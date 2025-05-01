Realism from an American Conservative

Realism from an American Conservative

Diane HIll
8h

It's high time "Big Health" is made to heal in all its big business forms. Money and power over serving people with health issues should be discouraged in all situations, but they are not. Keeping people in treatment rather than curing patients maintains the money flow for the medical industrial complex.

The Hippocratic Oath is dead and buried. If left in their hands, we'd remain at the mercy of the medical system and science.

Great article, Ellen. I love the storybook form you used!

I'm surprised, happy, and in shock that SCOUS made a unanimous decision against the money-hungry.

