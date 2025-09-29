Hi friends,

Tom DeWeese of American Policy Center is an expert in how the powers-that-be continue to take land, to control land, to misuse land. He’s also a go-to expert in how to take local action.

And just today I learned ‘In addition to these important efforts. [he has] just been contacted by the Trump Administration to serve as an advisor on how he can help stop these NGO forces.‘

In “The Forces of Control Have NOT Given Up. They Have a Plan“, he talks about how ‘for several decades, federal agencies have been at the center of the attack, targeting private property ownership, community development, and energy use. Through the scare-mongering of the extreme climate change myth, international building and plumbing codes were used to enforce the global agenda. Water sources, energy sources, and private property were targeted for control.‘

“America 2050, New Strategies for Regional Economic Development” is one of the more further-in-the-future ‘plans’, and may be only what it purports to be. Many of us are skeptical. Let’s look not just at the feel-good language of “regional planning” but at the broader context of decades-long global strategies that keep pointing in the same direction.

“The overarching vision is to foster prosperity, equity, and sustainability through a new financing and decision-making framework that incorporates diverse organizations and funding mechanisms.”

Think beyond the ‘spin’. Anticipate real-world effects of ideological projects.

The Digital ID Coercion

Just this week, the UK announced compulsory digital ID for workers:

The justification? To help with illegal immigration. Yet illegal workers are a small fraction of the labor force. The move looks more like groundwork for universal digital identity — something critics warn could become the backbone for surveillance, social credit–style restrictions, and restricting access to jobs, housing, banking, or even movement/transportation.

The global control has been a plan for a long time. From Rio 1992 to Agenda 2030

Since June 1992, when Agenda 21 was unveiled at the Rio Earth Summit, global frameworks have been presented as voluntary and aspirational. But over time, they have filtered down into local governments through groups like ICLEI, into funding requirements through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and into domestic planning through frameworks like America 2050. Haven’t we all learned by now to believe them when they tell us their plans?

Agenda 21 evolved into Agenda 2030 and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. While described as non-binding, these goals have become a practical benchmark for grants, loans, and corporate partnerships. If your project or city doesn’t align, you may find yourself cut out of resources. Voluntary? Perhaps on paper. In reality, compliance brings rewards, and non-compliance brings penalties.

The Pattern Is Hard to Ignore

Whether it’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 15‑minute cities, digital ID, central bank digital currency, kill switches in cars, forced green policies like EVs, bans on gas stoves, an increasingly vulnerable grid, or the push to eat fake meat and even insects, the pattern is clear. Each is marketed as a convenience, a safeguard, or a moral necessity. Yet taken together, they look less like isolated measures and more like pieces of a puzzle leading to less freedom, fewer choices, and greater centralized control.

America 2050: Just Planning, or Something More?

The Regional Plan Association’s America 2050 framework describes itself as a forward-looking strategy for growth and infrastructure. On the surface, it highlights:

High-speed rail corridors

Concentration of growth into “megaregions”

Modernization of infrastructure

Conservation and land use management

Equity and inclusion goals

But skeptics, including the American Policy Center, see another story. They argue that these corridors and megaregions aren’t just about efficiency — they represent ways to corral people into dense zones while restricting rural land use. They see conservation language as a cover for land grabs, and equity language as a way to mask redistribution and control. What looks like technical planning could, in practice, mean surrendering more local autonomy to regional and global frameworks.

Why It Matters

History has shown that what begins as “non-binding goals” often becomes policy through funding strings, corporate adoption, governmental agencies, or quiet local implementation. The same groups that brought us Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, the SDGs, and now America 2050 shape the conversation around megaregions, smart cities, and infrastructure corridors. And now, digital ID is no longer a theory — it is rolled out in the UK, one of America’s closest allies.

So, when you hear about America 2050 or similar programs, don’t just take the brochures at face value. Step back and see the pattern: decades of coordinated initiatives, all pointing toward centralized oversight of land, energy, money, and movement. Whether intentional or not, the result is the same: ordinary people with less control over their lives.

So Stay Alert

America 2050 purports to be a simple infrastructure vision. But in the broader context of global plans openly discussed since 1992, it fits too neatly into a long-term trend toward consolidation of power. Skepticism isn’t paranoia — it’s prudence. The facts are out in the open; the question is what we’ll do about it.

