The last week has brought a plethora of information about President Trump’s first 100 days. Some focused on a few of the bigger changes. Some picked a certain topic to address. Some focused on condemnation and battles. I believe his accomplishments and strategy are impressive. He’s acting fast and effectively. And it seems few people know how many ways there are to stay up-to-date on what’s happening.

This presidency has been touted as the most transparent ever. I want to give you sources to look at going forward. In addition to the ones quoted throughout, see the Source list at the end.

Below I’ve tried to touch on as much as possible, so you have the option to know.

I. Introduction

Trump’s First 100 Days: Restoration, Resistance, and the Road Ahead

When President Donald J. Trump returned to the White House on January 20, 2025, he wasted no time delivering on the mandate handed to him by over 77 million Americans. Within days — and in some cases, hours — long-stalled priorities were put into motion, and long-protected institutions of entrenched power were shaken loose.

This wasn’t a typical presidential transition. It was a deliberate reset. A return to commonsense policies, constitutional governance, and unapologetic American leadership. The first 100 days of his administration have been marked by bold executive action, record-setting private investment, and a total reorientation of the federal bureaucracy toward service, not obstruction.

From sealing the border and restoring ICE morale, to attracting over $5 trillion in investments and clawing back taxpayer dollars from globalist spending sprees, the Trump administration is building what many are already calling an American revival.

But the mission has barely begun.

Critics — including career bureaucrats, hostile judges, and legacy media outlets — argue the administration is moving too fast, acting too unilaterally, or waging war on progressive norms. And in a way, they're right. The speed is intentional. The clarity is strategic. And the willingness to reverse decades of drift is exactly what the voters demanded.

This report captures what has been done, why it matters, and where the battle goes from here (because freedom must be constantly fought for). Those first 100 days have not just marked a return — they’ve signaled a reckoning. And if the pace continues, the next 45 months may well reshape the American century.

II.A — The Trump Effect (Nov 5–Jan 20)

What Changed Before the Oath Was Even Taken

The second Trump presidency didn’t begin on January 20, 2025 — it began the moment the election was called on November 5, 2024.

In those 76 days between Election Day and Inauguration, the world responded. Markets soared, border apprehensions dropped, and job creators moved off the sidelines. President Trump, still weeks from reclaiming formal power, had already reignited economic optimism and forced both allies and adversaries to reassess their footing.

Wall Street reacted instantly. Manufacturing stocks, fossil fuel investments, and logistics firms all saw sharp gains. CEOs anticipating deregulation and tariff stability began announcing plans to expand in the U.S., including in states like Ohio, Texas, and North Carolina. Some of the largest post-COVID capital pledges were made before the new Cabinet was even confirmed.

Internationally, a strategic chill set in. China paused provocative maneuvers in the South China Sea. NATO allies quietly opened backchannel talks with U.S. defense officials. At the United Nations, funding requests were suddenly met with hedged expectations. While President Biden had used his final months to reinforce globalist commitments, President-elect Trump made clear that the American taxpayer would no longer be taken for granted.

Domestically, morale began to shift. Border Patrol agents reported improved retention as talk of enforcement reforms circulated. Conservative states moved to revive stalled infrastructure projects, anticipating a friendlier regulatory environment. Even school boards and energy co-ops began preparing for legal reversals of diversity mandates and Green New Deal-style restrictions.

Critics dismissed it all as “vibe-based governance.” But the data — and the decisions — told a different story.

By the time Trump raised his hand on Inauguration Day, the tone had already changed. The American people were already feeling more hopeful. They were preparing for progress.

II.B — Key Executive Orders & Actions

The Muscle Behind the Mandate

President Trump began signing executive orders within hours of taking the oath, signaling an aggressive and unapologetic strategy to reverse course from the Biden years. These were not symbolic gestures — they were operational directives, many of which immediately impacted hiring freezes, funding pipelines, regulatory frameworks, and border control.

Among the most consequential:

The reinstatement of Schedule F , giving the administration power to remove ideologically obstructive federal employees.

An immediate freeze on U.S. funding to USAID , pending audit and restructuring.

Executive orders targeting diversity mandates in federal contracts and education.

New border enforcement directives , which led to a 93% reduction in illegal crossings by the 100-day mark.

Directives fast-tracking energy development, including nuclear reactor licensing and drilling permits.

