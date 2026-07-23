Hi friends,

America is undergoing a big change. That’s not news to you I’m sure.

It doesn’t happen overnight. While President Trump’s policies are working, and many improvements have already occurred, the transition has some difficulties.

To Make America Great Again takes time and effort.

Each of us must play a part. We must vote in the November election.

In order for President Trump’s policies to have time to come to fruition, Republicans must retain Congress. If Democrats control the House, impeachment (lawfare) will be their weapon. If Democrats control the Senate, confirmations will be difficult, if not impossible, and the Senate will kill any good bills from the House.

The big issues are 80/20 - 80% of Americans want secure borders, lower crime, industry and jobs, plentiful and secure energy (oil and gas, grid stability), and less debt. The catch is that we must vote to make our voice heard.

The few minutes it takes to vote are a huge investment in our country and the future.

Be encouraged that America is heading in the right direction!

Trump is not on the ballot but his economic and national security policies are. See below.

Promethean Action

Overview

The U.S. dollar remains the world’s leading reserve currency. It is still the foundation of much international trade, global finance, and central bank reserves. No other currency currently offers the combination of stability, liquidity, and investor confidence that the dollar provides.

Under the Trump administration—there has been a renewed emphasis on strengthening America’s economic resilience. Policies encouraging domestic manufacturing, expanding energy production, securing critical mineral supplies, rebuilding industrial capacity, and reducing dependence on geopolitical rivals all aim to make our economy less vulnerable to overseas disruptions.

Many companies are also bringing production back to the United States or moving it to trusted allies. You’ll hear terms like reshoring, near-shoring, and friend-shoring, but they all point toward the same goal: making supply chains more reliable.

This stronger supply chain will mean fewer shortages, more dependable access to products, and greater national security.

America has enormous strengths: abundant natural resources, world-class innovators, productive workers, deep financial markets, and an entrepreneurial spirit that remains the envy of much of the world.

We must continue investing in our own people, industries, and resources, and the future will be one of renewed strength.

Democratic Socialists are on the rise. Have you seen the DSA platform? The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has released a new platform which calls for abolishing the U.S. Senate, the presidency, and the Supreme Court to replace them with a parliamentary-style system where the executive and judiciary are subordinate to Congress. Advocates for the abolition of ICE and the prison system, and universal amnesty for undocumented immigrants.

Includes replacing the Electoral College with ranked choice voting, expanding the House of Representatives, and granting voting rights to noncitizens and people with criminal convictions. Abolish capitalism through the social ownership of major industries, nationalization of banks, and imposing maximum wage limits. Demands a second constitutional convention to draft founding documents for a new “socialist democracy.”

Economic and Social Policies prioritize Medicare for All, tuition-free higher education, a 32-hour work week, and extensive rent control. In foreign policy, the DSA calls for withdrawing from NATO, closing all overseas U.S. military bases, ending sanctions on countries like Cuba and Iran, and supporting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

Their site reads like Utopia, total fantasy. No borders, no citizenship, no law enforcement, little ‘work’, and no bills. I think your common sense will ask ‘Who pays?’ and ‘What about crime?’

God bless you and God bless America.

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land (8/13/2025)

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Disclaimer:

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind. This Substack is provided for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims or statements are based on publicly available sources and are presented as analysis and opinion, not legal conclusions.

No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual, company, or government entity unless such claims are supported by formal public records or verified legal documents. The views expressed here reflect my personal perspective on property rights and land use issues.

While I strive for accuracy and transparency, readers are encouraged to verify all details using the official sources and references provided. Any references to third-party material are included solely for your consideration and do not necessarily reflect my views or imply endorsement.

If you share this content, please include this disclaimer to preserve context and clarity for all readers.

Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I welcome ‘letters to the editor’ type emails and may publish yours. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

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Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!