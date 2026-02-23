Realism from an American Conservative

Arthur Nimz
2d

Ellen: The hate Trump crowd and Democratic Socialists are celebrating the Supreme court knocking down Trump's use of tariffs.

But once again, President Trump out thought and out maneuvered those useful idiots. Their mania is hilarious. I propose a new meaning to the acronym TACO: Trump Always Calculates Outcomes.

The issue is about the authority granted to the POTUS under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The Supreme Court ruled that tariffs represent a tax, and only congress has the power to levy taxes, and they sure love to do that don't they.

IEEPA gives the POTUS power to regulate imports, but it also gives him power to prohibit them. He's calculated the outcome of the court ruling against the "tariff tax" and his plan B is right there in IEEPA, because it authorizes the POTUS to: "investigate, block... regulate, direct and compel, nullify, void, prevent or prohibit" transactions involving foreign interests." It goes on to say he can do so "by means of instructions, licenses, or otherwise". There it is. TACO Plan B.

President Trump can legally charge foreign powers for licenses to control imports instead of tariffs. IEEPA grants POTUS the power set the cost of licenses and those costs can be negotiated like tariff levels. If a country makes joint-venture investments in the US, maybe they’ll get a lower license fee. If they insist on buying Russian oil, the license fee goes up. Time will tell if President Trump will revert to using licenses, but he has that option and it's legal.

He has out maneuvered the Supreme Court and the stupid TDS crowd into setting a legal precedent because the court has defined a tariff as a tax. But the IEEPA language is clear that he may issue licenses, and they cannot turn around and say the licenses are effectively tariffs. BAM! Case closed.

