Edited 5/3/2026

See The American System Is Back: Bye, Bye Globalism. It covers current status and has the perfect summation in its Conclusion.



Hi friends,

I had never heard of Bretton Woods. And I am the farthest possible thing from an economist, but in my quest for a grasp of understanding my world today, two things came to my attention yesterday that made me dig a little.

I learned of the Pentagon Office of Strategic Capital and about ‘New Bretton Woods’. It’s a bit convoluted, so here’s an overview:

“Make America Great Again” can be understood not only as a political slogan, but as a practical economic goal: making America strong again. A strong nation must be able to manufacture what it needs, defend itself, secure its supply chains, protect the value of its currency, and earn respect from other nations because it has real productive strength behind its promises.

The original Bretton Woods system, created after World War II, made the U.S. dollar the anchor of the global financial order because America was industrially powerful, financially trusted, and capable of leading the free world. That system lasted from 1944–1971, and the core lesson remains: a currency is strongest when the nation behind it is strong.

In 2009, Lyndon LaRouche argued for a “New Bretton Woods” built around the dollar, national sovereignty, productive credit, and a return to the “real economy” rather than speculation. His full proposal was far outside mainstream policy, but some of his concerns are timely today: America outsourced too much production, became too dependent on foreign supply chains, and allowed finance to dominate over manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, and industrial capacity. (Note: LaRouche was a controversial figure. Most of the search results for him are derogatory.)

This second Trump administration has pushed a more direct America First economic strategy focused on reshoring, tariffs, trade fairness, industrial strength, critical minerals, manufacturing, and national-security supply chains. One example is the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital, which uses loans and loan guarantees to direct private investment into strategically important technologies and domestic production. Formed by the Secretary of Defense in 2022 (expanded by Congress in the FY2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)), now in the news due to DOD’s April request for $20B “for a loan program designed to help eligible companies working in certain technology areas of interest”.

This is to help advance the reshoring of manufacturing, mining, etc., particularly for national security. You can learn more details at Pentagon requests more than $20B for strategic capital loan program in 2027

Though this does not mean America is returning to the original Bretton Woods system or adopting LaRouche’s 2009 proposal, it is similar and does suggest a major shift in policy: finance should serve national strength, not replace it.

The dollar, America’s global influence, and our national security all depend on whether we can still build, mine, manufacture, power, defend, and feed ourselves.

The big-picture takeaway is simple:

A nation that cannot produce what it needs cannot remain fully sovereign. Making America great again may ultimately mean making America strong, productive, independent, and respected again.

Making America Great Again Means Making America Strong Again

“Make America Great Again” is not just a political term. It includes making America strong again.

Strong enough to manufacture what we need.

Strong enough to defend ourselves without depending on adversaries.

Strong enough to keep the dollar respected around the world.

Strong enough that other nations know America is a productive, sovereign nation with the industrial capacity to back up its promises, not merely a consumer market or a financial center.

The Federal Reserve’s history of Bretton Woods describes the system as one in which countries kept their currencies fixed within a narrow band against the dollar, while the dollar itself was tied to gold. (Federal Reserve History)

In plain English, the world trusted the dollar because the dollar was backed by America’s economic strength, gold convertibility, and postwar industrial dominance.

But over time, the system strained. There are conflicting stories of the why, but…

In 1971, President Nixon ended dollar-gold convertibility. That did not end the dollar’s global role, but it did end the original Bretton Woods gold-dollar system. The world moved into the modern era of floating currencies, central-bank management, global finance, and increasingly complex debt and credit markets. [Big trouble, huh, friends?]

The 2009 “New Bretton Woods” Idea

Fast forward to 2009. In the wake of the financial crisis, Lyndon LaRouche argued for what he called a new Bretton Woods: a dollar-based global recovery built not around speculation, but around real economic production.

His argument, simplified, was this: America and the world had confused financial activity with true wealth. Stocks, derivatives, debt instruments, and speculative finance had grown far beyond the real productive economy. In his view, the solution was not just another bailout or another round of monetary stimulus. It was a structural reset.

His “New Bretton Woods” idea emphasized:

A dollar-centered international recovery.

Sovereign nations cooperating, rather than surrendering control to globalized finance.

Long-term credit for infrastructure, industry, science, and production.

A move away from speculation and toward the physical economy.

A stronger role for government-directed credit.

This is where the topic becomes especially interesting today. Some of the themes he emphasized sound even more pertinent today than then.

America is once again talking seriously about manufacturing.

America is once again talking about supply chains.

America is once again asking whether dependence on China and other foreign suppliers is dangerous.

