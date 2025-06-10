Hi friends,

Two stories about the protests/riots: Based on the founding, and the Constitution, and Rule of Law, one is American; the other is anti-American.

The article below has facts and sources about the actions President Trump is taking.

From The Federalist:

"This didn’t just come out of nowhere, though. As Brianna Lyman revealed in “Mexican President Threatened To ‘Mobilize’ Against U.S. Two Weeks Before L.A. Riots,” the seeds of this uprising were planted weeks ago when Mexico’s president publicly vowed to “mobilize” against the U.S. in retaliation for proposed immigration reforms. That threat was dismissed at the time, however now the streets are filled with rioters doing exactly what she implied. This is no longer just an immigration crisis. It’s foreign influence operating inside our borders. But here’s the truth Democrats and their allies in the propaganda press won’t say out loud: this wasn’t spontaneous. It’s the result of deliberate decisions — from D.C. to Sacramento — to abandon sovereignty, vilify border agents, and flood the country with millions of foreign nationals, then act shocked when violence erupts. Again, the corporate media won’t tell that story… because they’re part of it."

Here are a couple of opinions I’ve seen.

“This is a classic communist takeover method. Get the people rioting, paint the rioters as victims, cause the government to institute marshal law and more.”

“If this rioting and violence isn't just colossal theater from 2 sides of the same global banking controlled techno-corporate oligarchy, then it could well be the most serious attempt yet at sparking a civil war.

”This is exactly why the vast overwhelming majority of the tens of millions of illegals brought across the border were young men of military age. The organizers will be trying to draw out middle America and find them into conflict. Don't take the bait, but be prepared.”

The flip side - Kamala Harris letter/statement

Restoring Order Is Not a Crime — It's the Law

Over the past week, tensions have escalated in Los Angeles as federal immigration authorities carried out enforcement operations. Predictably, far-left agitators, activist groups, and at least some unlawful immigrants took to the streets in protest—some peacefully, others not.

The media’s description of the response from the Trump administration has been dramatic, with terms like "authoritarian crackdown" and “militarized response” thrown around like confetti. But let’s be clear: President Trump’s actions to restore order using the National Guard are not only justified—they are entirely legal under long-standing federal law.

Here’s what you need to know.

What the Law Actually Says

The legal foundation for deploying the National Guard to enforce law and restore order is not new. It is found in 10 U.S.C. § 12406, a federal statute that permits the President to call up National Guard units into federal service to execute the laws, suppress rebellion, or repel invasion. The wording is clear:

“Whenever there is an insurrection, domestic violence, unlawful combination, or conspiracy... the President may call into Federal service such of the militia of any state as he considers necessary.”

This is not a stretch or a loophole. It’s a power granted by Congress and used by presidents for over a century. And unlike the false claims floating around, this authority does not require permission from the state governor when the Guard is federalized under what's known as Title 10 status.

You can read the full statute here.

If It Escalates: The Insurrection Act Is Still on the Books

Should conditions worsen—and let’s hope they don’t—President Trump has another tool at his disposal: the Insurrection Act, codified at 10 U.S.C. §§ 251–255. This Act allows the President to deploy active-duty military or additional federalized National Guard units to restore order when:

A state is unable (or unwilling) to suppress domestic unrest,

Federal law is being obstructed, or

Civil rights are being denied.

Presidents from Thomas Jefferson to George H.W. Bush have used this Act—often in defense of civil rights or during moments of national unrest. In 1957, President Eisenhower used it to enforce school desegregation in Arkansas. In 1992, Bush used it to quell riots in… you guessed it, Los Angeles.

Full reference.

“But the Governor Didn’t Approve…”

That’s true—and irrelevant.

Once the President federalizes the Guard under Title 10, their command shifts from the state governor to the Commander-in-Chief. This has been upheld and used historically with minimal legal dispute. Governors and mayors may object politically, but they do not hold veto power over a federal decision to enforce federal law.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass have publicly denounced the deployments and are threatening lawsuits. That’s their prerogative—but their protests don’t change the legal facts. If anything, these same officials have enabled lawlessness through their sanctuary policies and refusal to cooperate with immigration enforcement.

There have been multiple DOJ lawsuits and ICE complaints. Source: DOJ vs. California (2018)

Precedent, Not Partisanship

Legal scholars and constitutional experts have affirmed that these statutory powers exist for precisely this type of situation: when domestic unrest and political obstruction threaten the ability of federal agents to enforce the law.

Ken Cuccinelli, former DHS official and Senior Fellow at the Center for Renewing America, recently highlighted these same authorities in a legal brief, explaining why the President’s use of the Guard to support immigration enforcement is not only justified, but expected under the oath of office.

Cuccinelli's organization: Center for Renewing America.



What This Really Is: A Restoration of the Rule of Law

It’s not a secret that California officials have resisted lawful immigration enforcement for years. They’ve protected illegal immigrants from deportation, restricted cooperation with ICE, and even punished state employees who aid federal officers. This has consequences—and now we’re seeing them play out on the streets.

President Trump’s response—like it or not—is a direct exercise of constitutional and statutory authority. It doesn’t violate the law. It enforces it.

Watch the Spin Begin…

Opponents of law and order will continue to do what they do best: spin the facts, misrepresent the statutes, and try to frighten the public into thinking something sinister is happening. They will call it fascism, tyranny, or a violation of states’ rights.

But the law tells a different story. This isn’t about suppressing political dissent or using the military recklessly—it’s about upholding sovereignty, restoring peace, and doing the job the states refused to do.

Restoring order is not a crime. Addressing the riots - once they escalate beyond ‘peaceful protests’ - is the duty of the President of the United States. He swore an oath to the Constitution and the American people.

I am not a lawyer or any kind of expert.

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind.

References to other sources do not necessarily reflect my opinions, and I make no claim to their veracity or completeness. I provide them for your consideration.

(AI may have been used in this article.)

God bless you, God bless President Trump and team, and God bless America!

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

This message reflects my personal perspective on current events. While I strive for accuracy, please verify details through official sources linked above. If sharing, I encourage readers to include this disclaimer to ensure clarity.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

