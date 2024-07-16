My friends,

I come to you with sadness and with joy.

Our country, the great freedom bastion of the world, is going through its toughest time. Maybe with the exception of the Civil War. Never have citizens been more divided. Never has one ‘side’ called for and perpetrated so much violence.

On the other hand, I thank God that Trump was not killed in the assassination attempt. Not just because I prefer his policies to how the Left has run America into the ground for three and a half years. I believe his death would have unleashed even more violence on our country. Of course, the victims are in my prayers.

Here’s a timeline that I think is very helpful: A Breakdown of the Assassination Attempt Against Trump: A detailed look at how events unfolded when a shooter tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.

Violence is their go-to when the fanatics don’t get their way, but how far can peaceful citizens be pushed… I am not a proponent of violence; I do not condone it. I worry about how our freedoms can be protected, no, not just protected, but actually saved, in today’s political atmosphere.

There’s been so much happening and the time is flying toward November 5th. We now know that JD Vance is the vice president pick.

We need everyone to vote. Please be sure you’re registered as well as your family and friends. On that note, one thing you can do to help protect election integrity is go to Scan Check Protect, and make sure you are registered and that any old addresses no longer show you as a registered voter. We are seeing people’s registrations disappear and seeing that their voter info is being falsely used in previous locations.

You can also make a difference by working the election. Some positions are paid (free training) and some are volunteer. Poll watchers are critical. Hundreds of clerks are typically needed to fill all the early voting days as well as election day. Judges and alternate judges are super important. If there’s a Democrat judge and no Republican counterpart (or vice versa), that can be a problem. More eyes on everything is the best way to have transparency and accuracy.

One important reason - Study: 10% to 27% of Non-Citizens Are Illegally Registered to Vote.

Also, check out https://whoscounting.us/ and OnlyCitizensVote to learn more ways to make a difference.

Here are important dates to know:

Primary Election: August 20, 2024

General Election: November 5, 2024

Deadline to Register: October 7, 2024

The Republican Party priorities are pretty ambitious, and we can really make a big difference by making progress toward these goals.

Here are the 20 Republican Party promises in the forward-looking agenda:

1. Seal the border, and stop the migrant invasion 2. Carry out the largest deportation operation in American history 3. End inflation, and make America affordable again 4. Make America the dominant energy producer in the world, by far! 5. Stop outsourcing, and turn the United States into a manufacturing superpower 6. Large tax cuts for workers, and no tax on tips! 7. Defend our constitution, our bill of rights, and our fundamental freedoms, including freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to keep and bear arms 8. Prevent World War Three, restore peace in Europe and in the middle east, and build a great iron dome missile defense shield over our entire country -- all made in America 9. End the weaponization of government against the American people 10. Stop the migrant crime epidemic, demolish the foreign drug cartels, crush gang violence, and lock up violent offenders 11. Rebuild our cities, including Washington DC, making them safe, clean, and beautiful again. 12. Strengthen and modernize our military, making it, without question, the strongest and most powerful in the world 13. Keep the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency 14. Fight for and protect social security and Medicare with no cuts, including no changes to the retirement age 15. Cancel the electric vehicle mandate and cut costly and burdensome regulations 16. Cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, radical gender ideology, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children 17. Keep men out of women’s sports 18. Deport pro-Hamas radicals and make our college campuses safe and patriotic again 19. Secure our elections, including same day voting, voter identification, paper ballots, and proof of citizenship 20. Unite our country by bringing it to new and record levels of success

Looking past the election, I want to mention Project 2025. It’s taking some hits from the Leftists, little to no truth, as usual. Here’s Dr. Kevin Roberts response to that. It’s an admirable project put together by a coalition of about 110 organizations. For once, conservatives have used some strategy that will serve us well if implemented.

This Substack is my own opinion.

If you want to know more about the attempted assassination and what the pundits are saying, click here.

Ronald Reagan: "The future doesn't belong to the fainthearted; it belongs to the brave."

John F. Kennedy: "Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country."

Theodore Roosevelt: "Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

Dwight D. Eisenhower: "A people that values its privileges above its principles soon loses both."

Abraham Lincoln: "America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves."

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