America is once again questioning whether a nation can remain free, prosperous, and secure if it no longer produces enough of what it needs.

The Trump Shift Since January 2025

Since President Trump returned to office in January 2025, the national conversation has moved sharply toward economic sovereignty. The White House’s January 20, 2025, America First Trade Policy memorandum directed agencies to examine trade deficits, unfair trade practices, currency practices, industrial capacity, and economic-security risks.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s 2025 Trade Policy Agenda stated that the administration’s trade policy sought to increase manufacturing’s share of GDP, increase real median household income, and reduce the goods trade deficit. (United States Trade Representative)

That is not just “trade policy” in the narrow sense. It is a broader view of national strength.

The message appears to be:

Trade should serve American workers and producers.

Manufacturing is not optional.

Supply chains are national-security assets.

The dollar’s strength depends not only on financial markets, but on America’s underlying productive strength.

National policy should favor rebuilding domestic capacity where dependence has become dangerous.

This is why “Make America Great Again” can also be understood as Make America Strong Again.

Not strong in a boastful way.

Strong in the practical way that matters:

Can we produce steel?

Can we make chips?

Can we refine rare earths?

Can we build ships?

Can we power our own grid?

Can we defend ourselves?

Can we feed ourselves?

Can we keep our currency respected because the world sees America as economically serious again?

Where the Office of Strategic Capital Fits

OSC was created to help attract and scale private capital for critical technologies and supply-chain components needed for national security. Its tools include loans and loan guarantees, which means it is not merely handing out grants; it is using government credit power to steer investment toward strategic production. The Department of Defense describes OSC as seeking to issue loans and loan guarantees for critical technology and supply-chain components in support of national security. (CTO)

That matters.

In August 2025, OSC announced its first direct loan: $150 million to MP Materials to strengthen the U.S. industrial base and protect critical minerals supply chains. The money was tied to expanding heavy rare-earth separation capabilities at Mountain Pass, California. (U.S. Department of War)

Then in November 2025, OSC announced a joint $700 million conditional loan commitment with Vulcan Elements and ReElement Technologies to increase domestic neodymium-iron-boron magnet production and strengthen U.S. critical-minerals supply chains. (U.S. Department of War)

This is not exactly the same thing as a “New Bretton Woods.” It is not a new global currency system. It is not a return to gold. It is not a full national bank.

But it does fit into the same broader category of thought:

Finance should serve national strength, not merely financial speculation.

That is the key.

OSC is a practical example of government-directed credit being used to rebuild the real economy in areas that matter for defense, energy, technology, and independence.

Is This Just America, or Is the World Moving Too?

This “real economy” turn is not only American. Around the world, nations are realizing that supply chains are not just business arrangements. They are strategic vulnerabilities.

Europe learned this through energy dependence.

Japan and South Korea understand it through semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.

India is trying to build domestic manufacturing capacity.

China has used industrial policy for years.

A 2026 Chatham House analysis put it bluntly: market-oriented governments are increasingly taking direct stakes in mining projects because critical minerals now affect manufacturing, energy security, and national defense. (Chatham House)

So yes, the world is moving in this direction. But America under Trump appears to be pushing it more openly, more aggressively, and more directly under the banner of national sovereignty.

In that sense, America is not simply following the trend. It is helping shape it.

Because when the United States changes its trade policy, tariff policy, defense-industrial policy, and supply-chain policy, companies and countries around the world respond.

The Big Picture for Citizens

The big picture is this:

For decades, we’ve been pushed (herded) toward globalization. We were told it did not matter where things were made. We were told cheaper goods were enough. America was led in the direction of ‘outsourcing’. Finance, services, and consumption cannot replace factories, foundries, mines, refineries, shipyards, and skilled labor.

But reality has intruded.

COVID exposed supply-chain fragility.

China exposed the danger of depending on adversaries.

The war in Ukraine exposed the importance of energy and industrial capacity.

The rare-earths issue exposed how even advanced weapons systems can depend on materials we do not sufficiently control.

And now, policies like America First Trade Policy and tools like the Office of Strategic Capital are moves to make America strong again.

A nation that cannot produce what it needs cannot remain fully sovereign.

That is why the Bretton Woods discussion matters. The original Bretton Woods system reflected a world in which America’s dollar was respected because America was productive, powerful, and industrially dominant. The 2009 “New Bretton Woods” idea argued that the world needed to return to a dollar-based system rooted in real production rather than speculation.

While we are not seeing a Bretton Woods reset, we may be seeing a shift back toward the real economy.

A stronger America is not just about rhetoric. It is about productive capacity. It is about national resilience. It is about whether America can still build, mine, manufacture, defend, invent, and lead.

