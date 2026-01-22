Hi friends,

Time is short. You may think November is a long way off, but the next several months are critical for engagement.

The mid-term elections could literally decide the fate of America.

If conservatives don’t turn out to vote their values, America will once again revert to open borders, bloated administrated state, lawfare, and energy crises, etc. because President Trump’s executive power will be shut down. The only things being done will be impeachments and leftist committees investigating and censoring conservatives.

All Executive Orders will be undone by the next Democrat president (as usual when there is a party change). The current so-called Republican-majority Congress is not passing any bills to codify those Executive Orders.

See the excerpts below from Jeff Childers’ Coffee and Covid.

This PDF gives you something to consider if you are tempted to use the excuse that one vote doesn’t matter. How 100 Votes Could Change America. Please note the yellow highlighted facts!

How 100 Votes Could Change America 01212026 3.97MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Below are excerpts from:

The turnout problem is not related to enthusiasm or approval. It is just motivation. In a remarkable CNN poll this week, Democrats reported being 66% “extremely motivated” to vote in the midterms. But Republicans were only 50% “extremely motivated” to vote in the midterms. That has fallen from 67% in October 2024.

This year, the Democrats can’t wait for the midterms. They hope to watch the 2018 midterm movie again. Despite everything great Trump is doing, Democrats are counting on conservatives to get sleepy. Believe me, they are holding back. What the media calls Democrat disorganization is clenched-teeth patience. Democrats are laying low and acting powerless, to lull us into a false sense of confidence.

If we lose the midterms, then Trump’s policies will remain only temporary executive orders that will be immediately reversed when the next Democrat president takes office. And, if we lose the midterms, then the Trump 2.0 momentum stops dead in its tracks. Trump’s second two years will once again become submerged in fighting impeachments, investigations, and the demonic tar pits of progressive fury.

We have everything we need to prevent that from happening. We all lived through a recent example, still fresh in our minds. We enjoy historic levels of Republican approval rates. Much progress —not enough, but much— has been made in election integrity at the state level. We have 365+ wins under the belt, and terrific, bipartisan issues like welfare fraud and girls’ sports to run on.

People, we need to get our act together, and act like we want to win the midterms. We can do this. Just think about how great it will be, not just to hold what we’ve gained, but to quadruple the first year’s 365 wins, and lock them all in. Let’s disprove the political axiom that fear and resentment are better motivators than optimism and patriotism.

-Jeff Childers, Coffee and Covid

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Disclaimer:

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind. This Substack is provided for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims or statements are based on publicly available sources and are presented as analysis and opinion, not legal conclusions.

No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual, company, or government entity unless such claims are supported by formal public records or verified legal documents. The views expressed here reflect my personal perspective on property rights and land use issues.

While I strive for accuracy and transparency, readers are encouraged to verify all details using the official sources and references provided. Any references to third-party material are included solely for your consideration and do not necessarily reflect my views or imply endorsement.

If you share this content, please include this disclaimer to preserve context and clarity for all readers.

Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I welcome ‘letters to the editor’ type emails and may publish yours. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

