our own lives, families, faith, and communities where we take daily actions that strengthen America. We must honor accomplishments, remember our heroes, and commit ourselves to making a difference.

America has spent the better part of the past two decades on a rollercoaster — soaring optimism followed by economic shocks, surging job growth followed by offshoring, promises of stability undermined by political whiplash. The “yo-yo” effect of policy reversals with each new administration has left families, businesses, and even our allies uncertain about what the future holds.

But since January 20, 2025, President Trump’s second term has moved quickly to change that trajectory. His goal is simple to state but harder to achieve: restore economic strength, onshore critical production, renew cultural stability, and right-size government.

Where We Were

Economy: Inflation was persistent, wages were eroded by higher costs, and America was increasingly dependent on imports for essential goods — from pharmaceuticals to minerals. Outsourcing hollowed out industrial towns and made America dependent on dangerous rivals like China.

Immigration: Enforcement was nonexistent, border crossings surged. For many Americans, immigration felt completely out of control.

Energy: Despite abundant domestic resources, policies restricted production, raising costs and tying us more tightly to foreign supply chains.

Government: The administrative state had grown stronger, more insulated, and in many eyes, weaponized against political opponents — undermining faith in fairness and accountability.

Where We Are

Tariffs and Trade: Since re-taking office, Trump has imposed a baseline 10% tariff on imports, generating over $170 billion in new revenue so far (taxfoundation.org, Aug. 2025). Negotiations have already brought concessions from China, Canada, and other partners. The message is clear: America is serious about fair trade and willing to leverage its economic weight.

Onshoring: Investment is flowing into U.S. factories for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals. Announcements in Texas, Ohio, Arizona, and more show reshoring is more than rhetoric — though results will take years to fully materialize.

Energy: Drilling and pipeline projects are being restarted. Energy independence, a hallmark of Trump’s first term, is once again within reach. Texans in particular have seen paused projects revived, from LNG export facilities to oil and gas drilling leases.

Courts and Agencies: The Supreme Court overturned Chevron deference in 2024, during Biden’s term, stripping agencies of their long-standing ability to broadly interpret vague statutes (SCOTUSblog.com, June 28, 2024). This shifted power back to the judiciary. Now Trump is pushing further, possibly to challenge Humphrey’s Executor (1935) — the precedent that insulated independent agencies like the FTC and SEC from presidential removal. If overturned, future presidents could directly rein in unaccountable bureaucracies.

Immigration: Enforcement has been reinstated, deportations are up, and legal challenges are ongoing. The debate remains divisive, but the administration is pursuing consistency using Rule of Law.

Where We’re Headed - Goals

Looking ahead, the road isn’t guaranteed, but the direction is clear:

Economic Stability – Reshoring industry, steady jobs, and fair trade are designed to stabilize not just balance sheets but family life. Economic strength supports cultural strength. Early signs show tariffs are pushing companies to reconsider where they invest — not just in China but also in allied markets. Supply Chain Independence – By producing our own pharmaceuticals, minerals, and energy, America reduces vulnerabilities to adversaries. The COVID pandemic highlighted the dangers of foreign dependency. Now, incentives and tariffs are aimed at overcoming that vulnerability. Cultural Renewal – Policies alone can’t restore family and community values, but economic security and freedom from government overreach give them room to thrive. Historically, periods of prosperity and confidence (like the post–WWII boom) reinforced strong families and social stability. Un-weaponized Government – Chevron’s fall and potential challenges to Humphrey’s Executor represent a legal sea change. If agencies lose both the power to freely interpret statutes and the insulation from executive oversight, the “fourth branch of government” shrinks back toward its constitutional boundaries. That makes government more accountable to voters rather than entrenched officials. Continuity Beyond 2028 – Codifying reforms through Congress is essential. Without it, progress risks another swing of the pendulum. With it, the groundwork for stability and renewal can be lasting. Whether the next Republican candidate is VP J.D. Vance, Senator Marco Rubio, or another rising conservative, the key will be carrying conservative, constitutional, reforms into permanent law.

Never Surrender

There’s no denying America’s challenges. The economy is still a top concern of most Americans, immigration remains divisive, and cultural battles continue. But there is also measurable progress: tariffs are reshaping trade, factories are breaking ground, the Supreme Court is restoring constitutional order, and government is beginning to right-size.

If these efforts are continued — and, critically, if Congress codifies them into law — America could step off the “yo-yo” track of endless reversals and onto a path of genuine stability.

Hope isn’t blind optimism. It’s confidence grounded in progress already underway. And today, there is reason to hope that America is moving toward renewal.

Sources & References

Supreme Court overturns Chevron deference: https://www.scotusblog.com/2024/06/supreme-court-overturns-chevron-deference/

Trump tariffs revenue estimates: https://taxfoundation.org/research/all/federal/trump-tariffs-trade-war/

Background on Humphrey’s Executor v. United States (1935): https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/essay/artII-S2-C2-8-4-3/

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