In contrast to the prior administration’s sprawling bureaucratic language, these orders were notably short, specific, and enforceable. Critics warned they were too swift or overreaching — but supporters saw them as long-overdue corrections, a turning back to traditional values and the Constitution.

II.C — Campaign Promises to Policy

Promises Made. Promises Kept — or In Progress.

Throughout the 2024 campaign, Trump’s platform was clear: secure the border, restore law and order, revive the economy, dismantle DEI, and pull back globalist spending. His messaging was sharp, unapologetic, and policy-driven — and the results speak for themselves.

By Day 100, the administration had:

Reversed Biden-era Title 42 restrictions and re-deployed ICE

Cut funding for sanctuary cities and DEI programs

Defunded NPR, PBS, and major foreign aid projects

Negotiated with 75+ nations over tariff alignment

Launched the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) to right-size the federal workforce

A “Promises Kept” tracker from the White House outlines the status of each pledge. While some items await congressional codification, many have already been enforced via executive action or budgetary leverage.

II.D — Framing the Agenda

A Clear Philosophy in a Cloudy World

Far from simply undoing Biden-era policies, Trump’s second term plan is guided by a coherent governing philosophy — articulated most clearly by thinkers like Victor Davis Hanson, Heritage Action, and President Trump himself.

This is not just political housekeeping. It’s a counterrevolution, as Hanson described: a reversal of the administrative state’s grip, a rebuke to the normalization of globalism, and a realignment of federal authority with the American people.

Major themes include:

Re-centering government authority within the executive branch as written in the Constitution

Making bureaucracy accountable and right-sized

Using tariffs strategically to fund government operations and reduce taxes

Redefining American strength not as international compliance, but domestic stability and strength

From White House memos to rally speeches, the messaging was tight: this is not about compromise — it’s about correction.

II.E — Bureaucratic Resistance & the Deep State

The Fight Inside the Walls

Perhaps no battle has defined Trump’s second term more than the fight within the federal government itself.

Polling from The Daily Signal revealed that a majority of D.C.-based bureaucrats who voted for Kamala Harris openly admitted they would disobey lawful Trump orders. This wasn’t a theoretical concern — it was an entrenched threat. From DOJ holdovers to cybersecurity defiance at the RSA Conference, the resistance was real.

The administration responded swiftly:

Reinstating Schedule F to allow for the reclassification of ideologically embedded federal workers. Though the order is in effect, implementation is still unfolding — with agencies under review and bureaucrats bracing for what comes next. The deep state is no longer hidden; it’s in retreat, under audit, and for the first time in decades, under real promise of reform.

Security clearances revoked from former intelligence officials involved in prior controversies

DOGE appointed (to work in multiple departments) to audit, streamline, and recommend action to make it more efficient. A good example is the termination process.

Supporters call it long-overdue accountability. Detractors warn of overreach. But even Trump’s fiercest critics acknowledge one thing: the deep state is no longer operating in the shadows. Even some Americans are only now beginning to grasp the depth of the entrenched bureaucracy — while others who’ve long warned of its influence are relieved to see the veil lifted. As the Trump administration drags it into the daylight, the permanent class is not just resisting — it’s panicking. But for millions of voters, the new transparency is not cause for concern. It’s confirmation.

III.A Achievements — Economy & Trade

Restoring Economic Sovereignty and Driving Domestic Investment

One of the defining hallmarks of Trump’s return to office has been the acceleration of American economic independence. Within the first 100 days, over $1.2 trillion in new manufacturing and infrastructure investment was announced, fueled by a blend of tariff policy, deregulation, and renewed corporate confidence. Major energy and AI firms committed to reshoring operations, and early data suggests a measurable uptick in durable goods employment. In all, the White House reports that over $5 trillion in new U.S.-based investments have been secured in the first 100 days of President Trump's second term. These investments span various sectors, including advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence infrastructure, and are expected to create more than 451,000 new jobs.

A central driver of this momentum was the 10% baseline tariff on most imports, which took effect early in the term. Despite warnings from economists wedded to globalist norms, the policy triggered a wave of negotiations with 75 countries, many of whom sought exemptions or bilateral deals. Critics warned of delayed consumer impacts or retaliation, but even skeptics now acknowledge the tariffs had a powerful signaling effect: America was back in control of its trade destiny.

