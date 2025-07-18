Hi friends,

You know how We the People vote, so our ‘representatives’ act on our behalf? Sure, right.

Well, here’s an example of those “public servants’” actions that I hadn’t run into before. I live in Texas, and it doesn’t apply here, so I can claim that excuse, but it’d be interesting to survey what percentage of citizen voters ever heard of such a thing. Maybe in those states it’s commonly known…

'That was not on my bingo card.’

Legislative Alteration

Missouri governor signs law repealing provisions of 2024 paid sick leave and minimum wage ballot initiative

“On July 10, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe (R) signed House Bill 567 (HB 567), using legislative alteration to repeal provisions of a 2024 citizen initiative that established paid sick leave requirements and a previously existing provision that tied future minimum wage increases to inflation.



Legislative alteration is when lawmakers repeal or amend citizen initiatives after voters approve them. At the statewide level, it applies only to initiated state statutes since legislatures cannot change initiated constitutional amendments without voter approval.



Missouri is one of 11 states with the initiative power and no restrictions on when or how legislators can amend or repeal voter-approved initiated statutes. Nebraska requires a two-thirds vote to amend or repeal initiated state statutes. Alaska lawmakers can repeal initiated state statutes after two years or amend them at any time with a simple majority vote.”

So, yes, you read that right. The citizens had an initiative on the ballot that established paid sick leave and tied future minimum wage increases to inflation. They voted. The initiative passed. BUT, their ‘representatives’ - their elected politicians - clicked the undo button. Hunh!

Find out if your state has Legislative Alteration and what the rules for it are at Ballotpedia.

The battle for our God-given freedoms is always just starting.

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind.

