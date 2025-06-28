Hi friends,

The data is positive.

(I must also mention the Rwanda/Congo peace treaty as exceptionally good news, and somewhat affects the economy by being an improvement in global stability.)

A Referendum on Stability — November 5, 2024

On the evening of November 5, 2024, the American people made a choice — not just for a candidate, but for a trajectory. At the time, the economy was wobbly but not collapsing. Inflation was still above 4%, consumer confidence was mixed, and the markets had endured months of volatility driven by fears over global instability, energy costs, and interest rate hikes.

Yet the mere news of Trump’s election victory sparked what some analysts called a "relief rally." Wall Street saw it as a signal that regulatory tightening might slow, energy production could expand again, and tax and trade certainty might return.

Within 72 hours, the Dow rose over 900 points, and bond yields fell, indicating renewed investor confidence.

January 2025 – Inauguration and Anticipation

By the time President Trump took office on January 20, 2025, the tone had shifted. Even before a single policy was enacted, market optimism surged on the back of executive orders-in-waiting and pro-growth signaling.

Sectors like energy, defense, construction, and heavy manufacturing began showing movement. By the end of the month, many analysts conceded that, while still early, a soft landing was no longer a fantasy.

“There’s no denying the markets are responding to stability and predictability,” said one CNBC analyst that week. “And Trump is sending those signals in spades.”

February 2025 – From Words to Orders

February marked a transition from speculation to action. Trump signed baseline tariff orders, issued energy deregulation rollbacks, and pushed for a $5,000 green card jobs initiative. Markets didn't just hold — they climbed.

Consumer sentiment showed the first month-over-month improvement since early 2024, and wage growth data beat expectations. Job openings in energy and manufacturing surged.

The market narrative: “Trump isn’t waiting for Congress.”

March 2025 – The Data Starts Catching Up

In March, the economic indicators began catching up to the sentiment.

Inflation slowed for the third month in a row

The unemployment rate ticked downward

Oil prices stabilized as U.S. production rose

Tariff exemptions on over 1,000 categories signaled a calibrated trade strategy

By mid-March, Goldman Sachs revised its recession forecast, saying “a recession is no longer our base case for 2025.”

April 2025 – Growth Feels Real

April brought housing starts up, energy prices down, and GDP growth expectations revised upward by both the Atlanta Fed and private forecasters.

Several multinational firms announced U.S. investments, including steel, chipmaking, and biotech. Trump’s administration touted $420 billion in private capital commitments so far.

Market sentiment? Unmistakably bullish.

May 30, 2025 – Stocks Hit 2024 Highs

CNN: “U.S. stocks are on track to close at 2024 highs”

→ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/30/investing/us-stock-market

Markets closed out May on a powerful note. A full month of earnings reports showed resilience — even tech and banking rebounded. CNN reported that the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 were all closing at the highest levels since early 2024, completing a six-month recovery arc.

June 6–27, 2025 – New Records, Back-to-Back

The headlines say it all:

June 6: “S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs”

→ https://www.cnn.com/2025/06/06/investing/us-stock-market June 9: “S&P 500 hits record high for third day”

→ https://www.cnn.com/2025/06/09/investing/us-stock-market June 25: “Dow hits all-time high”

→ https://www.cnn.com/2025/06/25/investing/stock-market-record-dow June 26: “Stock market rally shows strength — not just Big Tech”

→ https://www.cnn.com/2025/06/26/investing/us-stock-market June 27: “Dow and S&P 500 hit new record highs”

→ https://www.cnn.com/2025/06/27/investing/stock-market-record-dow-sandp

In just one month:

All three major indexes hit record highs

Gains were broad-based , not just tech

Investors poured into U.S. equities at the fastest pace in 18 months

Volatility remained low

Consumer sentiment rose again

CNN, no friend to Trump, even acknowledged:

“The markets are responding to consistent economic signals, not just political noise.”

What This Means

Yes, markets are up sharply—and notably, gains are broad-based, not just tech-driven. That bodes well for believers in stability and pro-growth policy.

Yes, inflation has cooled a bit, and more easing from the Fed is possible—which supports continued market strength.

However, a weak Q1 GDP, sluggish spending, wobbling consumer confidence, and possible stagflation suggest the recovery isn't bulletproof. Never is.

Tariffs, while boosting revenues, could keep inflation sticky and cloud global trade. Some agreements are finalized; more are in the works.

The Bigger Picture

Not every corner of the economy is perfect. Gas prices have bounced around. The housing market remains tight. Inflation isn't back to 2%. And international instability is still a factor.

But here’s the pattern:

✔️ The economy did not crash after Trump’s win

✔️ Markets responded immediately to clarity and confidence

✔️ Data in every month since has generally trended in a positive direction

✔️ Now, after six months, record-breaking returns confirm a rebound that many said wasn’t possible under Trump

Bottom Line

Trump’s critics said he would crash the economy. Instead, the data suggests he may have stabilized it.

More jobs. More investment. More growth.

It’s still early, but if the trend continues, the second Trump economy may be not just a comeback — but a reinvention.

Optimism with Eyes Wide Open

So far, Trump’s agenda has kept markets on an upward path—no crash, just consistent growth and record highs. But as we know, risks remain.

Naysayers: the crash didn’t happen.

Faith in Trump’s agenda: Trump's policies have delivered.

Realists: challenges lie ahead—always.

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind.

