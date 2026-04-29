Realism from an American Conservative

Realism from an American Conservative

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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
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Protecting your country from leftists and globalists who would destroy it and protecting your family from government tyranny, criminal predators and illegal invaders posing as “immigrants” is not “bad” it is a moral imperative

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