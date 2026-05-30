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Trump Is Moving Fast - and the Constitution Is Still Working

President Trump is not governing like a traditional politician.

That is one of the reasons many Americans voted for him.

For years, millions of citizens watched Washington drift from one crisis to another: open borders, rising debt, foreign entanglements, weakened manufacturing, energy uncertainty, censorship concerns, activist bureaucracies, and a growing sense that ordinary Americans were being ignored by the very government meant to serve them.

Trump came back into office with a very different mindset.

He is not acting like someone who believes America has ten more years to slowly study every problem.

He is acting like someone who knows the window is short, the problems are serious, and the people who elected him expect action.

That is not “business as usual.”

But for many Americans, “business as usual” is exactly what failed.

A Businessman’s Sense of Urgency

Trump’s approach often looks more like a turnaround strategy than a standard political program.

In business, when something is broken, you push for results. You look for leverage. You identify weak points. You pressure bad actors. You renegotiate bad deals. You move capital. You challenge assumptions.

That seems to be how Trump views much of Washington and America’s position in the world.

On trade, he is pressing for better terms for American workers and producers.

On manufacturing, he is trying to bring critical industries back home.

On energy, he is focused on strength, reliability, and independence.

On the border, he is treating national sovereignty as a basic duty of government.

On foreign policy, he is using pressure and unpredictability to push adversaries and allies toward good-for-America decisions.

On the administrative state, he is challenging the idea that unelected agencies should be allowed to run the country with little accountability.

On Big Tech, censorship, and institutional power, he is responding to concerns many Americans have had for years: that government, corporations, media, universities, and outside organizations have become far too intertwined.

That does not mean every tool will be perfect. It does mean the larger goal is clear: America should be strong, sovereign, productive, secure, and governed by the people again.

Why Many Conservatives Support This Approach

Many grassroots conservatives are not looking for polite speeches about decline. They are looking for someone willing to reverse it.

We have watched factories leave.

We have watched borders be ignored.

We have watched speech become policed.

We have watched federal agencies grow more powerful and abuse that power.

We have watched corporations take taxpayer benefits while pushing political agendas.

We have watched international organizations and foreign governments gain influence while American citizens are told to be patient.

So when Trump moves quickly, we do not see recklessness. We see long-overdue urgency.

We see someone finally saying: America does not have to accept managed decline.

That is why his style resonates even when it makes Washington uncomfortable.

Conservatives Can Disagree Without Losing the Big Picture

Of course, conservatives will not agree on every method.

Some are more supportive of tariffs. Others worry tariffs can raise costs or expand executive power.

Some like aggressive use of federal leverage to rebuild strategic industries. Others worry about government getting too involved in private business.

Some want the executive branch to move faster. Others want Congress to reclaim more of its constitutional role.

Those are real debates, and they are worth having.

But disagreement over tools should not obscure the larger point: most conservatives agree that America needs secure borders, fair trade, energy strength, economic independence, constitutional courts, less bureaucracy, election integrity, and government that serves citizens rather than managing them.

That shared goal matters more than faction labels.

Some policy-minded conservatives talk about a blend of limited government, free markets, traditional values, and constitutional restraint. That is not incompatible with Trump’s actions. Conservatives should always be careful about government power.

And grassroots conservatives are also right to say that old slogans are not enough when powerful institutions are already using their power against the people.

The answer is not weakness.

The answer is bold action with constitutional accountability.

The Founders’ Balance Is Still Working

This is where the Founders’ wisdom becomes important. They designed a system where power would be divided, challenged, checked, and corrected.

That is why we have Congress, and courts, and why presidents can act, but their actions can also be challenged.

Sometimes lawsuits serve a legitimate constitutional purpose.

Courts may properly rein in overreach or require cleaner legal footing.

And sometimes, frankly, lawsuits are used as political obstruction. They become delay tactics by people who lost the election but still want to stop the agenda voters chose.

The constitutional system is complex by design. It allows action, resistance, review, correction, and accountability. That can be frustrating when urgent reform is needed, but it is also part of what keeps America from becoming ruled by raw power alone.

Urgency and Restraint Can Work Together

Trump’s urgency is one of his strengths.

America needs leaders who understand that weakness invites danger, delay protects the status quo, and entrenched institutions rarely reform themselves.

Bold action can survive constitutional review, adjust where necessary, and keep moving. Keep the ultimate goal in view: restoring self-government, national strength, and liberty for the American people.

Trump is moving fast because America needs movement.

Conservatives’ task is to support bold action that restores the Constitution’s promise.

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Disclaimer:

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind. This Substack is provided for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims or statements are based on publicly available sources and are presented as analysis and opinion, not legal conclusions.

No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual, company, or government entity unless such claims are supported by formal public records or verified legal documents. The views expressed here reflect my personal perspective on property rights and land use issues.

While I strive for accuracy and transparency, readers are encouraged to verify all details using the official sources and references provided. Any references to third-party material are included solely for your consideration and do not necessarily reflect my views or imply endorsement.

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