Additionally, the White House eliminated federal income taxes for individuals making under $200,000 (pending congressional action), redirected global aid funds to rebuild domestic infrastructure, and proposed a bold plan for a Ukraine Reconstruction Fund — one focused on repayment and return on investment, not blank checks.

Critics say: some of these efforts may not be sustainable without legislative backing, and global markets could eventually test America’s leverage. But for now, business confidence and American jobs are both trending up.

III.B Achievements — Immigration & Border Enforcement

Promises Delivered at Breakneck Speed

The contrast with the previous administration could not have been more stark. In under 100 days, illegal border crossings fell by 93%, according to DHS reports. ICE operations were revitalized, with thousands of previously ignored removal orders enforced, and sanctuary cities faced significant funding penalties under new DOJ guidelines.

One key to this success was Trump’s reinstatement of successful policies like Remain in Mexico, combined with targeted executive orders that cut off incentives for illegal entry. The administration also worked with Congress on streamlined legal pathways for skilled immigration, such as the proposed $5,000 gold card program, positioning it as a pro-growth initiative.

Critics argue that the policies were too aggressive, raising concerns about humanitarian impact and international perception. But for border states and overwhelmed local agencies, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Responses from sanctuary cities range from legal challenges to policy reversals. Many officials described the change as “liberating” — a return to law, order, and common sense.

III.C Achievements — Foreign Policy & National Security

Reasserting Sovereignty, Reshaping Alliances

President Trump’s foreign policy in his first 100 days has returned to his America First doctrine — favoring strength, clarity, and reciprocity over entanglement and appeasement. Key shifts have signaled to both adversaries and allies that the era of blank-check diplomacy is over.

Ukraine aid has been restructured under a landmark plan introduced by the Treasury, creating a Reconstruction Fund that prioritizes accountability and repayment. No longer is foreign assistance treated as automatic — instead, Trump has emphasized “investment with return,” insisting U.S. taxpayer dollars be used strategically rather than ideologically.

On China, tariffs and trade restrictions have been paired with a renewed push to reshore critical supply chains. The administration has signaled no intent to relax pressure — unlike under Biden — and early reports suggest Chinese state media has shifted to a more cautious tone when referencing U.S. policy.

The Middle East has seen diplomatic recalibration as well. The administration has continued outreach to Gulf allies while freezing U.S. funds that previously flowed to destabilizing NGOs or UN-linked initiatives. Trump’s foreign policy team has emphasized rebuilding bilateral strength rather than chasing multilateral approval.

Military readiness and deterrence have also been emphasized. Trump has moved to undo what his team calls “gender and DEI distractions” within the Pentagon, returning focus to combat effectiveness and recruitment quality.

Critics say the abrupt shifts risk alienating allies and emboldening authoritarian regimes. But so far, the message is being heard: the U.S. will no longer subsidize weakness abroad while suffering for it at home.

III.D Achievements — Domestic Reform & Governance

Cutting Bureaucracy, Restoring the Balance of Power

Inside the federal government, the most transformative (and controversial) changes are underway. President Trump’s approach to governance in his second term is not simply to run the government — it’s to restructure it.

At the center of this effort is the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a newly formed agency charged with auditing federal departments, identifying redundancy, and proposing closures or consolidations. This effort already mirrors the Reagan-era Grace Commission, but with more teeth — including a real mandate for downsizing.

Though Schedule F is still in early implementation, the order empowers the President to reclassify and remove career bureaucrats in policymaking roles — a direct challenge to the “permanent government” that often acts independently of elected leadership.

Other major moves include:

Defunding NPR, PBS, and various NGO pipelines

Revoking security clearances for former intel officials accused of political interference

Launching federal reviews of diversity mandates in hiring, education, and contracting

Redirecting USAID funds for domestic priorities, following detailed audits

This strategy is not without resistance. Deep state loyalists and progressive holdovers within agencies have staged procedural slowdowns, and legal groups are gearing up for court challenges. Yet, for many Americans — especially those skeptical of unchecked federal growth — it’s the most hopeful chapter yet.

These reforms haven’t just changed D.C. — they’ve made a difference on the ground. In rural towns like the one where Matt Van Swol lives, FEMA response teams acted with unprecedented speed: “They showed up, fixed the dam, and saved our town — no delays, no red tape,” he wrote. For Americans used to bureaucratic backlogs and indifference, that kind of responsiveness is more than welcome. It’s revolutionary.

