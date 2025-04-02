Hi friends,

Of all the judges in the U.S. all five foreign-born judges of the D.C. court managed to get their fingerprints on controversial Trump cases.

President Barack Obama appointed Judge Tanya Sue Chutkan, born in Kingston, Jamaica.

Before sitting on federal court, she had no experience as a judge.

Chutkan is overseeing the legal challenge to DOGE’s work to slash excess government spending.

Obama also appointed Judge Amit P. Mehta to the D.C. court.

Mehta also had no previous experience as a judge.

Mehta was born in Patan, Gujarat, India.

Mehta will oversee four January 6 civil cases that aim to blame Trump for injuries and squeeze money, court time, and political embarrassment out of him.

The other three foreign born judges were nominated by former President Joe Biden.

Judge Ana Cecilia Reyes born in Montevideo, Uruguay

No prior experience as a judge.

She is the first openly LGBT Latina to be appointed to this court.

Reyes presided over an objection to Trump’s executive order declaring “gender dysphoria” as “inconsistent” with the “high standards for troop readiness,” as The Federalist’s Shawn Fleetwood reported. Reyes blocked Trump’s order with a preliminary injunction.

Judge Amir Hatem Mahdy Ali born and raised in Canada to Egyptian parents.

The first Muslim and Arab American in the D.C. district court

According to his Questionnaire for Judicial Nominees... was not required to register for the U.S. Selective Service...because he was not a citizen until 2019.

Never served as a judge

Amir has written extensively and negatively about Trump’s so-called “Travel ban,” a 2017 Executive Order which restricted travel to the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days.

In his writing, he said, “prejudice and intolerance” were “the very hallmark of [Trump’s] campaign against Muslims.”

Ali single handedly restored $2 billion in USAID spending to foreign nonprofit contractors that the Trump Administration had paused for 90 days

Judge Sparkle Sooknanan born in the dual-island nation Trinidad and Tobago

Her first ever judge gig [is] in the D.C. Court

She was a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor

During the Biden Administration she was the principal deputy assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division for the Department of Justice

Last week, Sooknanan dutifully did her part to slow Trump’s agenda, ordering the reinstatement of Democrat Susan Grundmann to the Federal Labor Relations Authority, a move that keeps the board in a Democrat majority.

None of these cases have gone in front of conservative judges in conservative states.

They all happened to land in the laps of judges that have spoken out or ruled against Trump or his policies in the past.

Out of all the judges in the nation, all five foreign-born judges of the D.C. District court managed to get their fingerprints on a controversial Trump case.

The United States is in the midst of a soft coup.

Not the violent kind that takes out a nation’s leader, but one orchestrated by judicial actions that choke off executive power before our eyes.

Excerpt:

…five of seven North Carolina Supreme Court judges —the top jurists in the state— agreed that the pandemic featured “the greatest intrusions on civil liberties in the peacetime history of this country.” We’ve come a long way. That is a legal verdict, not some blog post. This decision is permanently recorded in the state’s records and listed in its laws.

The partisan divide is also quite telling. Not one Democrat on the Supreme Court endorsed that statement, and how could they? It would be a damning admission, since Democrats themselves engineered “the greatest intrusions on civil liberties in the peacetime history of this country.”

They will go down with the political ship before they admit they had any role in it.

Then there’s this 5-minute video that tells how judges can’t even legally issue nationwide injunctions.

This is worth watching, especially if you've wondered where federal district judges get their authority to issue universal injunctions. Hint: there is no such authority. They just do it.

Nope, you can’t make this stuff up.

You Can't Make This Stuff Up

4-year-olds have all kinds of phobias, like against broccoli, but school suspensions aren’t usually the answer. UK School Suspended a 4-year-old Toddler for Transphobia

Crazy California can still surprise me. A proposed ballot initiative in the state is named after Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The so-called “Luigi Mangioni Access to Health Care Act” aims to make it more difficult for insurance companies to deny medical treatment claims.

Have you heard of CRINK? CRINK Is Working Against America

There are 1,400 IRS employees assigned to deliver laptops and cellphones to IRS agents. According to those numbers, every IRS agent gets a new phone and laptop every month.

Those climate activists are at it again. Amazon forest felled to build road for climate summit

Biden hung them out to dry. Trump offered to pay them personally. The astronauts received approximately just $1,430 for the extra nine months they stayed in space, thanks to a measly $5 a day per diem [for 286 days].

