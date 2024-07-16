As promised, here is more about the attempted assassination and what the pundits are saying.

The Attempted Assassination , John Droz Jr.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I welcome ‘letters to the editor’ type emails and may publish yours. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

Some housekeeping…

Going forward, you may need to check your spam folder. And please mark this address as ‘not spam.’ If the newsletter isn’t in your spam folder either, you should look in the Promotions tab.

You can always see everything on the website, https://ellenleyrer.substack.com.

Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!