That may be the deeper meaning of “Make America Great Again.”

It means making America strong enough to be respected again.

Additional Sources:

Pentagon Office of Strategic Capital — main page

https://www.cto.mil/osc/

This is still indexed as the official OSC page and says OSC develops strategies and partnerships to scale private investment in critical supply-chain technologies needed for national security. (CTO)

OSC Credit Program

https://www.cto.mil/osc/credit-program/

This page says the OSC Credit Program provides debt financing to eligible borrowers in critical technology areas that drive national and economic security. (CTO)

OSC Investment Strategy page

https://www.cto.mil/osc/investment-strategy/

This page describes the FY25 Investment Strategy as prioritizing investments through credit-based financial products for critical technologies and their supply chains. (CTO)

Official FY2025 OSC Investment Strategy PDF

https://media.defense.gov/2025/Jan/02/2003623435/-1/-1/1/FY25-INVESTMENT-STRATEGY-FOR-OFFICE-OF-STRATEGIC-CAPITAL.PDF

This is the stronger source because it is the actual official PDF. It states that the FY2025 Investment Strategy identifies and prioritizes investment areas for OSC’s newly authorized credit-based financial products. (U.S. Department of War)

Official DoD announcement for FY2025 Investment Strategy

https://www.war.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/4020461/office-of-strategic-capital-announces-release-of-fiscal-year-2025-investment-st/

This announcement says the FY25 Investment Strategy incorporates new authorities, defines arenas of strategic competition, and identifies industry segments of interest for OSC investments. (U.S. Department of War)

MP Materials / DoD rare-earth partnership — company announcement

https://investors.mpmaterials.com/investor-news/news-details/2025/MP-Materials-Announces-Transformational-Public-Private-Partnership-with-the-Department-of-Defense-to-Accelerate-U-S--Rare-Earth-Magnet-Independence/default.aspx

MP Materials says the company expected to receive a $150 million DoD loan connected to expanding heavy rare-earth separation capabilities at Mountain Pass. (MP Materials)

Reuters coverage of MP Materials / DoD deal

https://www.reuters.com/business/mp-materials-partners-with-department-defense-boost-us-rare-earth-magnet-supply-2025-07-10/

Reuters reported that the agreement included a $150 million DoD loan to support heavy rare-earth processing at Mountain Pass, alongside broader DoD support for domestic magnet production. (Reuters)

Vulcan / ReElement — official Commerce/NIST source

https://www.nist.gov/news-events/news/2025/11/department-commerce-announces-chips-incentives-letter-intent-vulcan

This is the cleaner official source for the $700 million OSC conditional loan commitment. It says OSC announced a $700 million conditional loan commitment with Vulcan Elements and ReElement Technologies to increase domestic NdFeB magnet production and strengthen U.S. critical-minerals supply chains. (NIST)

Vulcan Elements company announcement

https://vulcanelements.com/vulcan-elements-forges-1-4-billion/

This gives the split: $620 million direct loan for Vulcan Elements and $80 million direct loan for ReElement Technologies, along with private capital and Commerce incentives. (Vulcan Elements)

Argus summary of Vulcan / ReElement deal

https://www.argusmedia.com/en/news-and-insights/latest-market-news/2757859-us-loans-vulcan-reelement-700mn-to-make-magnets

Argus also reports the split as $620 million to Vulcan and $80 million to ReElement through OSC. (Argus Media)

1. Original article

https://larouchepub.com/lar/2009/3620nbw_$global_recovery.html

2. Original Bretton Woods history — Federal Reserve

https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/bretton-woods-created

3. End of gold convertibility — State Department

https://history.state.gov/milestones/1969-1976/nixon-shock

4. America First Trade Policy — White House

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/america-first-trade-policy/

5. USTR 2025 Trade Policy Agenda

https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/reports/2025/President%20Trump%27s%202025%20Trade%20Policy%20Agenda.pdf

6. OSC official FY2025 Investment Strategy PDF

https://media.defense.gov/2025/Jan/02/2003623435/-1/-1/1/FY25-INVESTMENT-STRATEGY-FOR-OFFICE-OF-STRATEGIC-CAPITAL.PDF

7. MP Materials / DoD rare-earth partnership

https://investors.mpmaterials.com/investor-news/news-details/2025/MP-Materials-Announces-Transformational-Public-Private-Partnership-with-the-Department-of-Defense-to-Accelerate-U-S--Rare-Earth-Magnet-Independence/default.aspx

8. Vulcan / ReElement official Commerce source

https://www.nist.gov/news-events/news/2025/11/department-commerce-announces-chips-incentives-letter-intent-vulcan

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

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