Critics argue that the reforms are politically motivated or vindictive. But supporters point to the swelling national debt and cultural overreach as justification. To them, this is not overcorrection — it’s long-overdue repair.

III.E Achievements — Cultural & Institutional Reset

Restoring Common Sense in Public Life

In the first 100 days, the Trump administration didn’t just tackle policy — it launched a broad cultural reset aimed at reversing what many see as decades of ideological capture by unelected bureaucrats within American institutions.

1. DEI Rollbacks & Merit-Based Standards

Among the most visible actions was the sweeping dismantling of federal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion mandates across government hiring, military policy, education, and contracting. Trump’s team argued that these programs had become tools of division and discrimination in reverse, rather than instruments of fairness. The administration rescinded prior DEI mandates, restoring a focus on merit, neutrality, and equal treatment under the law.

The move sparked outrage from progressive groups, but supporters welcomed the shift. “We don’t need a bureaucrat checking skin color,” one agency head reportedly told Coffee & Covid. “We need people who can do the job.”

2. Defunding Cultural Gatekeepers

Activist platforms that operate as neutral media saves tax dollars and fit into the abuse category and are being defunded. Officials cited partisan editorializing and taxpayer waste, arguing that these institutions could survive — and should survive — without compulsory public funding.

This was followed by broader proposals to audit other federally supported cultural and academic institutions that have been accused of advancing ideological agendas under the guise of education or journalism.

3. Education, Heritage, and National Identity

The administration rolled back previous 'woke' curriculum models, advocating for a return to traditional academic standards, rejecting so-called “woke” curriculum models. The Department of Education (still under review for potential downsizing) signaled support for civics-based history, parental rights in education, and the restoration of Columbus Day and other foundational civic observances.

These actions weren’t just administrative — they were symbolic. They signaled that the administration sees the culture war as inseparable from the policy war. Executive leadership is once again reinforcing American values, rather than outsourcing them to university departments or activist nonprofits. (Andrew Breitbart's well-known assertion that “politics is downstream from culture.” Breitbart emphasized that cultural shifts often precede and influence political changes. He articulated this idea in various interviews and writings, including a 2011 article on Breitbart.com. (Breitbart))

4. Calling Out the Narrative Machine

Nowhere was this more apparent than in the White House’s publication of the “100 Days of Hoaxes” memo, a detailed takedown of what the administration called “deliberate misinformation” in mainstream media. The memo named names — from CNN to the Associated Press — and provided side-by-side comparisons of narratives versus outcomes. For informed citizens, it was a validation. For the uninformed or undecided, it was a challenge to look deeper. (You’ve heard the saying, ‘If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you do read it, you’re misinformed.’)

As one administration insider put it: “You can’t fight the deep state without also fighting the disinformation state.”

Critics say the cultural rollback has been heavy-handed or divisive. But for millions of Americans — especially those who feel silenced or misrepresented — this isn’t backlash. It’s long-awaited correction.

III.F Achievements — Law & Judiciary

Resetting the Scales of Justice

From day one, President Trump has made clear that restoring constitutional order includes confronting judicial activism and correcting the wrongful delegation of legislative powers to unelected bureaucrats. The first 100 days laid the groundwork for a judiciary reset that aims to outlast any single term in office.

1. Pushing Back on Rogue Judges

When federal judges attempted to block key executive orders on immigration, federalism, and deregulation, the administration responded forcefully. Rather than retreating, Trump amplified his position: unelected judges must not override the constitutional authority of the executive branch or the will of the people.

A now-viral editorial titled “Rogue Judges Will Not Stop Trump’s America First Agenda” captured this defiance. The administration, backed by allies in Congress, has signaled willingness to pursue structural reforms — including jurisdiction stripping and accelerated appeals — to prevent rogue injunctions from paralyzing national policy. No district judge has ever had the authority to issue federal injunctions.

2. Legal Framework Reshaping via Congress

Congressional allies are working to advance legal reforms that reinforce executive discretion. Notable examples include legislation narrowing Chevron-style deference and bills limiting district court overreach. Several of these measures are in active committee, and Trump has called for fast-tracking them through reconciliation or budgetary riders if necessary.

