Hi friends,

For most of the 20th century, America grew wealthy by producing the goods the world demanded—from steel and automobiles to airplanes, tools, appliances, and cutting-edge technologies. The American economy was built on a strong foundation of manufacturing, innovation, and skilled labor, where factories provided stable, good-paying jobs and anchored local communities. During and after World War II, the U.S. became known as the “arsenal of democracy,” supplying not just its own people but allies across the globe with essential materials, vehicles, and equipment. American companies led the way in engineering, chemistry, telecommunications, and electronics, exporting quality products that shaped modern life.

America’s wealth wasn’t the product of consumer imports or discount retail chains—it was generated by building infrastructure, machinery, and durable goods that created real value, long-term prosperity, and upward mobility for millions of American families.

Price competition caused lower quality and outsourcing. Sadly, over time, this has brought America and Americans to where we are today. (That has benefited some other countries as well as harmed those countries’ children and land because profit was prioritized over people.)

America’s generosity of spirit led to generosity of financial (and other) support to such an extent that it’s been very detrimental to America and Americans. It seems many of us did not realize just how far from ‘America First’ we had come!

Former Vice President Mike Pence sparked backlash after stating on CNN that “cheap goods are a big part of the American Dream.” In response, The Federalist published a hard-hitting critique by Brianna Lyman, exposing the economic and social costs of globalism and cheap consumer imports — especially for the American middle class.

Source: “Mike Pence’s Dollar Store Dream Is Killing the American Middle Class”

By Brianna Lyman | The Federalist | May 9, 2025

Globalist Mindset Critiqued:

Pence’s comment reflects a long-standing bipartisan obsession with low consumer prices, often touted as beneficial to working Americans. But Lyman argues this focus is misguided and rooted in a globalist ideology (such as touted by the WEF and UN, and even the WHO) that has weakened U.S. economic foundations.

The Real American Dream:

America became prosperous not through discount goods, but through its industrial might — factories, innovation, and good-paying blue-collar jobs. That legacy has been diminished by trade deals that favor multinational corporations and foreign producers. Basically, big money makes the deals so that big money makes more money.

Economic Consequences of 'Cheap Goods': More than 3 million jobs have been offshored to China, many from once-thriving manufacturing towns. Wages have stagnated, even as worker productivity has risen. Entire communities have been gutted by plant closures and economic dislocation. Cheap imports often come with hidden costs, including: Use of slave labor in overseas supply chains. Toxic products like tainted toys and contaminated food. A weakened domestic supply chain, especially in strategic industries. Theft, particularly of intellectual property and technology

Trade Policy as a Root Cause:

Lyman blames decades of bipartisan trade deals that prioritized corporate profit margins and global efficiency over national resilience and worker prosperity. The article criticizes both major parties for ignoring the long-term impact on American industry and labor.

Political Disconnect:

Pence’s remark may resonate with D.C. think tanks and economic elites, but it shows a disconnect from real Americans who’ve seen their towns decline and their opportunities disappear — all in exchange for cheaper prices at Walmart and Dollar General.

The Bottom Line

Cheap goods do not equal prosperity; real wealth comes from production, not consumption. Lyman’s piece positions Pence’s comment as emblematic of a broader failure of (leadership?) elites — one that has sold out the middle class for corporate and political gain.

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind.

References to other sources do not necessarily reflect my opinions, and I make no claim to their veracity or completeness. I provide them for your consideration.

(AI may have been used in this article.)

God bless you, God bless President Trump and team, and God bless America!

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

This message reflects my personal perspective on current events. While I strive for accuracy, please verify details through official sources linked above. If sharing, I encourage readers to include this disclaimer to ensure clarity.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

Some housekeeping…

Going forward, you may need to check your spam folder. And please mark this address as ‘not spam.’ If the newsletter isn’t in your spam folder either, you should look in the Promotions tab.

You can always see everything on the website, RationalAmerican.org.

Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!