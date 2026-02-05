Hi friends,

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act would amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require documentary proof of citizenship for federal voter registration — for example, REAL ID-compliant identification, a U.S. passport, or naturalization papers.

It passed the House of Representatives (H.R. 22) and has a Senate counterpart (S. 128), yet despite substantial support among Republican senators, it has not been brought to an up-or-down vote in the Senate.

Bunch of risk-averse, self-serving parasites... Yeah, that’s a little strong, but instead of being grownups and making the hard decisions, they’re wishy washy and America is flailing...

Why? Not because the Constitution or Senate rules prohibit it — but because leadership is unwilling to test the boundaries of procedure and endure the political blowback that would follow.

Why This Matters: The Rise of the “Chicken Weasels”

Let’s be clear: this isn’t a clash between philosophy and history. It’s a clash between self-preservation and governance.

Here’s the landscape:

1. Leadership Fears Precedent

If the majority pushes through legislation with only a simple majority and sidesteps the traditional 60-vote practice, they worry tomorrow’s minority will do the same to them.

This calculation isn’t theoretical. It’s real. And it paralyzes action.

2. Senators Are Career Managers First

Modern senators are constantly:

Polling their bases;

Pleasing funders;

Avoiding headline risk;

Calculating their political futures.

Very few are willing to take a visible stand that could result in backlash — even if it means passing a policy they claim to support.

This dynamic rewards inaction, not leadership.

3. Obstruction Now Carries Zero Cost

At one time, filibusters were actual events — senators had to be physically present, speaking at length, standing for hours. Today, “holds” and silent obstruction accomplish the same effect with zero visibility and zero accountability.

This convenience has shifted the balance of power away from representation and toward preservation — of seats, careers, norms, and political leverage.

The Consequences Are Real

When procedural fear — the avoidance of risk — overrides representation, the institution fails the public it is meant to serve.

Americans elect senators to:

Make laws;

Address pressing national issues;

Act with conviction and clarity.

Instead, they often watch endless gridlock, procedural theatrics, and a chronic inability to pass meaningful legislation even when a majority of the Senate and — often — the public agree.

This dysfunction fuels distrust, cynicism, and the perception that elected officials are more interested in power maintenance than problem solving.

So What’s the Solution?

There’s no magic fix. Reform would require:

Leaders willing to assert majority rights;

Senators willing to endure criticism for governing;

A reconnection of incentives to actual representation rather than preservation.

That means stepping beyond the comfort zone of norms that protect careers and toward a renewed commitment to constitutional duty and public accountability.

Bottom Line

The rules of the Senate don’t mandate legislative paralysis — that’s a choice.

The filibuster’s current force is not constitutional necessity, but institutional cowardice writ large.

And until senators are willing to choose governance over game theory, risk aversion will continue to replace representation in the one body meant to legislate for the people.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

