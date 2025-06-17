June 16, 2025 Edition

Hi friends,

Economic wins, legal clarity, and cultural course corrections are stacking up.

From economic gains and judicial pushback to pro-liberty reforms, the tide is turning — and there are some significant wins.

Note: Several things are in process and will likely fluctuate. The status is as of the date shown.

Stay engaged. Stay strong. The battle has only begun.

🛢️ Energy Dominance Restored

✔️ JERA Triples LNG Imports from U.S.

📅 June 11, 2025

Energy.gov

Japan’s JERA signs $250B in long-term LNG deals, supporting 50,000+ U.S. jobs and accelerating American export growth.

✔️ Trump Rescinds Alaska Drilling Restrictions

📅 June 5, 2025

Fox News

Energy groups applaud a major rollback of Biden-era limitations, boosting U.S. energy independence.

✔️ The World Shuns Renewable Energy

📅 June 3, 2025

Issues & Insights

Global markets pivot away from costly green mandates in favor of reliable energy sources.

💰 Economic Gains

✔️ Personal Income Surges 0.8% in April

📅 June 1, 2025

Epoch Times

Strong upward movement in wages reflects consumer resilience and rebounding growth.

✔️ IRS Revenue Surges 9% Despite Forecasted Decline

📅 May 14, 2025

Solid fiscal footing undercuts predictions of economic deterioration.

➕ Amazon Announces $10B+ in AI Investments

📅 June 5, 2025

Fox Business

Major expansions in NC and PA fuel regional job creation and tech development.

✔️ Trade Deficit Shrinks Sharply Amid Trump Tariffs

📅 June 6, 2025

ABC News

Critics predicted chaos — instead, exports surged and America’s trade balance improved.

✔️ GlobalFoundries to Spend $16 Billion to Boost U.S. Chip Production

📅 June 4, 2025

Bloomberg

Massive investment strengthens U.S. manufacturing and semiconductor security.

✔️ CBO: Trump’s Tariffs Will Slash Deficits by $2.8 Trillion Over 10 Years

📅 June 5, 2025

Epoch Times

Fiscal critics proven wrong on the math: tariffs projected to deliver long-term savings.

✔️ Dow Rallies 500 Points After Jobs Report

📅 June 6, 2025

Epoch Times

✔️ GM Expanding Plant Investments (Jobs)

📅 June 11, 2025

GM.com

✔️ White House: Inflation Being Defeated Under Trump

📅 June 11, 2025

WhiteHouse.gov

✔️ Revenues Up, Deficits Down

📅 June 11, 2025

Issues & Insights

✔️ Inflation Falls, Contrary to Media Narrative

📅 June 11, 2025

The Federalist

👨‍⚖️ Judicial Pushback

✔️ Supreme Court Sides with Catholic Charities Bureau

📅 June 5, 2025

Daily Signal

Wisconsin’s attempt to strip religious protections struck down in a strong defense of faith-based organizations.

✔️ SCOTUS: Mexico Can’t Sue U.S. Gun Makers

📅 June 5, 2025

Justia

Landmark Second Amendment victory: No liability for actions of third-party traffickers.

✔️ SCOTUS Keeps DOGE Records Blocked (Watchdog FOIA)

📅 June 6, 2025

Reuters

✔️ Judge Orders Trump Admin to Restart Trans Procedures in Prisons

📅 June 6, 2025

Daily Wire

✔️ Trump v. J.G.G. – Supreme Court Affirms Executive Power

📅 April 7, 2025

Justia

Affirms use of Alien Enemies Act in national security removals.

✔️ Court Clears Christian College of $37.7M Fine

📅 May 22, 2025

Daily Signal

Lawfare rolled back: GCU wins case, fine reversed, and no wrongdoing found.

➕ Federal Judge Rules Trump Must Return Control of CA National Guard to Gov. Newsom – Then Appeals Court Pauses It

📅 June 12–13, 2025

Epoch Times

A judge ordered Trump to relinquish control—but the 9th Circuit stayed the order almost immediately, pending appeal.

⚖️ Government Course Corrections

✴️ NIH Shuts Down Fauci-Founded Center Under Investigation

📅 June 6, 2025

Sharyl Attkisson

DOJ investigations trigger internal reform and accountability in federal health institutions.

✔️ Biden-Era COVID Testing Program Canceled

📅 June 5, 2025

Fox News

Over $1 billion in spending halted — relief for taxpayers.

✴️ Iowa Signs Citizenship Verification Bill

📅 June 5, 2025

Newsmax

States continue tightening election security measures.

✴️ OMB Rescission Bill Would Cut Wasteful Foreign Aid

📅 June 5, 2025

Federalist

Targeting boondoggles abroad—GOP lawmakers aim to tighten the federal wallet.

🗳️ Civic Momentum/Public Sentiment

✔️ Trump Approval Hits New High, 50% Say U.S. on Right Track

📅 June 11, 2025

CBS Austin

Optimism about the future returns — with public backing for the administration rising fast.

✴️ Citigroup Reverses Gun Policy

📅 June 7, 2025

Epoch Times

Corporate ESG retreat continues — a rare reversal acknowledging consumer pushback.

✔️ Teen Wins Lawsuit Over 'Illegal Alien' School Suspension

📅 June 5, 2025

Revolver

Restoration of speech rights and due process for a student wronged by political overreach.

➕ Poll: Voters Back Trump Deploying National Guard to L.A.

📅 June 10, 2025

Daily Signal

National sentiment aligns with law-and-order posture.

➕ “Trump Effect” Helps Army Meet Recruitment Goals Early

📅 June 4, 2025

National Pulse

🌎 International Narrative Wins

Washington Post Retracts Fake News About Gaza Aid Incident

📅 June 4, 2025

Breitbart

Romania: Pro-West Reformer Wins Election

📅 June 2025

The Dispatch

Poland: Globalist Candidate Defeated Again

📅 June 6, 2025

The Federalist

⚖️ Administration Actions

Justice Dept. Action vs. Wisconsin Elections Commission

📅 June 2025

DOJ.gov

HHS Ends Biden-Era COVID Testing Program ($1B)

📅 June 5, 2025

Fox News

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind.

This Substack is for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims are based on publicly available sources and are presented as political analysis, not legal conclusions.

References to other sources do not necessarily reflect my opinions, and I make no claim to their veracity or completeness. I provide them for your consideration.

(AI may have been used in this article.)

God bless you, God bless President Trump and team, and God bless America!

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

Disclaimer:

This report is for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims are based on publicly available sources and are presented as political analysis, not legal conclusions. No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual or organization unless supported by formal public record.

This message reflects my personal perspective on current events. While I strive for accuracy, please verify details through official sources linked above. If sharing, I encourage readers to include this disclaimer to ensure clarity.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

Some housekeeping…

Going forward, you may need to check your spam folder. And please mark this address as ‘not spam.’ If the newsletter isn’t in your spam folder either, you should look in the Promotions tab.

You can always see everything on the website, RationalAmerican.org.

Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!