Hi friends,

For decades, schools and media have shifted away from teaching how to think toward telling us what to think. Critical thinking — once the backbone of citizenship and education — has been intentionally sidelined. The result? People can graduate with degrees but still struggle to spot manipulation, bias, and even their own blind spots.

The good news is critical thinking is a skill we can reclaim, put into use, and share. And it doesn’t take a college course — just a few simple habits. Here are two quick “Top 5” lists: one for spotting truth in the everyday noise, and one for making sure AI (your research assistant) gives you more than half the picture. They go together because when you’re looking for answers, there’s what you see and hear, and there’s where you go to check it out.

We must each look deeper than the surface of something we hear or read. Remember, there’s usually ‘the rest of the story’.

5 Questions to Ask About Any Claim

Consider the source – Who’s saying this, and what’s their interest or agenda? Check what’s missing – What facts aren’t mentioned that could change the story? Compare across outlets – How do different sides report it? If the tone or details differ, ask why. Look for framing tricks – Are they using loaded words, cherry-picked stats, or dramatic one-offs to sway you? Apply common sense – Does it actually make sense in real life, or is it too neat, too scary, or too good to be true?

5 Tips for Fewer Issues Using AI

Be specific – Don’t ask vague questions. Spell out what you want: “Include both official stats and real-world examples.” Ask for balance – Tell AI: “Give me arguments or data from both perspectives.” Request sources – Always ask for URLs or citations so you can check yourself. Push back – If the answer feels one-sided, follow up: “That sounds incomplete. What about…?” Watch definitions – Stats depend on what’s counted. Ask: “How is this defined, and what’s excluded?”

I would also recommend a 6th tip: Ask more open-ended questions, like ‘What am I missing’ or ‘Is there more to the story’.

To sum it up, use a good Large Language Model (AI); make sure your prompts are thorough and clear; always ask for sources and check them; edit what AI gives you. I can promise you after using AI for a couple of years, I edit everything. No matter how great the response is, you’ll see room to improve it - and sometimes spot errors or inaccuracies. AI doesn’t know if you’re asking about this week’s ‘Hurricane Anna’ or the one from 1932. You’re the author/speaker, and it’s your credibility on the line.

Critical thinking isn’t cynicism. It’s the practice of testing claims before you believe them. In a world where loud voices and easy narratives dominate, asking a few sharp questions is an act of independence — and freedom.

Disclaimer:

This publication represents the perspective of a concerned citizen and advocate for property rights, constitutional governance, and community awareness. It is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The content is based on publicly available sources and is presented as analysis and opinion, not as legal, financial, or professional advice.

No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual, company, or government entity unless supported by formal public records or verified legal documents. The views expressed are my own and are intended to encourage public discussion and informed civic engagement.

While every effort is made to ensure accuracy and transparency, readers are encouraged to verify details independently using the official sources and references provided. References to third-party materials are included for context and consideration and do not necessarily reflect my views or imply endorsement.

If you choose to share this content, please include this disclaimer to preserve context and clarity. AI tools may have been used in the preparation of this article.

Any reference to individuals, organizations, or materials is for informational and commentary purposes only. No infringement of copyrights, trademarks, or reputations is intended, and any resemblance to persons or entities beyond publicly documented events is purely coincidental.

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

Some housekeeping…

Going forward, you may need to check your spam folder. And please mark this address as ‘not spam.’ If the newsletter isn’t in your spam folder either, you should look in the Promotions tab.

You can always see everything on the website, RationalAmerican.org.

Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!