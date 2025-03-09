Hi friends,

There’s so much happening these days that it’s hard to keep up. My goal is to help you be informed, so let me know if you want more information on something. For now, here’s a digest of things that recently got my attention.

Be encouraged. To kick us off, here’s a very ‘good’.

Missouri Judge Finds CCP Liable for $24 Billion for Hoarding COVID-19 Protective Equipment

A case that may set a precedent, it found that China intentionally suppressed information about the virus and 'gobbled up' global supplies of PPE. Many of you will not be surprised at this. The surprise is that China is being held accountable.

“This is a landmark victory for Missouri and the United States in the fight to hold China accountable for unleashing COVID-19 on the world,” said Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey in a statement. He also wrote on social media platform X that the sum was six-times larger than the previous largest judgement in Missouri history, suggesting further state suits against the CCP may follow. “Missouri is leading the fight,” he wrote.

Here’s the full article, Missouri Judge Finds CCP Liable for $24 Billion for Hoarding COVID-19 Protective Equipment.

Has Trump become the king of Executive Actions? Oh, yes! Here’s another ‘good’ one.

We Finally Have A Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

President Trump signed an Executive Order March 6th to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. This is a monumental milestone for bitcoin and makes the US government one of the largest holders of bitcoin globally, another step in Trump’s MAGA agenda.

Not only does the EO establish the reserve, it goes on to indicate that more bitcoin will be obtained over time - and with ‘no incremental costs on American taxpayers’. The current ~200,000 coins () were obtained by asset seizure from various law enforcement successes. At the moment I’m writing this, each coin is worth $86,341.30. (In January, bitcoin topped $109,000.) Multiply that by 200,000. That’s the current U.S. “digital Fort Knox for digital gold” value making the U.S. ‘one of the largest holders of bitcoin globally’.

Read more at We Finally Have A Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. I find the story of bitcoin fascinating.

Next up, this one is ‘ugly’. Illegal immigration. Though Tom Homan and ICE are off to a great start and moving fast, the reality is that this is a long-term issue. I was at a presentation on Saturday with some very discouraging information, and I’ll send more on that at a later date. We all know there have been disastrous consequences from 4 years of open borders. Well, if you’ve ever tried to undo and redo something, you know it is tough. I asked AI, based on the current rates of processing, what deporting 15 million (just a number I chose) illegal aliens looks like. That’s basically a math problem. Here’s the response.

Estimated illegal immigrants in the U.S.: ~15 million

Current immigration court backlog: ~3.6 million cases

Cases resolved annually: ~852,000 (FY2024 rate)

Deportations per year: ~271,000 (highest in a decade, FY2024)

Years needed to process 15 million cases at this rate: ~17.6 years (assuming no new cases added)

Years needed to deport 15 million at current rate: ~55 years

So set your expectations accordingly. It’s ongoing, just as citizen engagement with government is. You cannot take your eye of the ball for a minute!

‘Good’.

6 Charts That Explain DOGE-Related Cuts So Far: The agency has targeted $105 billion in federal spending in six weeks. (3/4/2025)

Complex stuff. I find the DOGE posts (X) and here (DOGE.gov) especially helpful for clarity. For example:

Every find is shared. It is very transparent.

The ‘bad’:

Legacy media and leftists continue to ‘spin’ and to outright lie.

They fearmonger about Medicare and Social Security especially. They know that these topics affect a majority of citizens, not just the over 65 or retired people (and those that will someday be over 65 and/or retired), but their adult children and people with disabilities or who are responsible for the disabled. No matter how many ways President Trump says he will not mess up legitimate recipients, their joy in life is bringing fear and anger.

They fearmonger about tariffs and the ‘price of eggs’. Logic tells us prices didn’t go up overnight, and they won’t go down overnight. If you get the opportunity, try to reassure people by calling on their common sense. Yes, Trump said the economy would be his concern on Day 1. He’s been working on it since Day 1!

The threat of services being cut is another arrow in their quiver.

Oh, and lest we forget - fat chance - education. It’s so broken it isn’t even funny but, heaven help us, they use the fear of change.

This is a big deal!

As of March 6, 2025, the legal dispute between President Donald Trump and Hampton Dellinger, the former head of the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), has concluded with Dellinger ceasing his efforts to contest his dismissal. ​(nypost.com)

On February 7, 2025, President Trump terminated Dellinger without providing a specific reason.

Dellinger sued. U.S. District Judge Jackson issued a temporary restraining order and ruled that Dellinger's firing was unlawful. ​

The Trump administration appealed this decision, and on March 5, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit lifted the lower court's injunction, effectively allowing the dismissal to proceed.

Dellinger announced on March 6 that he would end his legal fight to regain his position. ​

This case highlights the ongoing debate over the extent of presidential authority in removing officials from independent federal agencies. The President must have authority to fire employees. And, if I’m not mistaken, this precedent is a very ‘good’ sign.

A few more wins in the ‘good’ column. I really like positive news.

On March 6, 2025, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled that the Trump administration could proceed with its plan to terminate contracts for nearly 800 individuals associated with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). This decision aligns with the administration's broader objective to significantly reduce the agency's operations. ​

Don’t know how I missed this from Dec 24th.

Scientists Destroy 99% of Cancer Cells in Lab Using Vibrating Molecules

More transgender defunding:

DOGE Announces Cancellation of NIH Grants for Transgender Experiments on Animals

“ActBlue, the Democratic Fund-Raising Powerhouse, Faces Internal Chaos”

In the past few weeks seven top ActBlue executives have departed, many after over a decade with the organization. Without ActBlue, the online fundraising powerhouse for the DNC, who knows how badly the lack of funding will hurt?

Kudos to the American people! You are turning America back to truth, justice, and the American way.

ABC Shuts Down Pro-Leftist Polling Site That Claimed Harris Had Better Chance Than Trump

From Defending the Republic:

We are in the very early days. The leaders of the Trump Administration are not in complete control of their departments yet. There is determined, obnoxious and nefarious forces working against them from within their departments. They are all under enormous pressure and competing influences. We trust President Trump and his team to do their best and to do the right thing for all Americans. When we are concerned, we will shout out! All while continuing to be appreciative that these are hard jobs and we are in a gigantic mess left by Biden. We also know that all information is not equal and pushing out falsehoods is one tactic used by the Deep State to demoralize. Remain hopeful and confident. Realize in advance that there will be days that are not good. That there will be actions that are opposite of what we desire. And, that the left will be loud and obnoxious. By all means, do not stop praying (emphasis mine) for these people who are making great sacrifices to do thankless and difficult work on our behalf.

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind. (AI was used in this article.)

God bless you, God bless President Trump and team, and God bless America!

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

This message reflects my personal perspective on current events. While I strive for accuracy, please verify details through official sources linked above. If sharing, I encourage readers to include this disclaimer to ensure clarity.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

Some housekeeping…

Going forward, you may need to check your spam folder. And please mark this address as ‘not spam.’ If the newsletter isn’t in your spam folder either, you should look in the Promotions tab.

You can always see everything on the website, RationalAmerican.org.

Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!