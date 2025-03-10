Hi friends,

The price of eggs seems to have become the catch phrase for the economy/inflation.

We didn’t get here overnight, and it won’t be undone overnight.

Why did prices go up so much? When will they go back down? The answer isn’t simple but it’s logical, and it is clear that with the right policies in place, prices will stabilize predictably.

Why Did Egg Prices Go Up?

There are several reasons egg prices have soared in recent years:

Inflation and Supply Chain Issues Inflation affects everything, from the cost of chicken feed to transportation. When fuel prices rise, it costs more to ship eggs from farms to stores. That added expense is passed on to consumers.

During COVID-19, supply chains were disrupted. Even after the worst of the pandemic was over, problems with labor shortages and shipping continued, making it harder for farmers to get the supplies they needed at reasonable prices. Bird Flu Outbreaks One of the biggest reasons for the high price of eggs has been bird flu. When the disease spreads, millions of chickens have to be put down to stop it. Fewer hens mean fewer eggs, and when supply goes down, prices go up.

(The government’s reaction and rules are a whole other topic.)

Government Regulations and Policies Regulations on farmers and agriculture businesses have made it more expensive to raise chickens. Policies related to climate change, animal welfare, and food safety increase farmers’ costs. (Boo for red tape.)

Trade policies can also play a role. If feed costs rise due to tariffs or restrictions on imports, farmers have to spend more to feed their chickens, which leads to higher egg prices. (We know tariffs weren’t the cause for the last 4 years.)

How Trump’s Policies Will Help

President Trump has promised to fix inflation and bring prices down, but turning things around takes time. Here’s how his policies can help lower egg prices:

Energy Independence Trump supports increasing domestic oil and gas production. Lower energy costs mean cheaper transportation, which would reduce the price of eggs and other groceries. Reducing Regulations By cutting unnecessary regulations on farmers and businesses, production costs will decrease. Farmers will be able to raise chickens and produce eggs at a lower cost, helping to bring down prices. Fixing the Supply Chain Policies that encourage domestic production and remove government-created bottlenecks will help make sure food and farm supplies move efficiently. When businesses can operate freely, costs go down. Fighting Inflation Trump has criticized the Federal Reserve for policies that have weakened the dollar and driven up prices. His administration would likely push for measures to strengthen the economy and reduce inflation, which would help stabilize egg prices and other grocery costs.

How Long Will It Take?

Even with better policies in place, it won’t happen overnight. Prices usually take months, sometimes years, to fully adjust. It depends on how quickly:

The economy stabilizes

Fuel prices drop

Farmers can recover from past losses

Supply chain problems get fixed

Because Trump’s policies are being put into action quickly, we could start seeing lower egg prices within the first year of his administration, but it may take longer for them to return to normal levels. The good news is that history has shown that when government policies favor businesses and consumers, prices will come down.

Conclusion

Egg prices went up because of inflation, supply chain disruptions, bird flu, and government policies. While President Trump’s policies will take time to reverse these problems, they are designed to create long-term economic stability. Lower energy costs, fewer regulations, and a stronger economy will help bring down egg (and all) prices, but patience is needed. The road to lower prices has already begun, and with the right policies in place, relief is on the way.

Depending on supply chain improvement, energy’s jumpstart, farm recovery, and policy improvements, 6-18 months is a reasonable timeframe for egg prices to decrease.

So, I’m marking my calendar for July 20th (6 months from Day 1) to compare the price of eggs to the price on January 20th.

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind.

God bless you, God bless President Trump and team, and God bless America!

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

This message reflects my personal perspective on current events. While I strive for accuracy, please verify details through official sources linked above. If sharing, I encourage readers to include this disclaimer to ensure clarity.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