One bill, nicknamed the “No Rogue Judges Act,” seeks to clarify the limit of the geographic scope of judicial injunctions — a priority that would have significant implications for future policy fights.

3. Supreme Court Alignment & Public Confidence

With a 6-3 conservative majority, the Supreme Court is already moving to clarify limits on federal agencies, as seen in recent rulings. The Trump administration’s legal team has strategically channeled cases toward SCOTUS, betting that major reversals — including on DEI mandates, EPA overreach, and immigration discretion — will be upheld.

Public confidence in the court remains split, with critics decrying "partisan rulings" while others applaud the return to constitutional textualism.

These measures aimed to reinforce the principles of representative democracy and limit the expansion of federal authority beyond its constitutional bounds.

IV. Narrative, Media, & Public Perception

The Information War Isn’t Over — It’s Just Changing Sides

From day one of Trump’s second term, the battle over reality itself was front and center. Media outlets, political influencers, and institutional critics launched wave after wave of negative coverage, much of it disconnected from on-the-ground outcomes (reality). But this time, the Trump administration came prepared — with messaging, digital reach, and receipts.

1. Taking on Media Disinformation

In a bold move, the White House published the now-notorious “100 Days of Hoaxes” memo. Designed to cut through the noise, it cataloged false or misleading stories from mainstream media, juxtaposing them with outcomes backed by data. CNN, AP, and legacy outlets were called out by name.

“You can’t fight the deep state without also fighting the disinformation state,” the memo stated — a quote that encapsulated the administration’s approach.

This wasn’t just about bad press. The White House treated media manipulation as a national governance problem — a force that had to be neutralized for public confidence to be restored.

2. Promoting Parallel Narratives

Instead of waiting for legacy coverage, the administration leveraged Substacks, podcast hosts, alternative outlets, and direct email newsletters to bypass traditional media. Alternative media like Coffee & Covid became go-to sources for those tracking daily wins, legal battles, or strategic shifts.

This approach empowered citizens with narratives grounded in official releases and plain-speech briefings — often delivered more clearly and directly than legacy media could (or would) provide.

3. Polls & Perception

Polls during the first 100 days painted a complex picture:

Supporters remained firm or grew even more energized.

Independent voters signaled cautious optimism in light of early policy wins.

Critics focused on style over substance — Trump’s tone, pace, and direct attacks on institutions — while conceding that things were, in fact, working.

V. Codifying the Wins

Turning Temporary Victories Into Permanent Reform

For all its early successes, the Trump administration has made one reality abundantly clear: executive orders are powerful but fragile. What can be enacted by one president can be undone by the next — and many of Trump’s most impactful policies, from tariffs to border enforcement to the defunding of bureaucratic bloat, exist entirely within executive discretion.

To secure these gains for future generations, Trump and his allies in Congress are pushing hard for legislative codification. The goal: lock in the wins before the midterms, when political control could shift.

1. The Risk of Reversal

President Trump’s supporters still recall how quickly the Biden administration reversed Trump-era border security and energy independence policies in 2021. It took less than a week to dismantle a good bit of it. This time, the administration isn’t taking that chance.

As Heritage Action noted: “There are 100 years of bad policies that need to be replaced with excellent, conservative policies. We’re just getting started.”

The urgency is amplified by growing support for an unelected bureaucracy and the courts to obstruct executive action — a dynamic Trump’s team refers to as “governance by sabotage.”

2. Legislative Pathways and Congressional Allies

Legislative allies — particularly in the House — have introduced bills to:

Codify Schedule F and civil service reforms

Permanently defund ideological agencies and programs (e.g., NPR, USAID grants)

Enact statutory tariffs on key categories of imports

Impose limits on judicial overreach through measures like the “No Rogue Judges Act”

Many of these efforts face resistance in the Senate, and time is short. But the administration is encouraging citizens to put pressure on their representatives to act quickly — making the case that this moment is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fix what’s broken.

3. From Executive Order to Enduring Legacy

Think tanks like Heritage and groups like America First Legal are providing legal templates and legislative text to help Congress act with precision. The goal is not just policy wins, but a strategic handoff — moving executive reforms into the durable structure of American law, and protecting core constitutional principles from future erosion by unelected bureaucrats or activist courts.

The administration’s message to Congress is clear: don’t waste the head start.

