Hi friends,

This article is based on Dinesh D’Souza’s Substack.

Political violence isn’t random—but the predictable outcome, virtual certainty, of years of rhetoric that paints one side as dangerous, immoral, and beyond redemption.

When opponents are no longer seen as people, it doesn’t take many to act on that belief.

Violence doesn’t appear out of nowhere. Constant messaging turns political opponents into villains. When that line is crossed, the risk isn’t just division. It’s escalation.

We’ve passed the point where rhetoric is just speech; it has become a catalyst. When a political movement, and its supporters, are consistently framed as an ‘existential’ threat, it doesn’t take much to push some to violent action. And to make heroes of the violent.

Political violence is no longer isolated. It’s the downstream effect of a culture that increasingly treats disagreement as danger—and people with differing opinions as enemies.

Dinesh D’Souza’s Substack is long, so below is a summary.

The argument he presents is that some individuals who carry out violence against conservative figures are not simply acting alone, but are influenced by a wider ecosystem of messaging that portrays political opponents as dangerous, immoral, or illegitimate. When individuals come to believe that their targets represent an existential threat, violence can begin to feel, in their minds, justified—even necessary.

This perspective emphasizes that radicalization does not happen in a vacuum. It is often fueled by repeated narratives that dehumanize or demonize specific groups. When public figures, organizations, or media outlets consistently frame opponents as “extremists,” “threats,” or “enemies,” that language can shape perceptions in ways that go far beyond political disagreement.

In some cases, this environment may contribute to a small subset of individuals crossing a dangerous line—from rhetoric to action. The concern raised is not just about any single incident, but about whether a culture is developing where hostility is normalized, and where violence is implicitly encouraged by the framing of political conflict.

The broader warning is this: when political discourse shifts from disagreement to moral condemnation—and from persuasion to vilification—it can create conditions where extreme actions become more likely. History has shown that sustained dehumanization of any group can have unintended and serious consequences.

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

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