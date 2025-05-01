Hi friends,

Once upon a time, in the land of Paperwork and Payouts, there lived a kingdom of hospitals — some humble and stretched thin, others massive and rich beyond imagination. These were not ordinary hospitals. They were grand palaces of marble lobbies and gleaming towers, run by executives in $10,000 suits with titles longer than medical charts.

These kings of care had already been granted extra gold from the royal treasury — a special bonus for treating poor villagers who carried little silver but much suffering. The program was known far and wide as the “Disproportionate Share Hospital” fund, or DSH for short. And it worked — mostly.

But one day, the Big Hospitals found a clever loophole.

“If we just redefine who counts as poor,” they whispered in boardrooms and law offices, “we can collect more gold — not just now, but retroactively, for years past!”

So they gathered more than 200 of their strongest castles, sharpened their legal spears, and marched to the royal court. “We demand our bonus bags be refilled!” they cried. “We should have received more, and we will again — if you just agree that even those villagers who weren’t truly poor at the time should still count!”

But the kingdom's Treasury, known as HHS, stood firm.

“No,” they said. “Only those eligible for aid on the day they walked through your doors qualify. That’s what the law says. That’s what the rules have always been.”

Still, the hospitals persisted. They went from court to court, claiming injustice. The lower judges read the law and sided with the Treasury. But the hospitals, flush with funds and fire, climbed all the way to the highest mountain: the Supreme Court.

There, nine robed sages gathered, each wise in the ways of law and language. And in one unified voice — led by Justice Amy the Precise — they declared:

“The law is clear. Aid goes to those who are truly eligible, not just vaguely connected. The rules matter. And this kingdom will not be ruled by opportunistic reinterpretation.”

And just like that, the gold stayed where it belonged.

No extra taxes were levied.

No future overpayments would be allowed.

The Treasury’s methods were upheld, honest and intact.

And no villagers lost their care — because this was never about them.

The Big Hospitals slunk back to their towers — a bit embarrassed, but not truly harmed. Their bonuses would have to come from somewhere else. Perhaps fewer retreats in Maui. Perhaps fewer golden parachutes.

And across the land, a cheer went up — from taxpayers, watchdogs, and weary rule-followers who were tired of watching the rich rewrite the rules.

The moral of the story?

Even in a land of bureaucracy, sometimes the good guys win.

And sometimes, “no” is the most fiscally responsible form of love.

U.S. Supreme Court Opinions

Advocate Christ Medical Center v. Kennedy

Docket: 23-715

Opinion Date: April 29, 2025

HHS already had this correct.

The Supreme Court simply upheld existing policy , which means: No retroactive payouts to hospitals No refund demands from hospitals Just confirmation that the rule was legally sound all along No Patient Harm or Loss of Benefits (The ruling affects only hospital accounting and reimbursement formulas — specifically how they calculate what portion of their patients qualify) Hospitals still get extra money for treating high numbers of poor patients — just not as much as they were hoping to squeeze out.



This is purely a behind-the-scenes billing issue, not a service-level issue.

Large hospital systems are the mega health networks, many of which:

Are tax-exempt nonprofits

Have billions in assets

Pay executives $5M–$10M+ annually

Continue to acquire smaller hospitals, merging into larger corporate medical entities

According to 2023 IRS data and hospital association watchdogs:

The median nonprofit hospital CEO salary at major systems exceeded $3 million/year

Some hospital networks operate like hedge funds with hospital wings — investing in real estate, startups, and global tech.

Hospitals — especially large systems — tried to reinterpret the rules for low-income patient reimbursement under Medicare, arguing that even people who didn’t qualify for a check that month should count. They’d been losing in court, but pushed the issue all the way to SCOTUS in a coordinated legal effort, likely motivated by financial pressure after COVID.

This ruling reinforces:

Tighter government oversight of Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement

Less opportunity for creative accounting or legal loopholes in health funding

A message to other industries: Don’t expect SCOTUS to bend over backward for opportunistic revenue grabs

And in the big picture:

It supports the taxpayer interest

Doesn’t harm patients

Might even indirectly benefit rural hospitals by preventing large systems from dominating the pool of DSH funds

This was one of those rare cases where:

The law was followed

SCOTUS was unanimous

Taxpayers were protected

Patients weren’t harmed

And mega-hospitals were told “no” in court

SCOTUS agreed with HHS that only truly eligible patients — those getting actual payments that month — should count. That closes the door on future overpayment claims and potentially saves taxpayers hundreds of millions, possibly more over time.

(AI may have been used in this article.)

God bless you, God bless President Trump and team, and God bless America!

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

