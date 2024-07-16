The Attempted Assassination
Of President Donald J. Trump
As promised, here is more about the attempted assassination and what the pundits are saying.
Trump Assassination Attempt: A Time for Choosing
Secret Service Director Put Focus on Diversity
What a Trump Rally Attendee Saw During and After Shooting
What Biden Posted on X Hours Before Trump Shooting
Sniper Victim at Trump Rally Identified, Died Shielding His Family
Trump assassination attempt: Four ways it changed November
The Attempted Assassination, John Droz Jr.
Trump’s Courage Rises Above the Fray
Trump: A man of destiny
Leftist Rhetoric Leads to Attempt on Trump’s Life
Don’t miss Home Free - God Bless the U.S.A. (featuring Lee Greenwood and The United States Air Force Band)
