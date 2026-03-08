Realism from an American Conservative

Realism from an American Conservative

American society is overcome with those who allow their emotions to dictate their behaviors. That is how children behave. The screaming baby gets immediate attention. They need immediate gratification. Everything is a life-or-death situation. They are victims. Fear and hatred are the result. It appears that at some point Americans stopped raising children but just kept having children - children raising children.

Emotionally mature people can remain in an uncertain state and calmly let events play out over time while using logic and reasoning to analyze those events to determine the facts as they appear.

They can tolerate the emotional discomfort of uncertainty without treating it as a life-or-death situation or an excuse for finding blame or hating others. They can let a situation remain unresolved without constructing a premature emotionally driven narrative and demonstrate self-discipline instead of lashing out. Most importantly they don’t succumb to fear or hate and the urgent need to fill those gaps with misinformation and foul outbursts that offer immediate self-righteous gratification. They act like how we expect mature adults to act.

I personally can't comprehend wasting everyday of my life centered on hatred and the paranoia it creates. No wonder antipsychotic medications are among the most commonly prescribed and highest-selling medication classes.

