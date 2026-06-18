Realism from an American Conservative

Realism from an American Conservative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Leyrer's avatar
Ellen Leyrer
1d

Thanks! Yes, Permian Basin is a story unto itself. I hadn’t learned about possible green power. I’ll do some research.

Reply
Share
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
1d

Isn't the Permian Basin floating on a sea of gas and oil? Why not build a gas fired generation facility and provide the power locally? Let the oil companies build it and run it. Sell extra power to the grid. Data centers are doing it, why not the oil Companies. I understand some oil companies have wind turbines to power pump stations. Is this true? If so the precedent is already set.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellen A Leyrer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture