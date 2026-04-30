Hi friends,

Artificial intelligence is reshaping entire industries. Manufacturing is beginning to return after decades of outsourcing. Capital is flowing into large-scale infrastructure at levels we haven’t seen in years. The United States appears to be leading much of that movement.

It’s a good news, bad news scenario.

In some ways, it looks like a clear success story.

But every industrial era, no matter how modern it appears, rests on something very old and very physical.

It runs on land. It runs on water. And it runs on energy.

For all the talk of a digital economy, there is nothing abstract about what’s being built right now. Data centers require massive physical footprints. Industrial facilities need space, access, and long-term stability. Energy systems must deliver continuous, large-scale power. And behind much of it is a steady, often overlooked demand for water.

These aren’t optional pieces of the puzzle. They are the foundation.

What’s different today is not just the scale of investment—it’s how these systems are being developed. In the past, infrastructure tended to grow in separate lanes. Power plants were one category. Industrial zones were another. Data and communications existed in their own space.

Now, those lines are blurring.

Increasingly, what we’re seeing are integrated developments—clusters where data centers, power generation, transmission lines, and industrial operations are planned together, often in the same geographic footprint. From an efficiency standpoint, it makes sense. From a national strategy perspective, it may even be necessary.

But it raises a question that doesn’t get nearly enough attention.

What happens to the land—and the people—where all of this is being built?

As demand increases, pressure inevitably follows. Rural areas, agricultural land, and privately held property are often where these projects land. That’s not accidental. These areas offer space, fewer immediate constraints, and proximity to key resources.

But they also represent something else: communities, livelihoods, and long-standing property rights.

Growth doesn’t just appear on a map. It is approved, permitted, and sited through a series of decisions. And those decisions can involve zoning changes, regulatory approvals, and in some cases, the use of eminent domain. For landowners, that can mean navigating a landscape that is shifting quickly, sometimes with little clarity about long-term outcomes.

At the same time, another constraint is beginning to emerge—one that may ultimately shape the limits of this growth more than anything else.

Water.

Industrial-scale development requires reliable, long-term access to water, whether for cooling, processing, or supporting energy systems. In some cases, the volumes being discussed rival those used by entire communities. That forces a question that is both simple and complex at the same time:

How should water be prioritized?

Should it go first to residential use? To agriculture? To industrial development? The answer isn’t obvious, and it may not be the same everywhere. But it is a question that is becoming increasingly difficult to avoid.

What we are really looking at is not just a story about growth. It’s a story about allocation.

Who gets access to land. Who gets access to water. Who benefits from development—and who bears the cost.

These are not new questions. But the speed and scale at which they are emerging today is different.

We are still in the early stages of decisions that will shape land use, resource availability, and community structure for decades. Once infrastructure is in place, it becomes part of the landscape—physically, economically, and politically.

That’s why this moment matters so much.

Right now, much of this is still being decided. Projects are being proposed. Policies are being implemented. Frameworks are being set in motion. And while the broader narrative focuses on economic strength and technological advancement, the underlying reality is more grounded.

Every industrial boom has a footprint.

The question is not whether this one will.

The question is whether we understand it in time to shape it.

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Disclaimer:

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind. This Substack is provided for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims or statements are based on publicly available sources and are presented as analysis and opinion, not legal conclusions.

No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual, company, or government entity unless such claims are supported by formal public records or verified legal documents. The views expressed here reflect my personal perspective on property rights and land use issues.

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